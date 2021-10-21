Inktober 2021

Posted on by lu

It’s finally Inktober! Inktober is a hallowed project in the month of Halloween, as doodlers and artists draw one ink piece a day. Based on this year’s prompts, I’ll be sharing one horror-themed drawing every single day.

Over the years, I’ve watched artists join the challenge, while I remained on the sidelines. I’ve tried – and failed- numerous daily art challenges, so I was a little wary of trying out the 2020 Inktober challenge. But. I. Loved. It. I drew Pennywise; I drew skulls. I drew voodoo dolls; I drew rats. I drew sleep paralysis demons; I drew Frankenstein. I drew constantly, and I drew every day. Similar to last year, I’ll be going for all things spooky and macabre – blood and monsters galore – so viewer beware. 👻👹💀

Let Inktober begin!

Day 1: Crystal
Telling fortunes
 
Day 2: Suit 
Tall Man, Haunting of Hill House
Day 3: Vessel for Evil
Annabelle Doll, The Conjuring
Day 4: Knot
Wednesday Addams, Addams Family
Day 5: Raven
Plague Doctor
Day 6: Spirit
Dead by Daylight
 
Day 7: Fan
Kitana, Mortal Kombat
Day 8: Watch
Pale Man, Pan’s Labyrinth 
Day 9: Pressure
Carrie at the Prom
Day 10: Pick
Lobotomy
Day 11: Sour
gore 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
Day 12: Stuck
Elevator blues
Day 13: Roof
Rotting from within
Day 14: Tick
Day 15: Helmet
Headdress
Day 16: Compass

Day 17: Collide

Day 18: (Blood) Moon

Day 19: Loop

Day 20: Sprout

Day 21: Fuzzy

6 thoughts on "Inktober 2021

