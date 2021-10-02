Pumpkin & Spice & Everything Nice

They were out of the pumpkin spice latte this morning at the coffee drive thru we’ve been visiting somewhat religiously. When I heard this, I sat in the passenger seat, feeling sullen.

“We do have the pumpkin flavored macchiato, though, with a pumpkin spice drizzle-” the coffee man chirped.

“I’ll take that,” I whispered, kind of gruff and glum.

But it is October, and I can’t blame all the likeminded people before me who sat in their cars and decided the time was ripe for a pumpkin flavored beverage. To avenge – who would I be avenging, exactly? Not sure – myself, I stood in the Target aisle today, eyeing all of the teas that looked vaguely orange and pumpkiny.

My eyes settled on this interesting looking box of pumpkin spice tea, which had rave reviews online. Perfecto. As I wandered around the store, lost but satisfied, I thought I saw the back of a head of an acquaintance. Not wanting to be spotted or recognized for the shape of my head, I quickly slipped my shades on, made a 180 turn, and dialed le beau.

“I think I saw someone I know,” I hissed.

“Who?”

“Wait.” I hung up and found him in the bike helmet aisle. We’d just come back from a spontaneous bike ride today in the forest, where I did not – fortunately – come close to passing out again.

“How did you know it was her? You said you saw the back of her head?”

“Yes. It was her. I recognized her head shape.”

“But – how?”

“I just did. Oh my god, is that apple cider?” I yelled, surprising both of us at the unexpected volume.

Then I grabbed a container of apple cider. The right side of it was punched in, so I scootered back to the display and grabbed another container of apple cider.

I think it goes without saying that I love the holidays. My apartment has been decorated for weeks. I came close to purchasing a glow-in-the-dark shirt that read “Let’s get spooky!” but decided against it, because with only 29 days to wear it in a row, it just wasn’t good value. Maybe if it said “Let’s get spooky and grateful!” I would have gotten it, at $9, but not with just the spooky part.

In the checkout line, enticed by orange colored things, I spotted Reese’s Pieces.

“Do you want Reese’s pieces?” I asked, pronouncing the ‘pieces’ like ‘PC’s’ to rhyme with Reese’s.

Unbeknownst to me, I was blocking a Target worker from getting through the aisle, so le beau, who was right next to me, didn’t respond. I decided to raise my voice by a few decibels and yelled

“Do you want a Reese’s PC’s?”

on accident.

He shot me a look and said, “No, I do not want a Reese’s PC’s.”

Now we’re back at the apartment, saddled with a bike helmet, apple cider, pumpkin spice tea, oh, and pink moscato. And popcorn. The whole reason we went to Target at all was to buy popcorn, so we can kick off our weekend scary movie marathon. I love Fall. I am so ready for pumpkin & spice & everything nice.



