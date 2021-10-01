September Diaries 2021

September 30th, 2021

I shared my Inktober posts on social media. After five log in attempts, three email users, and two password changes, I finagled my way back into my third facebook account. I also made a little video on instagram, which racked up a surprisingly high number of views…then le beau and I got stuck on Instagram watching funny videos and TikToks.

I forgot what I did today… it all was a haze. I woke up, was on a quick call, felt a little annoyed, went to the coffeeshop with the haunted bathroom. Then I came back home, and made us food, and then… it rained and the sun set and I… forget, honestly.

I hate him. He keeps giving me knuckle sandwiches.

And every time I yell

Noooooo! Not the knuckle sandwich!

This morning:

“Maybe I need to reactivate my LinkedIn. I just don’t want to share where I work, what I do, and who I work with. It’s weird.”

“That’s…kind of the whole point of a professional network. They’re not going to hire someone without an internet presence.”

“I have an internet presence.”

“Oh, your blog? You want to show them your blog?”

***

“Your face is warm. Are you okay?

That is the warmest face I have ever had the pleasure of being close to.”

***

“I just don’t know how to respond to small talk like that… ‘I’m tired.’”

“Who said that?”

“Dorothy.”

“The barista? How did you know her name?”

“I heard her co-worker say, ‘oh hi, Dorothy!’”

“I’m onto you.”

September 25th, 2021

We watched Midnight Mass last night, which featured, spoiler alert, a man-eating albatross. Fearful that I’d be the next victim, I aggressively requested bodyguard services, which he repeatedly declined until I was on the verge of tears, genuinely scared I’d be eaten by a monster.

We are, as I motioned, gearing up for spooky season! I fuckin’ love the holidays. And horror. Mikey Flanagan is one of my favorite horror directors – I loved Haunting of Hill House and Gerald’s Game so much – so I’ve been closely watching the release of his 2021 show series. The first two episodes of Midnight Mass, I’m happy to say, did not disappoint. We are planning to watch one scary movie every weekend of October, plucking from the movie pumpkin that I carved up a few weeks ago.

This morning, le beau made us coffee while I skittered around the apartment. We were talking about biking around the lake, but it turned out that his bike tire had mysteriously deflated. We went for a walk instead, where we took an unusual route and stumbled upon an antique car show. We oohed and aahed and admired these cars hailing from the 20’s, the 50’s, the 70’s, lemons these trendy old heads had purchased and fixed up.

Back at the apartment, I mentioned that I wanted to buy a patio chair from IKEA. We drove up to the area, where we munched on our lunches (my salad was overpriced, but worth it, and I declared that if there was e coli, that was a risk I was willing to take) then we swam through a giant influx of furniture-buyers at IKEA to purchase a small white chair for the balcony. Afterwards, we went to Daiso to buy a broom; a sports store to replace his bike tube; and a coffee shop to get wired on espresso.

Then we parted ways, as I went to paint fences. He ran errands and, much to my surprise, bought my guinea pigs costumes for Halloween!!!!!!!! We were listening to classic rock in the afternoon and “the boys are back in town” started playing and I started to miss the boys. As I cooed at them today, I wondered how I would strap on the witch hats I bought for them. It was already difficult enough to strap them into their birthday hats. But it looks like they won’t be witches this year! They will be a pumpkin and a monster, respectively.

Apparently le beau had asked a store worker if they had costumes for pigs, and then as he did, both of their eyes landed on a pig costume display. The worker said that there were also costumes for bearded dragon lizards, for smaller pigs, but le beau didn’t have the heart to tell her that my chunky boys would fit just fine in the larger suits.

September 24th, 2021

The only good thing about Friday around here, it seems, is the excellent parking. Everybody, for the most part, is gone, producing foreign sounds (the strange beeping noise of a car alarm), foreign smells (but is the neighbor’s weed stench all that foreign anymore?) and foreign sights (I haven’t seen this many teens congregated in one area since the last episode of RIverdale, and I don’t even watch Riverdale)

The heathens next door are smoking, while the degenerates across the hall are playing loud Spanish music. I glare at both doors as we walk to his truck. We are going for a quick night spin, possibly to purchase popcorn for today’s Netflix special. On the drive, I decide that maybe ice cream would be better, so we drive up to our favorite frozen custard plug.

