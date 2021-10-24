October Diaries

October 23rd, 2021

I remember now. I had a vivid dream last night that I was designing the converted attic of a house. There were skylights and plants. The room was orangey. From there, if you looked up, you could see people sleeping on a massive cloud bed. There…. were… tall stools, red, to grow plants in. And there were no couches, only chairs. When I looked at the skylights, I saw the story of flowers in the attic, although I had never read the book.

October 22nd, 2021

House of Ashes comes out today on PS4. Little Hope Horror – last year’s release in the anthology – was really good. (Supermassive Games will never be able to top Until Dawn, but I like their style, so I’ll keep watching walk-throughs.) I know the plot of Little Hope Horror (spoiler) was about the witch trials and mental illness and much-needed psychiatric help, but I kept thinking of how it was like reincarnation as well, how the characters returned in similar bodies, albeit with different relationships, and set off to resolve centuries-old wounds.

My brain has been a lot quieter lately. During the day, at least. If my head were a train station, the holidays are over, and we’ve returned to our usual programming. I’m really relieved about that, to be honest, because it was beginning to frustrate me, particularly in August, when I felt like a flimsy hose filled with high pressure water (inundated in extremely inconsequential but highly saturated thoughts) My dreams, however, have been more vivid. It’s as if writing less has diverted all the strange colors in my brain into the dreamscape, where things are suddenly clearer, brighter, intenser.

But. As it goes. Everything is temporary, whether it’s this current lull in insanity or a previous spike. For weeks, I felt like I was high on something. I was forgetting the day, the week, the time, the years. I was confusing 2021 for 2019, then 2017, thinking I’d forgotten to go to work on a Saturday. Then I was remembering highly specific things that had occurred exactly one, three, five years ago. And then it eventually culminated into questioning the value of time – who cares if I know what day it is, or what time it is, or what year it is? Does it even matter? I said out loud. It was someone else’s expression and laugh that signaled I had taken it one step too far.

wusyaname walmart

where is the bread?

there’s the bread.

$3?

in what world?

oh. for brioche.

brioche must be special.

tyler the creator likes brioche.

didn’t he sing about looking for brioche?

in wusyaname?

ah, you look malnourished.

i do not look malnourished.

i’ll text tyler and let him know i found his brioche.

October 20th, 2021

Last night I dreamt of AD and RE. They were on a couch watching television and when I left one of them disappeared. Then I was holding a small hamster, trying to protect him from a shoebox.

We were living in some sort of tall, narrow apartment complex. But it smelled on the third floor, so I relocated to one on the first floor. In order to leave the first floor room for a bathroom, though, I had to go down several flights of stairs. I could see strangers from my window in the room. I had never noticed how dirty the room was until someone pointed it out. It looked like an experimental lab, crowded with dirt and cobwebs.

The number coincidences are still going. I keep thinking it’ll stop because I’ve finally reached whatever destination I’m supposed to get to, but like blinking lights, they flash at me, notice me, notice me! Yesterday, I stopped the car and parked at Goodwill and pulled up my phone. It was, both and at once, 1:11 on my phone and 12:34 on my car clock, which has always been notoriously off, but never in any significant way. I didn’t find anything interesting at Goodwill, but I did go to the bookstore and the park and then home afterwards.

October 16th, 2021

If I were a condiment, I would probably be salt.

It’s really nice outside today. It’s cold and sunny, which is my favorite. I don’t really feel like blogging about anything in particular but I figured I would nip it in the bud before it started acting up.

Last night, after I blogged about tomatoes, I was dead-set on eating tomatoes. That’s a nice thing about blogging: it helps me work through unsaid nonsense and make decisions. So I mulled over the menu, expanding my ctrl+f to include words, such as “Red sauce” and “Marinara.” I made my order (caprese + some mysterious house pasta), le beau got something as well (chicken piccata), and then went to pick it up. The order totaled to something like $50, the restaurant was packed as hell, so I hightailed it out of there and hoped it would be worth it.

