Tomato Cravings And Then Some

Friday

October 15th, 2021

Dear diary,

It’s that time of the month again. The time I crave tomatoes like there’s no tomorrow. If I could be Italuan, just for the cuisine, god, I would. Sometimes I dream about lying in a bed of tomatoes and cheese and olive oil, slowly eating through it. If only.

I’m currently on the local Italian restaurant takeout menu page, ctrl+f’ing the word ‘tomato.’ Here’s the thing. I could go all out, straight for the source of good tomatoes, a restaurant dedicated to all-things-Italian, or I could settle for Domino’s marinara pasta. No hate on the marinara, they do have good marinara. I do not blame them for charging 50 cents a cup.

Let’s pause. Do I, for lack of better word, deserve ripe tomatoes? Do I deserve bruschetta with a side of caprese with a main course of spaghetti pasta? Do I deserve to munch on ungodly amounts of most-probably expensive but very fresh tomatoes? Do I deserve that today?

Let’s think. It’s 6:12 pm on October 15th. That tells me nothing. Well. I was productive at work. I did squeeze in a good amount of sleep last night, passing out on the floor again. And I did photograph my boys in witch’s hats. I did make 11 collages in 2 days, and I did make a mean pork loin a few days ago (like ham, but thick, I described.) None of this has anything to do with my worthiness of good tomatoes, so the verdict is in. I’m getting good tomatoes.

Saturday

October 16th, 2021

Dear diary,

If I were a condiment, I would probably be salt.

It’s really nice outside today. It’s cold and sunny, which is my favorite. I don’t really feel like blogging about anything in particular but I figured I would nip it in the bud before it started acting up.

Last night, after I blogged about tomatoes, I was dead-set on eating tomatoes. That’s a nice thing about blogging: it helps me work through unsaid nonsense and make decisions. So I mulled over the menu, expanding my ctrl+f to include words, such as “Red sauce” and “Marinara.” I made my order (caprese + some mysterious house pasta), le beau got something as well (chicken piccata), and then went to pick it up. The order totaled to something like $50, the restaurant was packed as hell, so I hightailed it out of there and hoped it would be worth it. (Also, I’m pretty sure I passed by my high school english teacher, which is kind of ironic, because of the previous paragraph.)

My order was quite literally a tomato. A full, round tomato. It wasn’t even a full sized tomato. It looked like a premature tomato, if tomatoes could be premature. It wasn’t sliced, it wasn’t diced, but it was sitting on a bed of basil-sprinkled cheese.

First, let’s back up. To be a restaurant and to present nothing other than a tomato, a simple tomato, an unsliced undiced tomato, to your customers for $10 – $10!- says a lot about your confidence as a restaurant. Think about it. This restaurant thought to itself, my tomatoes are so fucking good, I’m just going to hand it to them. Who does that? Who? Trattoria’s, that’s fucking who.

Now let’s cut back to the scene of the crime. Thing is, I knew what I wanted, and I wanted a tomato. So I was actually delighted that they gave me what I wanted. I feverishly sliced it, making a mess, ate a slice of mozzarella the size of my palm, tacked on a tiny bit of premature tomato, and just about died and entered tomato heaven.

Fortunately, my mysterious house pasta was drenched in red. It looked like a real, legitimate crime scene. And – I’m going to say – it was so good, it might as well have been a crime. I basically went into full goblin mode and slurped up 2/3 of the pasta, ignoring le beau entirely, until my tomato craving was satiated.

Because they had packed so much tomato goodness in the orders, I had bread left over, bruschetta vinaigrette left over, cheese left over, and the pasta left over. I began talking out loud about the tomatoes I would buy to make more caprese. Later, I mimed eating an apple, playing the silent game, and le beau went, “tomato?” And this morning, struck by a light of inspiration, I cooked the rest of the dry spaghetti pasta that’s been left to disintegrate in my pantry. I mixed the new pasta up with the leftover pasta, and voila! One tomato meal turned into three.

Based on the way my chest currently feels, I can tell that I needed to tell my tomato story, albeit to nobody in particular. So this is my story about Tomato Cravings And Then Some.