Tell me why the entire local high school population is gathered at the ice cream parlor. They’re tall, they’re small and, most of all, they’re animated. They’re movin’, they’re groovin’. Our heads swivel to look at this pulsating mass of people ten years our junior jumpin’ and bumpin’ and doing somersaults near the back. It is truly a spectacle, a sight for sore eyes, as we contemplated our loser-dom, doing what high schoolers do on a Friday night. Eat ice cream. We were both blubbering hysterically at this point, our self esteem taking a dangerous hit.

“These people are ten years younger than us,” I said.

The weight of our age dawned upon us. Then again, were we ever doing anything half as cool as these ice cream consuming teens?

“Oh my god. What was I even doing ten years ago? I was growing out my bangs.” he said incredulously.

I was probably shitposting on Facebook. No, I most definitely was shitposting on Facebook.

Then I turned up the radio, which was, somewhat cruelly, playing an oldies song: “Lean on Me.”

“Where are their parents?” I hissed.

“That’s how you know you’re old,” le beau responded. “when you start asking where their parents are.”

Fifteen minutes passed. The line was not moving. The local high school population had severely slowed down ice cream production. This was not worth it.

“Do we just leave the line? Maybe we leave the line.” I suggested.

We left the line and gaggle of cool, hip, sociable high schoolers for the McDonalds next door, where le beau rolled down his window and ordered an oreo mcflurry, twenty piece chicken nuggets, and the number seven without pickles, lettuce or mustard. Startled by the contrast, between the them’s and us’s, between youth and us in-betweens, I had to stifle a laugh – or a cry.

When we drove into the garage, a man in a red car sped towards us, as I yelled, “whoa there, buster! Slow down-” I caught a glimpse of him in the window, head-banging and mouthing the lyrics to some wild music. God, even he was having a cooler night than us.

But then we secured the best parking spots in the lot, which I was extremely pleased about, and I’ve eaten 17 chicken nuggets, and le beau is ready to watch Midnight Mass. So I am going to turn on our pumpkin-themed lights and fire up the autumn spice candle and get schwifty with it in a way that we know best, aka staying in.

September 20th, 2021

Today, after I accompanied le beau on the garage rooftop, where he worked on his truck, we rewarded his successful car procedure with a Mickey D’s run. We sat in the parking lot with our respective fruit slushies, shoveling fries into our faces.

Babe, he said, we have a good life.

I looked at him, cramming an extra crispy fry in my mouth, and I agreed, and paused, and asked him why he thought that.

He said, because our greatest stressors are the mysterious grease footprints in our apartment.

That wasn’t stressing me out, I said, I already cleaned those.

Yes, well, they stressed me out.

We returned to slurping the slushies and, right before we returned home, decided to go to Wal Mart on impulse. He examined the batteries while I examined the pants, remembering my last diary entry lamenting my hatred for pants. I’ve cut up my last four pairs of pants, because I can’t stand the feeling of pants. Alas. There were no soft-looking pants.

We left with a hunk of pork loin. Then, this girl – this girl in the check out line – gave me one of those judgemental up-down looks. In response, I quickly darted behind le beau. Please let my fly not be undone, please let my fly not be undone, I silently prayed. I surreptitiously checked my fly. Thank fuck, it was done. In the parking lot, I railed passionately against the rudeness of the female species that found it socially acceptable to give those withering up-down looks to other females. Give you a piece of my mind is what I’ll do!

September 18th, 2021

“Your toothpaste tastes weird.”

“Yeah, I’ve noticed that.”

“Why does it taste weird?”

“I, uh, specifically chose it because it contains-” I paused, debating whether I should tell him this highly specific ingredient I had meticulously researched, “-stannous fluoride.”

Le beau first gave me a bewildered look, then repeated what I said back to him, pushing up invisible glasses, insinuating I was a nerd for my passion for clean teeth. The gall. I tried defending myself, saying it contained .454% stannous fluoride, the highest percentage I could find, but this only strengthened his case.

It’s Saturday! And we are staying in the giant, empty house. I did run out of bed to see that there was a small Russian hamster in the kitchen. The hamster clawed his way towards me as I cooed at him. I’ve had six hamsters in my life, but the sixth was my last. I now have two piggies, a more sociable and mischievous bunch. I went back upstairs and back into bed.

September 17th, 2021

Does five hours of driving count as a road trip?