My order was quite literally a tomato. A full, round tomato. It wasn’t even a full sized tomato. It looked like a premature tomato, if tomatoes could be premature. It wasn’t sliced, it wasn’t diced, but it was sitting on a bed of basil-sprinkled cheese.

First, let’s back up. To be a restaurant and to present nothing other than a tomato, a simple tomato, an unsliced undiced tomato, to your customers for $10 – $10!- says a lot about your confidence as a restaurant. Think about it. This restaurant thought to itself, my tomatoes are so fucking good, I’m just going to hand it to them. Who does that? Who? Trattoria’s, that’s fucking who.

Now let’s cut back to the scene of the crime. Thing is, I knew what I wanted, and I wanted a tomato. So I was actually delighted that they gave me what I wanted. I feverishly sliced it, making a mess, ate a slice of mozzarella the size of my palm, tacked on a tiny bit of premature tomato, and just about died and entered tomato heaven.

Fortunately, my mysterious house pasta was drenched in red. It looked like a real, legitimate crime scene. And – I’m going to say – it was so good, it might as well have been a crime. I basically went into full goblin mode and slurped up 2/3 of the pasta, ignoring le beau entirely, until my tomato craving was satiated.

Because they had packed so much tomato goodness in the orders, I had bread left over, bruschetta vinaigrette left over, cheese left over, and the pasta left over. I began talking out loud about the tomatoes I would buy to make more caprese. Later, I mimed eating an apple, playing the silent game, and le beau went, “tomato?” And this morning, struck by a light of inspiration, I cooked the rest of the dry spaghetti pasta that’s been left to disintegrate in my pantry. I mixed the new pasta up with the leftover pasta, and voila! One tomato meal turned into three.

Based on the way my chest currently feels, I can tell that I needed to tell my tomato story, albeit to nobody in particular. So this is my story about Tomato Cravings And Then Some.

October 15th, 2021

It’s that time of the month again. The time I crave tomatoes like there’s no tomorrow. If I could be Italuan, just for the cuisine, god, I would. Sometimes I dream about lying in a bed of tomatoes and cheese and olive oil, slowly eating through it. If only.

I’m currently on the local Italian restaurant takeout menu page, ctrl+f’ing the word ‘tomato.’ Here’s the thing. I could go all out, straight for the source of good tomatoes, a restaurant dedicated to all-things-Italian, or I could settle for Domino’s marinara pasta. No hate on the marinara, they do have good marinara. I do not blame them for charging 50 cents a cup.

Let’s pause. Do I, for lack of better word, deserve ripe tomatoes? Do I deserve bruschetta with a side of caprese with a main course of spaghetti pasta? Do I deserve to munch on ungodly amounts of most-probably expensive but very fresh tomatoes? Do I deserve that today?

Let’s think. It’s 6:12 pm on October 15th. That tells me nothing. Well. I was productive at work. I did squeeze in a good amount of sleep last night, passing out on the floor again. And I did photograph my boys in witch’s hats. I did make 11 collages in 2 days, and I did make a mean pork loin a few days ago (like ham, but thick, I described.) None of this has anything to do with my worthiness of good tomatoes, so the verdict is in. I’m getting good tomatoes.

October 14th, 2021

I am the type of person who will vocalize to any and everybody that I have pet rodents. In this case, guinea pigs. The setting doesn’t matter. The audience doesn’t matter. High school math class? Rodents. English college course? Rodents. Best friends? Rodents. Co-workers? Rodents. Strangers on a bench? Rodents. Vice presidents of the organization? Rodents. Guinea pigs, specifically.

-narrator voice- And thus she made the mistake of telling the vice presidents of her organization that she had purchased halloween costumes for her pigs. And, most importantly, she was thinking of entering them into the company-wide costume contest.

Now, having been pulled into a project related to the company-wide Halloween costume contest, I will be expected to not just enter my guinea pigs in the contest, who are going as witches this year (since one of them was too chubby to fit in the pumpkin costume) but to display their photo in the corporate-wide reminder email. I most definitely can’t share that photo elsewhere online, lest it ever be reverse-traced back to my blog or social media.

It’s been a really pleasant day so far. I woke up bright and chipper, the earliest I’ve gotten up in a while, at 8 am. I think I heard a dog or something in the hallway and was startled awake. No worries. I was already preparing to wake up motivated. I did three assignments in less than an hour, talked on the phone for an hour, and then was free to work and eat and spend time with the people I love and make collages.

October 13th, 2021

I feel sort of sad, but about nothing in particular. I feel dissociated from this sadness, where I know it’s occurring somewhere near the left side of my back and into my clavicle, but it’s nothing personal. It’s been a while since I’ve felt sad about nothing at all. The other part of me is observing the sadness spread from my clavicle, mildly appreciating it. Like the sad blue character from inside out, who highlights her value is the breadth! Of feeling! I’ll let Miss. Sadness waft out her blueness before I go to sleep.

I finished semi-watching the campiest horror movie I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s called house of the witch, and I saw it on Netflix while I was searching for something to play in the background. I went right to work cutting and gluing my collages, and there’s something incredibly therapeutic about it. I’ve had this life edition of Jackie in Cambodia for 9 years, but even as I tear through the pages, a part of me doesn’t want to. What if it becomes valuable in the next ten, twenty years? Am I destroying a piece of history to satiate my childish creative urges? Perhooples. Then I tear through the New Yorker.

October 12th, 2021

My brain was mostly quiet today. One of those tiny, celebratory wins. It’s like having a house of monkeys in my head and a day of quiet. Sublime. That’s probably why I didn’t really want to blog today. I was also in a foul mood earlier, because I was plain annoyed about having to hear someone’s voice every goddamn day.

Later, I bought a hoodie at Hobby Lobby (my new clothing plug, since the shirts are $3 and the hoodies are $13) Then we came home and played Super Mario Bro’s, which looks exactly like it did when I was younger. We started off a wee bit competitive (I picked his Mario up and threw him off the ledge – he ate my Luigi and tossed it to a flame throwing flower) but then we began to cooperate and defeated two baby Bowsers. I suggested we take a break since emotions were running high.

There was something else… oh, right! There was a spark of inspiration today. I kept thinking that I had a creative itch, which then made something on my head physically itch. I would think, “…creative itch,” and then I’d scratch my left cheek. But the creative itch (scratch right cheek) pertains to vintage collages. I saw there were vintage stickers at Barnes and Nobles. I love collaging, and in high school and college, I would buy old LIFE magazines and cut out interesting pieces to later scrap together. But collaging, in general, is an extremely messy hobby and so it fell to the wayside.

After flipping through a book of vintage stickers, an idea popped into my head: I can create a collage this way! So I have discovered a way to (maybe) cleanly make collages. It’ll still be messy, granted, but I’ll have all my images already sourced in a nice sticker book, replete with cool and creepy shit. Also, it’s October, which means it’s prime time for cool and creepy shit.

October 10th, 2021

The storm subsided. The rain was moving sideways. As it thundered, I went on instagram, going through story archives. I looked at all the photos and videos I’d shared on the 24 hour feature, where I took the liberty to be wilder than usual. I thought it would be not weird at all to run celebrity gender swap competitions, offering $1 Venmo as prize money, and share my insatiable need for dill pickle flavored chips.

There were moments, though, that were more significant than I let on. Or they were as significant as they looked. The tiramisu. Our first date back. My birthday: the play we went to, then got food poisoning at. Graduation with my best friend. The last sleepover at my best friend’s house. Her and her now ex. The orchestra concert and the small blue dress I slipped in. The photo we took right before our 3 year anniversary, which has now become story fodder for things that are just “not good value.” (“$30?! This steak is just not good value,” I muttered in the elegant, expensive, intimate restaurant featuring a piano man and incredibly tiny dishes.)

