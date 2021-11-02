It’s November! While not nearly as Spooky, Spectrological, or seasonally Spiritual as its two cooler, older, more popular siblings – Halloween and Christmas – November, I realized, is still Special in its own right.

So I thought I would celebrate the month by making a Gratitude Tree. Every day, I’ll add a leaf that lists out what I’m grateful for. (These things will likely be corny but critical, since gratitude is one of those things that inevitably comes across as cheesy but necessary.)

As I generate leaves, I’ll tack them onto the empty tree. By the end of the month, I’ll have my very own Gratitude Tree. And then I’ll be ready to set up the actual tree. 🎄





Mentioned this earlier, but it’s been fascinating to watch this newfound power transfer from organizations to employees. The second co-worker resigned today, just eight months in. She announced her resignation on the cool tiled floors of Teams. We had never met, the whole team, but the response was more florid and genuine than when our other co-worker had resigned just one week ago. The Great Resignation indeed….

In the midst of all this, I’m grateful for work-from-home. It’s a topic I probably should have kept my mouth shut on a few months ago. Luckily, it went from being a contentious topic to an inevitable state: headquarters sold. Working from home is a privilege, though. Given how much its shaped this excellent work-lifelife balance as I enter the workforce, I am veryveryvery grateful for it.

This first leaf is dedicated to le beau, both my literal and metaphorical travel buddy.

I was thinking, the other day, about how sometimes it feels like we are all on small flying adventures of life, criss-crossing from one destination to another. Sometimes we are flying solo, but other times, we have travel buddies. We meet them at different junctures. We roll in with our own perspectives, experiences, luggage (and baggage), and for a period of time, maybe on a plane or in an airport cafe or by the waiting gate, we briefly affect the course of each other’s journey.

At times, it turns out we have a lot of stops in common. Other times, the conversation is fleeting. Regardless, we all affect each other, even in the most infinitesimal of interactions. Our interactions – between le beau and I – are not exactly infinitesimal: we are weird, goofy and wild as fuck. As metaphorical travel companions, this makes more a weird, goofy and wild as fuck journey. Which I love. Not sure where the plane will take us next, but in the meantime, I am grateful for my literal and metaphorical travel buddy.