The best part of the the trip was probably buying peach ice cream that tasted like actual mashed up peaches. There was even a tiny pit in one of le beau’s bites. About fifteen minutes into our road peachery, I started to get really into the Arctic Monkeys/Miley Cyrus/Shakira solos. Le beau went, “the peach ice cream.”

The peach ice cream, indeed!

We rolled into the house, which was deliciously empty. In the kitchen, I made a beeline for the fridge to pour myself a glass of Sunny D. I heated us up two plates of the bulgogi fried rice that I made this afternoon. Ta da! Here she is. Ain’t she a beaut.

September 15th, 2021

One of my guinea pigs escaped when he heard I was rinsing bell peppers. This is what I looked up to see.

September 14th, 2021

We were in the car, after eating sandwiches on the rooftop, when we looked at his phone and saw that my ex had snapped him.

Given the fact that my boyfriend rarely uses snap, doesn’t talk to my ex, and suddenly received a snap from him, we were intrigued.

Open it, I said.

He saw curiosity steaming out of my wide eyes. Nope, he said.

C’mon! I want to see what he said. It’s probably about the eggplant emoji, I responded, which he’d just shared about.

Nope, he repeated.

You know that your ex is always the first person to look at my snap stories, right? I said. It’s honestly kind of weird.

We shared a hearty chuckle. He pulled into the parking garage, we walked into the apartment, and, ten minutes later, wandered into my room with his phone open. I peeked at the screen.

Open the snap! I said.

Fine, I’m curious, too.

He tapped on the blue chat box, the two of us wildly curious about what this long-forgotten ex had sent my boyfriend. Ah. It was, indeed, a two word reference to the eggplant emoji.

“ur gross”

September 13th, 2021

I forgot what I wanted to blog about. Oh! Right. I wanted to make a formally informal, public, congratulatory shout-out to le beau, who obtained a critical software engineering certificate last night. He spent all day cramming for the test, took it until midnight, and passed on his first attempt. His co-worker, who’d just come from Apple, had taken the test twice and failed.

At 12 AM, I tottered out my closet to check the prognosis. The first thing he did was berate me for painstakingly scooching my pigs’ massive hay bag across the living room, because I couldn’t let my pigs go hungry. The second thing he did was tell me that the test was hard, that his head hurt, that the last few problems were very, very difficult.

He found me this morning, hair sticking up, mentally frazzled from my 9:10 alarm, and held up the certificate on his phone. I squinted. He graduated? Already? And then I realized: he passed! He passed the test last night. Here he was. Freshly certified.

I am so genuinely happy for him and how he has found his professional talent and calling. I won’t say where he works, but he works at a large tech company. As I like to say, it ain’t easy bein’ cheesy. Since he doesn’t read my blog, and I highly discourage him from doing so, I will add that I aggressively suggested, years ago, that he pursue software. Now he’s a fuckin’ star.

He’s leading his team on a cloud project right now. One of them is clearly slacking. I said they were social loafing. “When there’s four or more, there’s bound to be bread,” I commented, as I chopped the potatoes. He said I should add that onto my blog.

September 12, 2021

Oh, don’t mind me, ugly crying on a Sunday night because Edward Scissorhands is actually a beautiful love story.

I need some sort of mobile game to keep me occupied. For the past two or three summers, I’ve latched onto certain games that I admittedly take too far. I’ll find a game, and then I’ll play it…constantly. Like, nonstop. Like, I’m late for work because I had to squeeze in one last game. There was, most notably, my one year obsessive stretch with Identity V in 2018, a horror mobile game, that I played for hours and hours every day. I played it in the morning, during the day, into the night. This went on for a year. Eventually, I racked up tens of thousands of points, which I used to buy new characters. I made online friends and played with them in teams. I attained Level 100 Hunter and Level 100 Survivor, the maximum rank, and remained at Level 100 for the next few months. When I casually brought it up to le beau, he was shocked but not surprised. He still brings it up now, the year I lost to Identity V, and the outrageousness that consumed me.

What he missed was Virtual Family. I had downloaded some sort of virtual family stimulator my junior year of high school. It was winter break, I had too much time, and for some reason, I thought it might be fun to simulate a virtual family. I ended up raising twenty one generations of virtual characters, adopting virtual children. I wasted hours each day ensuring that the virtual house was running, the virtual garden was tended to, and the virtual children were flourishing. I also binge-watched That 70’s Show. I told nobody about any of this, obviously. But when school started back up a few weeks later, I was a changed woman.