All of these moments and memories. There were also times that coolpeppermint made a feature, because the blog’s slowly become an integral extension of me. One person commented that I and others had inspired her to write again after a depressing 5 year stint in army journalism. Her comment had moved me. People are very kind on Worpdress.

The rain has blown away the humidity and now it’s cold outside. All of my windows are open to let in the breeze. I wonder if this next week will be quiet or busy.

11 AM

Still not over this Sonya Larson v. Dawn Dorland story. Did somebody on reddit say they were making this a show? A movie? Are the storytellers having their story now told for them – about them? We all wince collectively, while scrolling deeper and deeper into the ether.

The saga continues. The Gawker wrote about the shenanigans – which Dawn Dorland quickly corrected in her emails. The Cut described that “Hell [is] the New York Times publishing your group chat.” It should come as no secret that this type of thing intrigues me greatly. After all, I was the one who took valuable paper space, when writing across-country letters to le beau, informing him that Drake and Rihanna had broken up and that Kim Kardashian had been robbed in France.

October 9th, 2021

It’s breezy outside, 5:26 pm. I just leveled up on Tetris, which le beau got as part of the Nintendo annual nostalgia package. This morning, he walked out of his room with puffy eyes.

How long did you stay up last night? I asked.

Until 5, he responded.

Can I play with the switch?

He looked reluctant and asked if I had washed my hands. I fibbed a little, not remembering if I had or hadn’t five minutes ago, and he handed over the switch. I entered Tetris 99 (99 players, all competing against each other) and the monster within me awakeneth.

I truly believe I am at my element when I am playing games. Is that a good thing? Well. It’s a debatable thing. In the second grade, I was put in time out for calling some other kid a bad name during Smash Bros. I watched bitterly from the other room until I was eventually allowed back. This memory is sealed in my brain as one of many instances in which I took a game too far.

The next few rounds went like this, as my chin sank deeper and deeper in my chest, and my body slid through the couch. Rank 55. Rank 48. Rank 82. Rank 57. Rank 20.

Hell yeah! I ranked twenty, I said excitedly.

Already? He asked, looking concerned for both his safety and mine.

Yes. Now shut up, I said.

Did you just tell me to shut up? He asked.

No, I mumbled, and entered the game.

He floated the idea of me getting my own switch, foreseeing the highly probable chance of us bickering over the switch. I was fully supportive of this idea, until maybe the sixth or seventh round, and the adult within was powerful enough to compel me to Stop Playing Tetris. Maybe I Shouldn’t Get My Own Switch, I said maturely.

Then I called my last game and left the apartment to explore the city. Before I left, he sat in the corner of the couch, curled up, his face buried in the screen. I reminded him to drink water.

Five hours later, I returned from the mall/boba shop/antique store to see him in exactly the same location with the exact same pose. I decided to prepare sustenance for us – I also hadn’t eaten all day – so I heated up some lasagna and veggies and toasted some bread.

This lasagna is amazing, I can’t believe you made it from scratch, he said, referring to my favorite Stouffer’s frozen meal from Wal Mart.

Oh, thank you so much, I grew the cheese myself, I batted my lashes.

You – you grew the cheese yourself? He said.

Why, yes, I physically grew it myself, I said.

He looked impressed. Then we ate the rest of our lasagna in silence.

