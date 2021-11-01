November Diaries

November 1st, 2021

There’s this scene in Portlandia where Nina suddenly wakes up and asks, in her red wig and falsetto desperation, “do you know what day it is?”

Fred goes, “it’s, uh, Tuesday.”

Nina’s eyes widen. “It’s 3 weeks before my birthday.”

She whips out her well-earmarked birthday magazine and goes down a list of extravagant birthday ideas (Gwen Stefani’s hubbo did what?) before Fred tiredly suggests maybe a thing with a friend or whatever and she responds with well in that case they could just not get out of bed and laze around the house and why even bother living at all and being in a relationship.

When we watched this, we didn’t get too far into the skit before the fingers came flying at me because I’m apparently Nina, sans red bob, with the dramatic antics. Ironically, I did spend yesterday musing about upcoming holiday celebrations and becoming distraught when they weren’t mapped out. (We also spent the end of spooky season in the most unspooky of ways, unless you consider eating bacon and massive pancakes and watching Shrek’s Spooky Stories as ‘spooky.’)

The real reason I shared this Portlandia snippet, though, on a fresh Monday morning, was because I wanted to ask you:

Guess what day it is, WordPress?

(A distant ‘what?’)

It’s 54 days before Christmas!