It’s November! While not nearly as Spooky, Spectrological, or seasonally Spiritual as its two cooler, older, more popular siblings – Halloween and Christmas – November, I realized, is still Special in its own right.

So I thought I would celebrate the month by making a Gratitude Tree. Every day, I’ll add a leaf that lists out what I’m grateful for. (These things will likely be corny but critical, since gratitude is one of those things that inevitably comes across as cheesy but necessary.)

As I generate leaves, I’ll tack them onto the empty tree. By the end of the month, I’ll have my very own Gratitude Tree. And then I’ll be ready to set up the actual tree. 🎄

After my best friend told her mom that I might be coming for the holidays, her mother – who’d regarded me suspiciously at our first meeting, having seen our effusive heart emojis, which made her think I was a dude, a romantic prospect, not this slightly awkward five foot female choosing royal blue for her nail polish- responded excitedly. Tell her to stay another week, she told my best friend, I’d like the company.

As someone who tends to crash, in the most mousey of ways, her best friend’s and boyfriend’s family gatherings, I am grateful for the warmth and welcome. From aunts helping me roll bánh bèo (Viet rice cakes) to uncles cooking us breakfast eggs and longganisa (Filipino sweet sausage) to tiny nieces tugging my arm to play Roblox or hide and seek, every family gathering, though not mine, has been filled with a lot of happiness. Knowing these people technically have no reason to be nice to me, aside from my affiliation to their relative, I’m grateful to be received with open arms.

I love my family. There are no words or descriptions in the dictionary, or in the world, that encapsulate how much I love my family. To save myself from looking like a fool (pants on the ground, pants on the ground, lookin’ like a fool with your pants on the ground) … I will say that I am immeasurably grateful for my family. How fortunate I am that I cannot choose my family and we are thus stuck together, no matter the time, distance or circumstance.

On the phone last night, we ranted and reminisced. We laughed about how, the first time we ate lunch together, I gruffly said I didn’t like talking while eating. She agreed. We ate our first meal together in complete silence. We recalled that one sleepover when I was trying to sleep, and suddenly bolted upright, and said: you don’t curl your eyelashes anymore.

We talked about her relationship. We talked about my relationship. We talked about how hard it was to find good friends, real friends. And then I bought the plane tickets.

The most interesting part about our friendship, to me, has been its defiance of time. When I met her – and it sounds so corny – I felt as though I had known her forever. It was an instantaneous connection. I felt utterly comfortable around her, able to be myself in all my wild, unbearable moods, and vice versa. She had appeared, almost angel-like, in my darkest, most unappealing state: a gremlin fetus. Instead of patting me on the head and making a beeline for the door – like everyone else – she stuck around.

When she went through her rough patches, I was happy to be there for her. And I still am. I’m happy to hear about all the ups and downs that she goes through, even if it’s on a sporadic basis, as we dip into our anti-social shells for long stretches of time. Despite the stretches, we always emerge as close as ever, feeling a mutual sense of closeness. I realized, the other day, that in a few months, we’ll have been separated for the same amount of time we were together, at least, walking the same grounds, in the same city, in the same state. But it doesn’t feel like that much time has elapsed. A long time doesn’t feel like a long time. A short time doesn’t feel like a short time. But maybe I have just lost my sense of time.

Maybe this is a tale of friendship and vulnerability, since we forged our friendship in the throes of gremlin fetusery. But I have always seen it as a tale of fate, too. At times, it feels borderline destiny to have been best friends, to have met the way we did, stayed close the way we have. And it feels surreal to think that, in over 2 weeks, I will see her, in real life!

Mentioned this earlier, but it’s been fascinating to watch this newfound power transfer from organizations to employees. The second co-worker resigned today, just eight months in. She announced her resignation on the cool tiled floors of Teams. We had never met, the whole team, but the response was more florid and genuine than when our other co-worker had resigned just one week ago. The Great Resignation indeed….

In the midst of all this, I’m grateful for work-from-home. It’s a topic I probably should have kept my mouth shut on a few months ago. Luckily, it went from being a contentious topic to an inevitable state: headquarters sold.

This first leaf is dedicated to le beau, both my literal and metaphorical travel buddy.

I was thinking, the other day, about how sometimes it feels like we are all on small flying adventures of life, criss-crossing from one destination to another. Sometimes we are flying solo, but other times, we have travel buddies. We meet them at different junctures. We roll in with our own perspectives, experiences, luggage (and baggage), and for a period of time, maybe on a plane or in an airport cafe or by the waiting gate, we briefly affect the course of each other’s journey.

At times, it turns out we have a lot of stops in common. Other times, the conversation is fleeting. Regardless, we all affect each other, even in the most infinitesimal of interactions. Our interactions – between le beau and I – are not exactly infinitesimal: we are weird, goofy and wild as fuck. As metaphorical travel companions, this makes more a weird, goofy and wild as fuck journey. Which I love. Not sure where the plane will take us next, but in the meantime, I am grateful for my literal and metaphorical travel buddy.