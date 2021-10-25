Started an art project this Spring. I animated album covers to songs that I was listening to, whether it was My Chemical Romance or Lauryn Hill or Japanese Breakfast. The video format was eating up too much space, though, so I ended up deleting them. I’d forgotten that WordPress allows GIF animations. Since GIFs are easier to share, over the next few weeks, I’ll be posting entries from my Album Animation Project.

(In the meantime, here’s an unrelated animation of Drake dancing from my 2018 Daily Art Project.)