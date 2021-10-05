October Diaries

October 5th, 2021

Weird, little things have been happening lately, glitches in the matrix.

Let me try journaling in bullet points.

I went to buy cinnamon sticks.

Then I had the sudden urge to visit a nearby lake.

As I texted le beau, saying I was at the lake, he asked if I wanted to meet up to bike, since he had just stepped into his car to bike.

The lake was connected to a trail.

We decided to go to another trail, one closer to our place, with a very vast and extensive trail network.

So we biked and biked and biked and biked.

We biked through the forest and over bridges and past homes built in the 90s with yellowing walls and yawning backyards.

He showed me the abandoned treehouse, which felt very suburbia-in-a-book babysitters club.

I took a photo of his head in the entrance.

I took a photo of the treehouse itself.

I connected the images together, and got

When we returned to our cars, I stepped inside, and looked up, and it was

On my drive back to the apartment, I heard the plastic crinkle of a disposable plastic glove, as Katy Perry came on the radio and sang, “do you ever feel… like a plastic bag… drifting through the wind…”

He asked what I wanted for dinner, that he wanted a sandwich, and in my head, I responded the local Mexican place, except I kept it to myself, because I knew he was going to get a steak quesadilla, which wasn’t healthy

And then I wasn’t paying attention as he drove us to the local Mexican place, where he got a chicken quesadilla, which was healthier

Then we ate our food on the rooftop of the garage and danced around

I also saw a corgi in the same place in the morning and in the afternoon.

Look. I’m a rational person. I love logic! In fact, this piece of logic has tickled me for a decade. Why were your eyes open, Bruno?

But sometimes, weird little things… are…. weird little things. I can’t tell what I’m supposed to do with any of this information.

Otherwise, today went by pretty quickly. I was busy at work for the first half of the day, happily working with datasets. In the spaces in between, we had our usual coffee run, joked about my “wild wacky weferences.” I made my pigs their morning salad, mixed up some pumpkin rooibos tea with coffee and made a very tasty concoction, downloaded a new short stories book on libby, read it on the balcony, designed an imaginary pink bedroom on my favorite interior design app, and left the apartment to source some much-wanted cinnamon sticks, because I want the place to be fragrant with Fall potpourri.

October 4th, 2021

For the first time in a long time, I feel all blogged out. I feel like I have nothing to write about. I feel no incessant urge to write about literally nothing. It’s kind of nice. Finally. But, of course, I am still here. Pushing myself until I’m all dried up, like an emptied well.

Lately, my brain has been surprisingly idle during the day, which I have been thoroughly enjoying. It’s so nice. To get some peace and quiet around here. This past summer, I felt like I was on something felonious. Was high as an air balloon and everything was so goddamn funny. Or fucking annoying as hell. I wanted to do, like, a million things at once. Play electric guitar, paint, blog about a piece of dust that collected on our remote control, consume lots of television, archive ten years’ worth of photos, blog about another piece of dust that collected on our remote control, go on a road trip, shoot film, go on another road trip, decorate the apartment, etc. Etc. Etc. Go on another road trip.

It’s chill, bro.

No, but it really wasn’t chill. At all. I was operating on insufficient sleep, but also going from one obsession to another. It also felt like it would never end, but it always does. There’s something about the summertime that brings out the frankenlu inside, and I feel monstrously productive. Then Fall and Winter sidle on over and I forget to get vitamin d and I’m hit with waves of seasonal affective disorder, SAD, SAD, SAD.

I have been thinking very intensely about that farm we went to last Fall. Long story short, last year, I was antsy and discovered a farm in the city. It was a real live farm, operating, where they grew corn and raised chickens and turkeys and sheep. There was the original house, the original graves. I went alone, because it was Sunday and I wanted to explore somewhere and it was still COVID (still is) so I had to stick to the outdoors. Today I was planning out Thanksgiving activities – and mentally mapping out Christmas decorations – when I decided that we would be going to the farm with cider this November. Well. Exactly 365 days ago, I discovered the farm. Exactly.

October 3rd, 2021

I wrote a little earlier about the cheese (Who Moved My Cheese?) book. But after reading about how corporations used it to justify massive layoffs in the 90’s — in a glib attempt to convince employees that losing one’s job was just lost cheese and all you could do was look for new cheese (or job) — my whole take on the book soured. I want to return the book out of sheer principle. It was $10, too. While the awareness and relatedness was worth maybe $2, the remaining $8 could have gone towards the “let’s get spooky” glo-in-the-dark shirt that I saw yesterday.

This afternoon, while they played ping pong, I went for a walk around the lake. It was surprisingly cool. I tried not to think about anything, so I listened to the cicadas and the lapping water. I returned just as they finished playing a round. In the oven and on the stovetop, in no particular order: pork loin (the one we finally defrosted after a while), pork chops, pot roast, potatoes, and brownies. The living room smelled sweet and savory and warm, and I enjoyed the comfort of being cared for. Portlandia played on the television, as we played a drawing game on our tablets and I scrolled through instagram and felt progressively worse about my life.

Edit: We returned the cheese book.

October 1st, 2021

For two hours, I bumbled around the living room, waiting for le beau to wrap up a work project. The desire to get out in nature did not fade, and I mentioned wanting to go to the nature preserve. Le beau brightened at the suggestion. So we took the bikes out and mounted them on his new truck mount. On the drive there, we listened to lots of vampire weekend. Earlier today, I realized that the impala was a deer-like animal, and the band, tame impala, referenced an impala that had been domesticated.

We took the bikes off the mounts. It took a bit of time, and I admittedly got flustered, but soon, we were rollin’. (they see us rollin’…) this time, instead of racing through the forest and past the hilly patches, we were slower. There was a chill in the air – it had rained earlier today – and everything felt light and autumnish, very first day of October. Even the leaves were slightly orange, as we stared across a foggy plume of broccoli trees.

Then I nearly passed out. Not unlike the last time we came here. Let’s just say I’m not well acquainted with elevation of any sort, and my body is generally reluctant for me to experience it. Also, spending my days lounging around like a cat does not help matters on the stamina front. So I just sat there, seeing lights, feeling lightheaded, as le beau waited patiently until I was properly on my two feet to talk smack.

“You’re so mean to me,” I whined on the way back.

“Well, I have to be! I can’t baby you like I always do. You just take advantage of it and just – you just sit down on the cement in the middle of the trail!” he remarked.

I didn’t respond, because he technically wasn’t wrong.

“You can go back and bike another lap,” I suggested meekly.

He gave me an exasperated look. We walked our bikes to his truck, me holding the bike somewhat unstably.

“Give that to me,” he said, and he took my bike and rolled both of them to the vehicular. Then I realized it was maybe 5 yards away and said I could totally bike there so we did that and he loaded up the bikes.

On the drive back, we stopped for some chipotle. As he was making my online order, I burst out, “just call me Frito Lu’s, ’cause I’m a snaccc,” and he looked up and asked what I wanted my order name to be.

I began to laugh wildly, and repeated what I said.

Then he put my name down as Frito Lu.

Later, I put my pigs in their Halloween costumes, since I’ve been saving that for today. Then one of the boys darted out! Escaped! Slipped right out of my arms and made a beeline for the ottoman. We spent the next twenty minutes trying to trick and coax him back into his box.