Inktober 2021

Posted on by lu

It’s finally Inktober! Inktober is a hallowed project in the month of Halloween, as doodlers and artists draw one ink piece a day. Based on this year’s prompts, I’ll be sharing one horror-themed drawing every single day.

Over the years, I’ve watched artists join the challenge, while I remained on the sidelines. I’ve tried – and failed- numerous daily art challenges, so I was a little wary of trying out the 2020 Inktober challenge. But. I. Loved. It. I drew Pennywise; I drew skulls. I drew voodoo dolls; I drew rats. I drew sleep paralysis demons; I drew Frankenstein. I drew constantly, and I drew every day.

Similar to last year, I’ll be going for all things spooky and macabre – blood and monsters galore – so viewer beware. 👻👹💀

Let Inktober begin!

Day 1: Crystal
Telling fortunes
 
Day 2: Suit 
Tall Man, Haunting of Hill House
Day 3: Vessel for Evil
Annabelle Doll, The Conjuring
Day 4: Knot
Wednesday Addams, Addams Family
Day 5: Raven
Plague Doctor
Day 6: Spirit
Dead by Daylight
 
Day 7: Fan
Kitana, Mortal Kombat
Day 8: Watch
Pale Man, Pan’s Labyrinth 
Day 9: Pressure
Carrie at the Prom
Day 10: Pick
Lobotomy
Day 11: Sour
gore 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
Day 12: Stuck
Elevator blues
Day 13: Roof
Rotting from within
Day 14: Tick
Jung’s Scarab
Day 15: Helmet
Headdress
Day 16: Compass

Day 17: Collide
Smashing Pumpkins

Day 18: (Blood) Moon

Day 19: Loop
Infinite

Day 20: Sprout

Day 21: Fuzzy
The Shining

Day 22: Open
Sweet Home

Day 23: Leak

Day 24: Extinct
Day 25: Splat

Day 26: Connect

Day 27: Spark

Day 28: Crispy
Day 29: Patch
Day 30: Sliver
Day 31: Risk

 

 

 

11 thoughts on “Inktober 2021

  6. I absolutely love your drawings! I especially love how you added color. Keep up the amazing work. I can’t wait to see the rest of your drawings this month. I’m super bummed that I didn’t do Inktober this year, but there is always next year. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Hello! Thank you so much (Ah I debated not using color, since it seemed less ‘inky’, but it’s been more fun that way.) Wow, your art is really good. I’d love to see your Inktober if you participate next year!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s