October 8th, 2021

The apartment smells like cinnamon. The twinkly fairy and pumpkin lights are on. Le beau just unboxed our new Nintendo switch, which was released today. After our drawn out adventure in the afternoon – filled with grilled cheese sandwiches and tequila cocktails at my favorite coffeeshop/bookstore (this morning, we sat on the patio)

We rushed to Target, afraid that the switches would be sold out. We ended up talking to the Target employee who was, at that moment, wheeling out the Nintendo Switch we ordered online. The city was beautiful at night, but we were too preoccupied to enjoy it. We had games to buy. Luckily, we made it to Gamestop in the nick of time, 8 minutes before closing. Le beau returned with four games:

Fire Emblem (For him)

Mario Odyssey (For me)

Mario Party (For us)

Dead by Daylight (For me, but I plan to return it, since DBD is just a bit too gory)

It’s been a while. The last Nintendo I owned was a SP maybe ten years ago. I became so wholly addicted to that my mother confiscated it and lost it. Lost it! Every summer, when we returned to china, I’d go around the apartment, searching for this lost Nintendo. It was futile. I never found that SP ever again.

This didn’t stop me from playing my friends’ DS almost every single day the summer of 2008. My friends had DS’s and Super Mario bros. We played it constantly. As with most things, I quickly took things to the extreme, becoming one with the Luigi, sneaking off into the bathroom during class to play, placing bets against boys in other grades and winning, later demanding my payment.

Those were the good ol’ days. Le beau is also playing Fire Emblem for nostalgia value. Even though they didn’t have Super Mario bros at Gamestop, they had Mario Odyssey, which is like Mario 3D. Thrilling.

October 7th, 2021

Sitting in the car and listening to Bia, Bia.

I wonder how far we biked today. I said I didn’t want to bike because the seat was too high and almost fell off the other day. Well, no. I did fall off. So I accompanied him on foot for maybe 500 ft before I squinted into the distance and asked if that was where the new trail was.

He said yes.

Intrigued, I suggested we bike together. So we walked back to his truck and he came up with a clever way to lower my seat. Then we biked and biked and biked and biked. Miles and miles and miles. I kept turning right until we eventually hit the end of the trail. We were lost, but in the best way possible.

Earlier, in the car, I wondered out loud how Jen could be single. Jen is somebody I went to college with and probably never exchanged more than three sentences with. The story of how I ended up on Jen’s online classified romance ad was a long one. First, I noticed Dylan’s girlfriend disappeared off his instagram. Cue the shocked no’s. They were so close, I thought they were related. Turns out that’s just how comfortable they were. So I thought her disappearance was quite honestly tragic.

Then I looked up said ex girlfriend, and ended up on my old professor’s WordPress, where I saw Jen’s art piece, and remembered how she was this really cool girl in my class who intimidated me with her coolness. She once complimented my Drake animation and I said thank you. Then I turned to cower from her coolness.

You know how some people are just, like, really cool? There were lots of people like that that I encountered in college. With Napoleon Dynamite as high as my brows are willing to go, I felt very wiggly next to people like her, who played in bands and acted in movies and wrote for big publishing companies and wore boyfriend jeans before boyfriend jeans were cool.

So I was surprised, when I googled her, to find that she was only freshsinglesnyc, an online method of finding local single hunnies via emojis and witty descriptions. We read her bio title together and out loud, piecing together the cleverness. I theorized. Maybe her coolness is precisely what makes finding a hunny difficult. The cooler you are, the smaller the pool. (What would my bio be? In CVS, it hit me: I like long walks on the beach and farting in public.)

We peeked at the pharmacy aisle as I decried the wildly expensive body washes and whispered

If her name is pronounced Cher why is it spelled Cher?

Also, today I learned /TIL cockroaches can fly. We found a flying cockroach in our kitchen. I threw wet paper towels at it and tried coaxing it onto the balcony. Then I went at it with soapy water. In the end, le beau succeeded the old fashioned way: by smashing it into my grey decorative piece. Afterwards, I aggressively Lysoled the rest of the kitchen as he put up the dishes. And now we are here. Sitting in the car and listening to Bia, Bia.

October 6th, 2021

The sun is setting. I like white wine. I feel smol, but not in a bad way. It smells smoky outside.

