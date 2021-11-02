November Diaries

November 2nd, 2021

“Why are you making pancakes at 6:30 PM?”

“Why not make pancakes at 6:30 PM?”

So I made us fluffy lite pancakes in stolen pajamas and swiveled around while they cooked. Later I ate them like the finger-burning sandwiches they were, burning through my fingers. The batter was initially thiccc – the instructions lied – but I diluted it with water, and made a platter of fluffy goodness.

I must be making pancakes because I subconsciously miss my best friend. We used to have sleepovers in November. Our first sleepover was in November. I was tasked with slicing potatoes the next morning, and in that moment, as she casually handed me a sharp object, I understood in my heart that we had only met three months prior. Then, as expected, I cut myself.

10 PM

….Am I…. about to buy…. flight… tickets… to…. see… my best…. friend… and her family…whom… I haven’t… seen…. in…. years???????

12 AM

…Did I just impulsively buy plane tickets to see my best friend in 2 weeks? After several years of not seeing her? After we talked on the phone for almost 3 hours, after not hearing each other’s voices in months? After I inadvertently began tearing up just seeing her face, older, somehow, more chiseled, her baby hairs matured into toddler hairs?

It seems, again, like one of those serendipitous things that I had to go for. Yesterday, I thought of airports, wrote about le beau as my metaphorical travel companion. Last week, I read about Boston, wrote about the leaves and how it reminded me of the East Coast. Today, I thought of how we made pancakes on November 8th. Subconsciously recalling the moment, I made pancakes again this evening. Once I made the connection, I texted her, “still miss you,” a follow up from our last exchange.

And then she called me, suddenly, something she hasn’t done since April or May 2020. I don’t think we’ve spoken on video since April 2020. I hadn’t forgotten what she’d looked like, per se, but I sort of had. She looked different. Older. When I saw her, my nose pulled a straight Rudolph and I got teary eyed. And then she got teary eyed. And we were briefly teary eyed on the phone.

Am I going to see her, really?

I’m going to see her.

I’m going to see her. Oh, my god. I’m going to see her. It seems surreal. I’ll be layered in ungodly amounts of PPE, granted, and I’ll have to somehow maneuver meals, but we’ll be present, in the same space, which we haven’t been in years.

November 1st, 2021

There’s this scene in Portlandia where Nina suddenly wakes up and asks, in her red wig and falsetto desperation, “do you know what day it is?”

Fred goes, “it’s, uh, Tuesday.”

Nina’s eyes widen. “It’s 3 weeks before my birthday.”

She whips out her well-earmarked birthday magazine and goes down a list of extravagant birthday ideas (Gwen Stefani’s hubbo did what?) before Fred tiredly suggests maybe a thing with a friend or whatever and she responds with well in that case they could just not get out of bed and laze around the house and why even bother living at all and being in a relationship.

When we watched this, we didn’t get too far into the skit before the fingers came flying at me because I’m apparently Nina, sans red bob, with the dramatic antics. Ironically, I did spend yesterday musing about upcoming holiday celebrations and becoming distraught when they weren’t mapped out. (We also spent the end of spooky season in the most unspooky of ways, unless you consider eating bacon and massive pancakes and watching Shrek’s Spooky Stories as ‘spooky.’)

The real reason I shared this Portlandia snippet, though, on a fresh Monday morning, was because I wanted to ask you:

Guess what day it is, WordPress?

(A distant ‘what?’)

It’s 54 days before Christmas!

2 PM

Waiting to take my perfectly adult work call in my perfectly childish outfit, standing outside the library. I may make this a regular thing, working from the library, where I can honestly fend off unnecessary calls out of basic human courtesy….and general hatred of talking to people.

Digging my new white shoes. I barely buy shoes to begin with, I don’t remember the last time I bought my own shoes – 2013? I kind of get the stereotype of girls buying lots of shoes. I sometimes catch myself ‘miring these fat white kicks I’ve been salivating over for 5 years. And they were only $30, a worthy price for a worthy cause (vanity)

There’s a school across the library, kids running wild. I sometimes miss being a kid, but I often don’t. I hated being reined in like cattle, forced to stand in alphabetical order, berated for talking out of line, belittled for being small. I hated the lack of independence, the strict attempts to curb our independence, as if children weren’t already dependent enough. So I despised that part and made sure I remembered that part of childhood, lest I one day reminisce about being a restricted small human. For moments like these.

What I do miss, though, are the friendships, the wildness, the lack of inhibition that got me in time outs, a single suspension, detentions, and more. The punishment never fit the crime, but I committed the crimes anyways, talking when I wasn’t supposed to, laughing a little too loud. And I had my best friends, my posses, my crew of other bad kids and good kids gone rogue etc etc. I miss being wild as fuck and having people to be wild as fuck with.

Now I’m waiting outside the library, counting down until my next work call. Life is a lot freer, and I relish in it, the autonomy, the options, the solitude. It’s different, that’s for damn sure, but not worse than being young. As with most things, there are ups and downs.