Inktober 2021

Tomorrow is the first day of October, which means… it’s finally Inktober! Inktober is a hallowed project in the month of Halloween, as doodlers and artists draw one ink piece a day. Based on this year’s prompts, I’ll be sharing one horror-themed drawing every single day.

Over the years, I’ve watched artists join the challenge, while I remained on the sidelines. I’ve tried – and failed- numerous daily art challenges, so I was a little wary of trying out the 2020 Inktober challenge. But. I. Loved. It. I drew Pennywise; I drew skulls. I drew voodoo dolls; I drew rats. I drew sleep paralysis demons; I drew Frankenstein. I drew constantly, and I drew every day.

Last year’s Inktober… to the theme song of – none other than – The Addams Family

Le beau, who watched me semi-obsessively sketch monsters every day, surprise-gifted me an iPad on November 1st. That being said, this year, I will be completing all of my Inktober drawings in the iPad Procreate app. I’ll be going for all things spooky and macabre – blood and monsters galore – so viewer beware. 👻👹💀

Let Inktober begin!