I had a feeling somebody was going to call and request the photos twenty minutes ago. It had been seven hours. Even though I didn’t want to edit the photos, I got the sense of urgency, lurched up and immediately began sending them over. Right as I did, said person called.

Got stuck on Instagram memes again. It felt like summer break as a kid, as I bounced around and held my iPad up like a fat book. If I were to test my skit vs. thot hypothesis, I’d say that my mood skyrocketed with the skits and progressively dampened with the thots. Masks don’t seem to exist anymore, and people are in planes, at raves.

One good thing to come out of this afternoon, aside from lathering my pigs in love and rolling around my mattress like a cat and starting Walking Dead video game,

was seeing one of v’s videos. She has a way of saying the things I never knew I needed to hear. She’s probably magical or something. I have utmost respect for her and what she does and says, although I’ll probably never tell her this. After watching her video and feeling a tiny tear slide down my cheek, I got stuck on a thot’s feed, wondering if her tattoos were real.

October 5th, 2021

Weird, little things have been happening lately, glitches in the matrix.

Let me try journaling in bullet points.

I went to buy cinnamon sticks.

Then I had the sudden urge to visit a nearby lake.

As I texted le beau, saying I was at the lake, he asked if I wanted to meet up to bike, since he had just stepped into his car to bike.

The lake was connected to a trail.

We decided to go to another trail, one closer to our place, with a very vast and extensive trail network.

So we biked and biked and biked and biked.

We biked through the forest and over bridges and past homes built in the 90s with yellowing walls and yawning backyards.

He showed me the abandoned treehouse, which felt very suburbia-in-a-book babysitters club.

I took a photo of his head in the entrance.

I took a photo of the treehouse itself.

I connected the images together, and got

When we returned to our cars, I stepped inside, and looked up, and it was

On my drive back to the apartment, I heard the plastic crinkle of a disposable plastic glove, as Katy Perry came on the radio and sang, “do you ever feel… like a plastic bag… drifting through the wind…”

He asked what I wanted for dinner, that he wanted a sandwich, and in my head, I responded the local Mexican place, except I kept it to myself, because I knew he was going to get a steak quesadilla, which wasn’t healthy

And then I wasn’t paying attention as he drove us to the local Mexican place, where he got a chicken quesadilla, which was healthier

Then we ate our food on the rooftop of the garage and danced around

I also saw a corgi in the same place in the morning and in the afternoon.

Look. I’m a rational person. I love logic! In fact, this piece of logic has tickled me for a decade. Why were your eyes open, Bruno?

But sometimes, weird little things… are…. weird little things. I can’t tell what I’m supposed to do with any of this information.

Otherwise, today went by pretty quickly. I was busy at work for the first half of the day, happily working with datasets. In the spaces in between, we had our usual coffee run, joked about my “wild wacky weferences.” I made my pigs their morning salad, mixed up some pumpkin rooibos tea with coffee and made a very tasty concoction, downloaded a new short stories book on libby, read it on the balcony, designed an imaginary pink bedroom on my favorite interior design app, and left the apartment to source some much-wanted cinnamon sticks, because I want the place to be fragrant with Fall potpourri.

October 4th, 2021

For the first time in a long time, I feel all blogged out. I feel like I have nothing to write about. I feel no incessant urge to write about literally nothing. It’s kind of nice. Finally. But, of course, I am still here. Pushing myself until I’m all dried up, like an emptied well.

Lately, my brain has been surprisingly idle during the day, which I have been thoroughly enjoying. It’s so nice. To get some peace and quiet around here. This past summer, I felt like I was on something felonious. Was high as an air balloon and everything was so goddamn funny. Or fucking annoying as hell. I wanted to do, like, a million things at once. Play electric guitar, paint, blog about a piece of dust that collected on our remote control, consume lots of television, archive ten years’ worth of photos, blog about another piece of dust that collected on our remote control, go on a road trip, shoot film, go on another road trip, decorate the apartment, etc. Etc. Etc. Go on another road trip.

