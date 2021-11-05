Sketchbook Tour: Faces & Figures

Figments from my figure drawing sketchbook. Five years ago, wanting to draw more from life, I, totally not creepy at all, started sketching people and figures around me. This included professors and students and strangers; some references were from the Internet, while others were people sitting directly across from me, probably trying to figure out why I kept staring at them. (Drawing you, Kristian, thanks for being my unwitting muse.)

I started my sketchbook in early 2016; I drew and drew and drew until mid 2018.

In the start, I tried not to let the shittiness of the drawings deter me, but to motivate me instead. Looking back, I’m glad I didn’t give up. I’m proud of the progress I made, even if I eventually stopped figure drawing altogether. Years later, as I flip through the book, watch the stick figures yawn and grow, I watch the ugliness of lines morph into something dynamic and palpable.

The first page (2016) of my sketchbook vs. the last (2018)