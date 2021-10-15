Inktober 2021 [Day 1-16]

Tomorrow is the first day of October, which means… it’s finally Inktober! Inktober is a hallowed project in the month of Halloween, as doodlers and artists draw one ink piece a day. Based on this year’s prompts, I’ll be sharing one horror-themed drawing every single day.

Over the years, I’ve watched artists join the challenge, while I remained on the sidelines. I’ve tried – and failed- numerous daily art challenges, so I was a little wary of trying out the 2020 Inktober challenge. But. I. Loved. It. I drew Pennywise; I drew skulls. I drew voodoo dolls; I drew rats. I drew sleep paralysis demons; I drew Frankenstein. I drew constantly, and I drew every day. Similar to last year, I’ll be going for all things spooky and macabre – blood and monsters galore – so viewer beware. 👻👹💀

Let Inktober begin!

Day 1: Crystal

 

Day 2: Suit | William Hill from Haunting of Hill House

Day 3: Vessel for Evil | Annabelle Doll

Day 4: Knot | Wednesday Addams

Day 5: Raven

Day 6: Spirit | Dead by Daylight

 

Day 7: Fan | Kitana, Mortal Kombat

Day 8: Watch | Pale Man

Day 9: Pressure | Carrie at the Prom

Day 10: Pick

Day 11: Sour | gore 4 u

Day 12: Stuck

Day 13: Roof

Day 14: Tick

Day 15: Helmet

Day 16: Compass