I have been thinking very intensely about that farm we went to last Fall. Long story short, last year, I was antsy and discovered a farm in the city. It was a real live farm, operating, where they grew corn and raised chickens and turkeys and sheep. There was the original house, the original graves. I went alone, because it was Sunday and I wanted to explore somewhere and it was still COVID (still is) so I had to stick to the outdoors. Today I was planning out Thanksgiving activities – and mentally mapping out Christmas decorations – when I decided that we would be going to the farm with cider this November. Well. Exactly 365 days ago, I discovered the farm. Exactly.

October 3rd, 2021

I wrote a little earlier about the cheese (Who Moved My Cheese?) book. But after reading about how corporations used it to justify massive layoffs in the 90’s — in a glib attempt to convince employees that losing one’s job was just lost cheese and all you could do was look for new cheese (or job) — my whole take on the book soured. I want to return the book out of sheer principle. It was $10, too. While the awareness and relatedness was worth maybe $2, the remaining $8 could have gone towards the “let’s get spooky” glo-in-the-dark shirt that I saw yesterday.

This afternoon, while they played ping pong, I went for a walk around the lake. It was surprisingly cool. I tried not to think about anything, so I listened to the cicadas and the lapping water. I returned just as they finished playing a round. In the oven and on the stovetop, in no particular order: pork loin (the one we finally defrosted after a while), pork chops, pot roast, potatoes, and brownies. The living room smelled sweet and savory and warm, and I enjoyed the comfort of being cared for. Portlandia played on the television, as we played a drawing game on our tablets and I scrolled through instagram and felt progressively worse about my life.

Edit: We returned the cheese book.

October 1st, 2021

For two hours, I bumbled around the living room, waiting for le beau to wrap up a work project. The desire to get out in nature did not fade, and I mentioned wanting to go to the nature preserve. Le beau brightened at the suggestion. So we took the bikes out and mounted them on his new truck mount. On the drive there, we listened to lots of vampire weekend. Earlier today, I realized that the impala was a deer-like animal, and the band, tame impala, referenced an impala that had been domesticated.

We took the bikes off the mounts. It took a bit of time, and I admittedly got flustered, but soon, we were rollin’. (they see us rollin’…) this time, instead of racing through the forest and past the hilly patches, we were slower. There was a chill in the air – it had rained earlier today – and everything felt light and autumnish, very first day of October. Even the leaves were slightly orange, as we stared across a foggy plume of broccoli trees.

Then I nearly passed out. Not unlike the last time we came here. Let’s just say I’m not well acquainted with elevation of any sort, and my body is generally reluctant for me to experience it. Also, spending my days lounging around like a cat does not help matters on the stamina front. So I just sat there, seeing lights, feeling lightheaded, as le beau waited patiently until I was properly on my two feet to talk smack.

“You’re so mean to me,” I whined on the way back.

“Well, I have to be! I can’t baby you like I always do. You just take advantage of it and just – you just sit down on the cement in the middle of the trail!” he remarked.

I didn’t respond, because he technically wasn’t wrong.

“You can go back and bike another lap,” I suggested meekly.

He gave me an exasperated look. We walked our bikes to his truck, me holding the bike somewhat unstably.

“Give that to me,” he said, and he took my bike and rolled both of them to the vehicular. Then I realized it was maybe 5 yards away and said I could totally bike there so we did that and he loaded up the bikes.

On the drive back, we stopped for some chipotle. As he was making my online order, I burst out, “just call me Frito Lu’s, ’cause I’m a snaccc,” and he looked up and asked what I wanted my order name to be.

I began to laugh wildly, and repeated what I said.

Then he put my name down as Frito Lu.

Later, I put my pigs in their Halloween costumes, since I’ve been saving that for today. Then one of the boys darted out! Escaped! Slipped right out of my arms and made a beeline for the ottoman. We spent the next twenty minutes trying to trick and coax him back into his box.