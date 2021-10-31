Inktober 2021

And just like that, the month is almost over, and so is Inktober! This year, based on the prompts, I drew one horror-themed drawing every single day. It was, as expected, difficult to slough through the end, but I managed to finish. 

Over the years, I had watched artists join the challenge, while I remained on the sidelines. I had tried – and failed- numerous daily art challenges, so I was a little wary of trying out the 2020 Inktober challenge. But. I. Loved. It. I drew Pennywise; I drew skulls. I drew voodoo dolls; I drew rats. I drew sleep paralysis demons; I drew Frankenstein. I drew constantly, and I drew every day.

Similar to last year, I went for all things spooky and macabre – blood and monsters galore – so viewer beware. 👻👹💀 Here are all of my completed drawings for Inktober 2021, all done on Procreate. 

Day 1: Crystal

Telling fortunes

 

 

Day 2: Suit 

Tall Man, Haunting of Hill House

 

 

Day 3: Vessel for Evil

Annabelle Doll, The Conjuring

 

 

Day 4: Knot

Wednesday Addams, Addams Family

 

 

Day 5: Raven

Plague Doctor

 

 

Day 6: Spirit

Dead by Daylight

 

 

 

Day 7: Fan

Kitana, Mortal Kombat

 

 

Day 8: Watch

Pale Man, Pan’s Labyrinth 

 

 

Day 9: Pressure

Carrie at the Prom

 

 

Day 10: Pick

Lobotomy

 

 

Day 11: Sour

gore 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

 

 

Day 12: Stuck

Elevator blues

 

 

Day 13: Roof

Rotting from within

 

 

Day 14: Tick

Jung’s Scarab

 

 

Day 15: Helmet

Headdress

 

 

Day 16: Compass

 

 

Day 17: Collide

Smashing Pumpkins

 

 

Day 18: (Blood) Moon

 

 

Day 19: Loop

Infinite

 

 

Day 20: Sprout

 

 

Day 21: Fuzzy

The Shining

 

 

Day 22: Open

Sweet Home

 

 

Day 23: Leak

 

 

Day 24: Extinct

 

 

Day 25: Splat

 

 

Day 26: Connect

 

 

Day 27: Spark

 

 

Day 28: Crispy

 

 

Day 29: Patch

 

 

Day 30: Slither

 

 

Day 31: Risk

“One runs the risk of weeping a little, if one lets himself be tamed.” ― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince

15 thoughts on “Inktober 2021

  6. I absolutely love your drawings! I especially love how you added color. Keep up the amazing work. I can’t wait to see the rest of your drawings this month. I’m super bummed that I didn’t do Inktober this year, but there is always next year. 🙂

    1. Hello! Thank you so much (Ah I debated not using color, since it seemed less ‘inky’, but it’s been more fun that way.) Wow, your art is really good. I’d love to see your Inktober if you participate next year!

    1. Aw, Robert! That is really kind of you. Really. The last few days of a project are always harder to slough through, motivationally, but this helped! I’m going to share the rest. Thank you 🙂