I won’t even start on the color game on Snapchat, where I rode a brightly colored unicorn in circles around a landscape, cutting people off and getting cut off. This was last summer. I played the game while lying on the carpet. Every time my unicorn-riding character died, I would curse and a StateFarm ad sound would chime. Truly a horribly placed ad. I began to associate StateFarm with rage, and vowed to never, ever, ever use StateFarm. Fuck StateFarm.

I eventually had to quit, because while I can’t control my desire to play childish games, I do know what’s good for me (the same thing happened with Tetris, incidentally) And what’ll be good for me now is a new game to become attached to. I need that sort of passion in my life again.

September 10, 2021

So it turns out Edward is actually a sweet, doe-eyed boy in the body of a man with scissors for hands and heart made of jello salad for blonde Winona Ryder. With his scissorhands, he volunteers his time sculpting hedges, cutting women’s hair, and roasting kebabs.

Because of the trailer levity and raving reviews and recent blog entry, I put on Edward Scissorhands. I liked it immediately. It reminded me of the 80’s but mostly 90s quirky-outrageous-saturated-satirical-dry humor movies that I love so much. Movies like Heathers, The Addams Family, Carrie, Romeo and Juliet, Beetlejuice, American Beauty… I can’t put my finger on it, but there’s just this fast-paced colorfulness that blooms on screen. It’s wacky and wild and weird but also kind of smart? And sometimes dark? like something meaningful is buried in all the zany angles and ridiculous lines and all you have to do is, as Eminem would say, lose yourself in the movie, the moment.

I read a poetry book by Joyce Carole Oates in the morning. After I finished, I mentally went, damn, Oates! She’s good. I’ve heard of her before, but never read anything’s she’s written, so safe to say my Oates cherry’s been popped. Le beau, distraught at me going to the library for an hour, drove by with a massive iced coffee and urged me to go home. I gave him my usual wry smile and slurped the coffee and said I’d be back in an hour. As if on cue, an hour later, right on the dot, he rang me. I’d just finished thinking, damn, Oates! So I went home, where we were plagued by…internet issues.

Then the day sort of flew by, five hours in the car, meandering from one part of the city to another. “A walk” to get his free shirt on campus spiraled into a very sweaty one hour trek past skateboarders and students, the ones going in person. We were outside the entire time, and people wore masks, so the risk of disease was fairly low. The risk for complaint was high, and quickly into our walk, I began panting. But it was nice to derp around on a campus, whereas before I had been sort of expressionless and trying not to look dumb and weaving under people’s armpits.

September 9th, 2021

“What Kendrick album is this? The butterfly one?” I asked.

“I think it’s the one called Damn.”

“Um, I know Damn. Who doesn’t know Damn?”

“Um, don’t forget that I’m the one who introduced you to all of these albums. Forest Hills Drive? Damn? To Pimp A Butterfly? Acid Rap? I’m the hip hop head.”

And he pointed to his head, as if to reinforce his message.

So yeah, we’re listening to Kendrick in the car and I’m balancing a half eaten charcuterie board on my lap because I wanted to eat it immediately after we bought it in the Target parking lot. He watched me pluck the meat and cheese and balance it carefully on the crackers.

He sent an unflattering video of me with the board to my best friend, who has been the unwitting recipient of unflattering snaps and peeks into our life. Most recently, this included us making a 10 PM pickle run, because I was seized by an unholy pickle craving.

Oh, also, we’re souped up on, like, four espresso shots, because we thought that’d be a good idea. I did a little screamo solo as we drove around for another hour or so. Four hours wasted away on the road, on the way to nowhere.

Le beau is assisting with chores tonight. I’m looking forward to going to the coffee drive-thru tomorrow because we went today and it was intoxicating. It’s too warm for scary movies, too early for pumpkin pie. A part of me is wary of our planned weekly scary movie marathon, since I’m very impressionable. I love horror movies, but lately, I’ve been feeling scared at the thought of Edward Scissorhands clawing his way through my television.

September 8th, 2021

This afternoon, after work, we went for a walk by the lake. It was like the early pandemic, when we spent our days exploring parks. Most days, we’d venture into the outdoors, masks and Face Shields and glasses and Clorox in tow. We’d always manage to find ourselves by a lake, in a forest, or both.

