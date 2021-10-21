It’s finally Inktober! Inktober is a hallowed project in the month of Halloween, as doodlers and artists draw one ink piece a day. Based on this year’s prompts, I’ll be sharing one horror-themed drawing every single day.
Over the years, I’ve watched artists join the challenge, while I remained on the sidelines. I’ve tried – and failed- numerous daily art challenges, so I was a little wary of trying out the 2020 Inktober challenge. But. I. Loved. It. I drew Pennywise; I drew skulls. I drew voodoo dolls; I drew rats. I drew sleep paralysis demons; I drew Frankenstein. I drew constantly, and I drew every day. Similar to last year, I’ll be going for all things spooky and macabre – blood and monsters galore – so viewer beware. 👻👹💀
Let Inktober begin!
Day 1: Crystal
Telling fortunes
Day 2: Suit
Tall Man, Haunting of Hill House
Day 3: Vessel for Evil
Annabelle Doll, The Conjuring
Day 4: Knot
Wednesday Addams, Addams Family
Day 5: Raven
Plague Doctor
Day 6: Spirit
Dead by Daylight
Day 7: Fan
Kitana, Mortal Kombat
Day 8: Watch
Pale Man, Pan’s Labyrinth
Day 9: Pressure
Carrie at the Prom
Day 10: Pick
Lobotomy
Day 11: Sour
gore 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
Day 12: Stuck
Elevator blues
Day 13: Roof
Rotting from within
Day 14: Tick
Day 15: Helmet
Headdress
Day 16: Compass
Day 17: Collide
Day 18: (Blood) Moon
Day 19: Loop
Day 20: Sprout
6 thoughts on “Inktober 2021”
This is pretty creepy!!
i agree, but I can’t avert my eyes…
That crystal is incredible, and I love that Kitana is included (MK fan here)!
these are so incredibly creative and so so well done!! I’ve loved seeing your art this month so much!!!
thank you c:
Olivia R, awesome!
