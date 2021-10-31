And just like that, the month is almost over, and so is Inktober! This year, based on the prompts, I drew one horror-themed drawing every single day. It was, as expected, difficult to slough through the end, but I managed to finish.

Over the years, I had watched artists join the challenge, while I remained on the sidelines. I had tried – and failed- numerous daily art challenges, so I was a little wary of trying out the 2020 Inktober challenge. But. I. Loved. It. I drew Pennywise; I drew skulls. I drew voodoo dolls; I drew rats. I drew sleep paralysis demons; I drew Frankenstein. I drew constantly, and I drew every day.

Similar to last year, I went for all things spooky and macabre – blood and monsters galore – so viewer beware. 👻👹💀 Here are all of my completed drawings for Inktober 2021, all done on Procreate.

Day 1: Crystal

Telling fortunes

Day 2: Suit

Tall Man, Haunting of Hill House

Day 3: Vessel for Evil

Annabelle Doll, The Conjuring

Day 4: Knot

Wednesday Addams, Addams Family

Day 5: Raven

Plague Doctor

Day 6: Spirit

Dead by Daylight

Day 7: Fan

Kitana, Mortal Kombat

Day 8: Watch

Pale Man, Pan’s Labyrinth

Day 9: Pressure

Carrie at the Prom

Day 10: Pick

Lobotomy

Day 11: Sour

gore 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

Day 12: Stuck

Elevator blues

Day 13: Roof

Rotting from within

Day 14: Tick

Jung’s Scarab

Day 15: Helmet

Headdress

Day 16: Compass

Day 17: Collide

Smashing Pumpkins

Day 18: (Blood) Moon

Day 19: Loop

Infinite

Day 20: Sprout

Day 21: Fuzzy

The Shining

Day 22: Open

Sweet Home

Day 23: Leak

Day 24: Extinct

Day 25: Splat

Day 26: Connect

Day 27: Spark

Day 28: Crispy

Day 29: Patch

Day 30: Slither

Day 31: Risk

“One runs the risk of weeping a little, if one lets himself be tamed.” ― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince