A Hare of Awareness

Was listening to Drake and Trust Issues and thinking about trust issues and how it’s not like you don’t trust people or you can’t trust people but more that takes herculean effort to trust people and then pea sized effort to stop trusting people.

It’s like being a perennially friendly traveler who never fully unpacks, living on friends’ and strangers’ couches, duffel bags perfectly intact. Everything’s chipper and the host is great and there’s no reason to doubt the safety of anything at all. And maybe you’ll stay or maybe you’ll leave but a part of you always thinks maybe I’ll need to go soon. So despite the warm conversation and easy flow and happiness, you’re ready to go. To leave. To check out.

Every little piece of trust is like one tiny piece of clothing that’s placed in the closet rack. And over time, the closet gets fuller. But at the first indication the host is tired of your company, or you’re a burden to the place, or the house might randomly light on fire, it’s time grab everything and maybe leave some sweaters behind and go.

But I think that just as the lack of forgiveness is a poor way of holding onto the past, having trust issues is a poor way of trying to control the future. Trying. At its core, it’s about control. Isn’t it? It’s about trying to control how others treat you, perceive you, or hurt you. It’s about trying to control how you respond to others, how you react to others, how you behave around others, and how you hurt or love others. It’s about controlling outcomes beyond your control. And because they’re out of your control, you try to wrangle some control by making it so that you can always get your bags and roll away.

Except it doesn’t work that way. It almost never works that way. The host is weirded out that you left without a note, you’re upset you left your favorite cardigan behind, you kind of hate the host at this point, you kind of hate yourself at this point, and now you have to crash somewhere else at the last minute.

But the solution isn’t to trust everyone, either. I’m also not really predisposed to trust people. I don’t think I’m ever not going to be skeptical about other people or their intentions. I don’t think I’ll ever be magically agreeable overnight. And I don’t think I’ll ever look at strangers and think they have my best interest in mind unless I can ascertain that they might have my best interest in mind.

But I do think that I should be less finicky in how I trust those close to me. The relationships I have in my life. So while I might not unpack all my shit in a stranger’s airbnb, I should be able to unpack most of my shit at a family member’s hut. And I shouldn’t always assume that these people that I love and who love me are out to get me. Or that being hurt a few times is the end all be all and I should have never opened myself up or whatever.

It’s all easier said than done, though. As with most things, I’m not really sure I have a direct answer for myself or anyone who relates. You can tell a scared little hare that you have only carrots and love, but the hare might still flinch when you reach for the carrot. Like with small animals, this type of thing probably just takes time. And maybe a hair of awareness. Maybe this is my hare of awareness.