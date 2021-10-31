Wrapping up Inktober 2021

And just like that, the month is over, and so is Inktober! As expected, the last few days of the project were the hardest to slough through, and I ended up not sharing them. So here are my entries from Day 26 to Day 31, as I wrap up this year’s Inktober challenge. I also plan to animate all of my entries from both last year’s and this year’s project, so stay tuned.

Day 26: Connect

Day 27: Spark

Day 28: Crispy

Day 29: Patch

Day 30: Slither

Medusa

Day 31: Risk

“One runs the risk of weeping a little, if one lets himself be tamed.” ― Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince