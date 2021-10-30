Saturday Afternoon Horror TV!

Tonight, with too much white wine and apple cider in my system, with the full moon on display and my twinkly pumpkin lights on, I’ve decided to get spooktacular. And by spooktacular, I mean coding, categorizing and ranking a self-generated list of horror movies and shows I’ve watched.

This evening, I listed out 30 horror movies/shows and rated them based on how

Scary Whimsical or Interesting they were.

Why the three categories? you might ask. Well. The thing with comparing horror is that it can be like comparing eyeb👁️lls to brooms🧹. For instance, I love Coraline. I watch Coraline every year, and I have for the past ten years. But in scaring people shitless, Coraline simply does not hold up to shows like Marianne, a Netflix show so genuinely horrifying that I could barely bring myself to whisper in a French accent for months afterwards.

That being said, there are usually three reasons a horror movie will catapult into the fond depths of my heart. The first is that I can’t sleep properly for weeks afterward – that was scary, actually scary, I am so deeply, truly scared. The second is that it’s silly and strange and sassy – whimsical, and Tim Burton always wins in this category. The third is that it’s intriguing in its plot, premise, execution – interesting, where classics, like Silence of the Lambs or The Shining, usually tend to crowd.

So welcome to my (50’s announcer voice) horror movie roundup! It’s Saturday Afternoon, and I’m ready for some Horror TV. Photos and descriptions courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes.

Top Scary Movies

Because who needs sleep, anyways? You’re welcome. Also, Ari Aster’s wild.

#1 A famous horror writer who is lured back to her hometown discovers that the evil spirit who plagues her dreams is now wreaking havoc in the real world. #2 When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited. #3 A couple travel to Sweden to visit their friend’s rural hometown for its fabled midsummer festival, but what begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult. #3TIED Flashing between past and present, a fractured family confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.

Top Whimsical Movies

For those who love Tim Burton and Wednesday Addams.

#1 The film follows the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people in the “real world.” #2 A scientist (Vincent Price) builds an animated human being — the gentle Edward (Johnny Depp). The scientist dies before he can finish assembling Edward, though, leaving the young man with a freakish appearance accentuated by the scissor blades he has instead of hands. #3 The members of the odd Addams Family are up to more macabre antics in this sequel. When nanny Debbie Jelinsky (Joan Cusack) appears to keep the kids in line, her presence leads to an unexpected treacherous twist.

Top Interesting Movies

When it’s really scary but also really goddamn interesting. Go Mikey (Flanagan) it’s ya birthday.

#1 A woman accidentally kills her husband during a kinky game. Handcuffed to her bed with no hope of rescue, she begins hearing voices and seeing strange visions. #2 The arrival of a charismatic priest brings miracles, mysteries and renewed religious fervor to a dying town. #3 When Oskar (Kåre Hedebrant), a sensitive, bullied 12-year-old boy living with his mother in suburban Sweden, meets his new neighbor, the mysterious and moody Eli (Lina Leandersson), they strike up a friendship.