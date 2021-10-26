It’s finally Inktober! Inktober is a hallowed project in the month of Halloween, as doodlers and artists draw one ink piece a day. Based on this year’s prompts, I’ll be sharing one horror-themed drawing every single day.
Over the years, I’ve watched artists join the challenge, while I remained on the sidelines. I’ve tried – and failed- numerous daily art challenges, so I was a little wary of trying out the 2020 Inktober challenge. But. I. Loved. It. I drew Pennywise; I drew skulls. I drew voodoo dolls; I drew rats. I drew sleep paralysis demons; I drew Frankenstein. I drew constantly, and I drew every day.
Similar to last year, I’ll be going for all things spooky and macabre – blood and monsters galore – so viewer beware. 👻👹💀
Let Inktober begin!
Day 1: Crystal
Telling fortunes
Day 2: Suit
Tall Man, Haunting of Hill House
Day 3: Vessel for Evil
Annabelle Doll, The Conjuring
Day 4: Knot
Wednesday Addams, Addams Family
Day 5: Raven
Plague Doctor
Day 6: Spirit
Dead by Daylight
Day 7: Fan
Kitana, Mortal Kombat
Day 8: Watch
Pale Man, Pan’s Labyrinth
Day 9: Pressure
Carrie at the Prom
Day 10: Pick
Lobotomy
Day 11: Sour
gore 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
Day 12: Stuck
Elevator blues
Day 13: Roof
Rotting from within
Day 14: Tick
Jung’s Scarab
Day 15: Helmet
Headdress
Day 16: Compass
Day 17: Collide
Smashing Pumpkins
Day 18: (Blood) Moon
Day 19: Loop
Infinite
Day 20: Sprout
Day 21: Fuzzy
The Shining
Day 22: Open
Sweet Home
Day 23: Leak
Day 24: Extinct
Day 25: Splat
Day 26: Connect
Day 27: Spark
Day 28: Crispy
Day 29: Patch
Day 30: Sliver
Day 31: Risk
11 thoughts on “Inktober 2021”
This is pretty creepy!!
i agree, but I can’t avert my eyes…
That crystal is incredible, and I love that Kitana is included (MK fan here)!
hey thanks robert! haha i kept hearing the phrase “FINISH HER” while drawing kitana.
Scorpion next, please!!!
COME OVER HERE!
these are so incredibly creative and so so well done!! I’ve loved seeing your art this month so much!!!
thank you c:
Olivia R, awesome!
🙂 thanks! when i saw the ‘sour’ prompt, i knew i had to draw her.
I absolutely love your drawings! I especially love how you added color. Keep up the amazing work. I can’t wait to see the rest of your drawings this month. I’m super bummed that I didn’t do Inktober this year, but there is always next year. 🙂
Hello! Thank you so much (Ah I debated not using color, since it seemed less ‘inky’, but it’s been more fun that way.) Wow, your art is really good. I’d love to see your Inktober if you participate next year!
