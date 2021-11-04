dreaming of plants

sometimes i get really irritated or annoyed with people, and after a while, i can’t tell if it’s swollen to disproportionate size or if the irritation was initially justified. maybe other people are irritated, too, but it passes after a certain amount of time. or maybe i’m not good as other people are at feigning emotion, feigning i’m not irritated when i am. i have come to realize, though, that irritation isn’t nearly as widespread as i thought it was. i falsely assumed that others were just as finicky and sensitive as me until i watched things roll off people shoulders and found mine pocked with chips.

but it’s probably healthier to let the irritation be and let the irritation pass. it’s kind of like what eckhart tolle writes in his book, which was good but a bit longwinded. i would quote him, but i forgot exactly what he wrote. it was more of a general punch of wisdom that i internalized but can’t put in words. in general, though, i do have to be more present and if i can’t change the things (or people) that upset me, i should work towards accepting it. just… bein’ one with the irritation.

i’ve been so subconsciously consumed by decorating that, last night, i dreamt of plants. i dreamt of house plants adorning a space, presumably mine. i dreamt of big plants, little plants, tall plants, small plants. i almost bought a rug yesterday, but decided against it, because our takeout in the car was getting cold. i need to fill up the apartment with things, light things, warm things, soft things, planty things. cluttered homes are a nuisance in the summer and a joy in the winter because of how full the space feels, and how warm and cozy it all seems.

so, now that i’ve publicly announced this, i will come home with some house plants and paintings and maybe order new fairy lights online. or maybe i’ll ransack old cardboard boxes for christmas lights and christmas decorations, which will soon descend upon us. i love personality tests as much as the next person, even with a healthy dose of skepticism, but the skepticism was quickly dissolved when i read, in the enneagram 4, that average 4’s

take an artistic, romantic orientation to life, creating a beautiful, aesthetic environment to cultivate and prolong personal feelings.

and you, sir, would be correct.