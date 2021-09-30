Midnight Mass + Mikey the Madlad

Spoiler alert! If you like horror and are considering watching Midnight Mass, then do not continue reading. If you like horror and are not considering watching Midnight Mass, watch Midnight Mass. And do not continue reading. (I also, uh, reference Haunting of Hill House, Gerald’s Game, and Let the Right One In.)

Okay. I need to vent.

Once again, the madlad has outmadladded himself. Our beloved director, Mike Flanagan, has OutFlanaganed himself. That’s how good he is. His name is a verb, and that verb is a very specific, flavor of horror-esque madladdery that is specific to this one particular man. And his brother, whom I think he co-wrote this show with.

The word ‘show’ doesn’t even do this justice. I’m in awe right now. I’ll be frank. I have tears in my eyes. I do! I won’t lie. I’m crying. Because of how beautiful this was. Is. I’m reeling. He’s killed off our main character only to bring him back to life only to kill him again in the way he’s always dreamt he’ll die and then it’s not the love of his life staring back at him but the girl he’s killed and oh my god, it’s all so sad and so beautiful, his face is burning off in the sun.

One thing I’m noticing about horror – I feel like I’ve gotten to this point where I’ve consumed so much horror that it feels – I don’t even know how to describe it. It’s like those people who eat a lot of cheese and get closely acquainted with cheese. Like the man at the Italian market who walked us through all the types of cheese in the Italian countryside. The cheese that grew in lush fields and the cheese made by sheep, not goats, and the cheese that was pungent or – what word did he use?- gamey. Like, after a while, you really get to know that cheese.

Similarly, I feel like I’m starting to really get to know horror. And I love it. I love seeing similar themes and tropes and twists play out, all with some unique spin on it. In particular, I love watching the influence of Let the Right One In – a vampire classic, before vampires were hijacked by super old looking Netflix actors with 9 packs and sexy Edwards – seep into Midnight Mass. There are so many parallels I keep excitedly pointing out – how their flesh burns, the way their hunger is visceral, how their eyes gleam, the way it consumes them, their vampy-ness. I haven’t explicitly looked up whether Mike Flanagan was influenced by Let the Right One In, but there’s no way he wasn’t – there’s no way – Eli, from Let the Right One In, is here, through and through, shit, maybe Eli is the angel in the cave! Joking.

I think that Mike Flanagan is excellent at working his way backwards. You know how the trick with mazes is to start from the end? That’s what he does in his writing, his directing. He starts from the end. He creates an incredible backstory that’s revealed slowly, slowly, and then all at once. Unlike other horror movies or shows, where the main focus and primary story is just the supernatural itself – the doll, the madness, the little ghost boy – Flanagan says to us, there’s layers to this shit. There’s layers to this shit. I’m going to come up with a backstory flavored with so much madladdery that you’ll think, how? How? How? This is how. This is why.

And then he works his way to the beginning. The first scene. He makes the story seem like it’s about something it isn’t. He did this with Haunting of Hill House: the real story wasn’t the abandoned mother, or the haunted children, or the way Nellie kept seeing the woman with a bent neck, but it was how the original owner had died in the walls of the house. How the house had consumed them all and distorted them and turned them into sad, ghostly versions of themselves. And then Flanagan pulled another Flanagan with Gerald’s Game. In every other horror known to man, the monster either obviously exists (Silence of the Lambs!) or obviously, sort of, doesn’t (Babadook). In that case, we were led to believe it didn’t (must be some sort of psychological condition, this monster) and then shown that it did, in fact, exist. Guy’s a fucking predator! He’s been standing at the foot of your bed this whole damn time, lady!

I am, quite frankly, just mindblown. Mindblown. Mind’s blown. I can’t even right now. I can’t even odd. And you know the best part? Do you want to know the best part? The show isn’t even over yet. I bet you thought I was reeling because the show was over, the twist revealed, and we could go on our merry little way to scare the living shit out of ourselves this October with weekly horror movies (“Just…Gearing up–” spinning motion like I’m a boat, “For October!”) False. There are still two more – I repeat – two more episodes.

I need to take a deep, deep breath. There are geniuses in the horror genre, and then there’s Mikey. Ol’ Mikey the madlad.