At the park, I noticed some people glimpsing at me. I instinctively checked my fly, which was, of course, unzipped. Le beau noticed that my lips were blue, too, from the Sonic Ocean Water that we were sharing.

“Pass me the Oshe,” we would occasionally say, and then we would pass the Ocean Water.

I wanted him to make his famous fried rice tonight, mostly because I was tired of us eating out, and also because he makes a mean fried rice. I promised we would go to Kroger. We sidled on over, eyes glassy from the displays. Look at that BBQ! Look at that cake! Look at those oranges! I noticed it was a little more expensive than Wally’s World, but because it was Kroger, we let it slide.

“Kroger’s my jam!” le beau said, or something of that variation. It rhymed with jam, or ended with M, but the point is, we were really enthused about the whole fact it was Kroger and maybe we should start shopping at Kroger and look at everything they have in Kroger, maybe Kroger is our new place.

At the machine register, le beau asked me to punch in his number, because he had a card with Kroger. This was when my eyes slipped to the bottom left corner, which read Tom Thumb in blue cursive.

Then we realized we were in Tom Thumb, and Kroger was across the street.

September 7th, 2021

I lied. I’m back. Actually, I was never gone, just furtively scheduling out 40 posts for the next year. I had the morbid realization that I could be ash and dust and you, coolpeppermint, would still be sputtering out entries, but that’s the internet for ya, I guess.

So about that creative energy. Over the weekend, I spent a few hours developing my film, then another few hours scanning the film. Then I edited the film, and I detailed my steps on the film process. I finished a book today at the library, accidentally letting out a rogue giggle in the stacks, and hearing it reverberate for a mortified minute. I sketched another entry for Inktober, and, as aforementioned, scheduled out 40 posts stretching into winter 2022.

Other random stuff has been going on as well, like trying Vietnamese Che locally for the first time. I’ve also been trying to swat away my stupid incessant thoughts by jotting them down in iPhone notes. I do so in the the hopes that, by acknowledging my thoughts, they will leave me alone.

At the library, I was scanning titles today and turning down the heavy stuff, the stories set in the 40’s or 60’s or 20’s, looking for voices that would entertain or amuse. A few years ago I read this one book, a memoir, about a woman living with obsessive compulsive disorder. Even though I don’t have OCD, I was intrigued, and it gave me a lot more insight into the condition and how often the label is misused. I was looking for something like that, something personal and memoirish.

I found “I Was Told There’d Be Cake.” It slapped. The author was sassy, she was crude, and she collected plastic ponies. Honestly, I thought, she sounds like me. Or I sound like her. There were so many honest-to-god lines that resonated with me that I kept taking picture after picture of the pages. Either that or I was laughing little wheezy laughs, my plastic gloves crinkling obnoxiously after every page turn. I downed the book in two hours, all 269 pages of it, and by the time I was done, my neck hurt, my head ached, and my wrist cramped. I didn’t even know wrists could cramp.

But then I went home and read the reviews on Goodreads. I always knew people were mean on the internet, but I didn’t know people were mean on Goodreads. For some reason, I assumed a conglomeration of people who like to read and write and bare their little heart and souls online via clickity clackity words would be, I don’t know, a little nicer to each other? I mean, that’s one of the reasons I stuck around on WordPress for so long. But apparently not. People with names like Eric and Patricia and Diane were hurling two stars and mean snark like they were throwing baby tomatoes at the leading star. I honestly felt bad for the author. I could see where the mean little wannabe critics were coming from, maybe from a place of expectation but also, probably, envy, at her meteoric rise from “livejournal lit.” But still.

Speaking of livejournal lit, I really enjoy reading people’s daily blogs on here. It’s honestly so fun, to me, peering into people’s semi-anonymous lives. I find myself looking forward to reading about how someone rode the bus or dreaded work or picked up prescriptions or bickered with their siblings. And not the pristine polished stuff, “hi, guys, welcome to my channel,” but the “I woke up and had an everything bagel, and the sesame got stuck in my back molar” type stuff.

September 1st, 2021

Was biking today—not because I wanted to, but because I refuse to be abandoned—when I decided that I should take a brief hiatus from blogging. Pretty sure I’ve been blogging way too much, mostly in an effort to stem the incessant tide of thoughts. But I want to divert this creative energy elsewhere. Inktober’s coming up, too. I scheduled out a post or two, but I’m going to try and stay away for a bit, probably til the end of the month, so see you on the flip side, coolpeppermint.