Tomorrow is the first day of October, which means… it’s finally Inktober! Inktober is a hallowed project in the month of Halloween, as doodlers and artists draw one ink piece a day. Based on this year’s prompts, I’ll be sharing one horror-themed drawing every single day.
Over the years, I’ve watched artists join the challenge, while I remained on the sidelines. I’ve tried – and failed- numerous daily art challenges, so I was a little wary of trying out the 2020 Inktober challenge. But. I. Loved. It. I drew Pennywise; I drew skulls. I drew voodoo dolls; I drew rats. I drew sleep paralysis demons; I drew Frankenstein. I drew constantly, and I drew every day. Similar to last year, I’ll be going for all things spooky and macabre – blood and monsters galore – so viewer beware. 👻👹💀
Let Inktober begin!
Day 1: Crystal
Day 2: Suit | William Hill from Haunting of Hill House
Day 3: Vessel for Evil | Annabelle Doll
Day 4: Knot | Wednesday Addams
Day 5: Raven
Day 6: Spirit | Dead by Daylight
Day 7: Fan | Kitana, Mortal Kombat
Day 8: Watch | Pale Man
Day 9: Pressure | Carrie at the Prom
Day 10: Pick
Day 11: Sour | gore 4 u
Day 12: Stuck
Day 13: Roof
Day 14: Tick
Day 15: Helmet
3 thoughts on “Inktober 2021 [Day 1-16]”
This is pretty creepy!!
i agree, but I can’t avert my eyes…
That crystal is incredible, and I love that Kitana is included (MK fan here)!
