November Diaries

November 10th, 2021

Miss 5 Day Weekend….is heeeeeeeere!

Conked out for 10 straight hours last night. And I would have slept for longer, if le beau hadn’t pit-pattered into my closet, my paradisal sleep oasis, and woken me up, saying my pigs were hungry. Succumbing to maternal guilt, I quickly woke up to feed them. Apparently one of the boys was climbing on his house and squeaking for food. Le beau had also made me a cup of coffee, which I splashed with a little eggnog before sitting down to draw.

Since I’m not in any mood to squander these next 5 days, I am going to make a bucket list. But first, I’ll explain. In short, we had Thursday off across the organization, and, seeing my opportunity for silencio, I took Wednesday and Friday off. After being back next Monday, though, I’ll only have 5 days of work before I’m off the 9 days – Thanksgiving – since I took Monday and Tuesday off. I am, as Ashley Tisdale sang in High School Musical, feeling fabulous.

Things I want to do this weekend, large and small, in no particular order:

Read my book at the farm

Explore a new coffeeshop

Make a new dish

Set up the Christmas tree

Finalize my December Art Challenge prompt page

Add Christmas paintings in the frames

Get the IKEA mounted coat hanger

Make an ornament wreath

Start and finish a book

Draw 3 pieces for the December Art Challenge

Hang the abstract painting

November 9th, 2021

I am drinking liquid Christmas in a cup. We went to IKEA today, because I wanted to study how the experts fill up space. We fell in love with a room designed for twin children – excitedly pointing out how I could live on the left side and he would live on the right side – before actual children began running into the room. I couldn’t decide between the two coat hanging racks. I ended up coming home with a mulled winter drink, a gingerbread house, and 10 frames instead. I plan to print out my Christmas drawings and to place them in the frames and to hang them, because Christmas cheer. I have also been working on digital watercolors for this December’s art project. And finally, I plan to bring home my giant Christmas tree tomorrow. Everything Christmas-related is 1000% marked up, so I am going to be clever and cheap and make my own ornament wreath this week.

November 7th, 2021

In the middle of the night, I woke up feeling empty, dreamt about a giant party I hosted in the side of my backyard, where everyone slept on cots or in the car. I wandered into the two-story home, searching for somebody. I felt scatterbrained this morning. Not unlike the dream, I wandered from one room to another until I realized it wasn’t productive. I saw our morning meeting cancelled.

They announced the company switch today, the one headlining a few days ago. Not unlike the domino effect, the employee effect has kicked into gear, and I find myself balancing strategy with frustration.

Despite studying organizational psychology, I see the individual’s mindset, within an organization, as fundamentally fend-for-yourself. It almost reminds me of studying about selfishness in the population, when I was taking that class on – wait for it – philosophy of biology, my Science credit in college. Both selfish genes and altruistic genes offer evolutionary benefits. I forget which was more ‘beneficial’ than the other. But my conclusion was that selfish genes are around for a reason.

Something a friend told me, when we were 13 and IM’ing on AOL, rattled my view on altruism. What if people are only good and altruistic because it makes them feel good and altruistic, and the driver for altruism is ultimately selfish? he asked. My blood ran cold. Afterwards, when I opened doors for people or graciously thanked people or handed over five dollars to people, I wondered if that act of kindness had been driven by true kindness or the selfish desire to feel kind. Then I would spiral into a sort of self-conscious selfish descent, even though, to the observers, I had just done a very small, albeit nice, thing.

November 6th, 2021

The morning felt ripe for wild living room redecoration and a healthy dose of Vampire Weekend. I rearranged the living room deco and decided to put the fairy lights back up, two weeks after I took them down.

Le beau has been trying to help me become a bolder, more decisive person by presenting me with options. What he doesn’t realize is that the more options there are, the faster I crumple. Analysis paralysis is real, which is probably why I only make and recommend huge decisions on split-second whim. I say this because the whole fairy light debacle had been a 3 week long, 23 man debate going on in my head, comprised of small, invisible men all bickering over each other about 1) sticking with the small lights on the window 2) taking down the small lights, getting more small lights, and putting them over the doors 3) buying big lights and replacing the small lights around the window. Instead, I 4) took down my small lights and put them back up.

Speaking of bickering over each other, we played a few rounds of Super Mario Bros while eating Goldfish. It was, as usual, an emotionally riled up journey, as each of us took turns being Petty Wap. I was miffed about Luigi staying behind, he was miffed I kept taking the mushrooms; as a result, we ran out of time against Baby Bowser. Even in moments of cooperation, we find ourselves trying not to compete. I remember, on one of our first dates, we’d gone to the mall. We approached a set of stairs, hand in hand, and all of a sudden, without word or indication, we began sprinting up the three flights, racing each other. I still think I won (because I did)

November 5th, 2021

It’s Friday night, the boys are back in town, and there’s a dead cockroach lying antenna down, legs up in the dust pan. Too disgusted to discard it, I’ve left it in the dust pan. Now I’m debating if I should bring my home decorations in from the car.

Several things – and I’m glad this blog keeps me honest. Remember when I said I was thinking of plants so much, I began to dream about them? The same day, I secured two house plants, one painting, three rugs, three baskets, one blue pillow, one oversized clock, two cream pillows, and several stylish decorative pieces that I have no idea how to use. They’re scattered, some in the apartment, some in my car, but I’m determined to fill this apartment up with something jolly. Speaking of jolly, our apartment is too small for a full sized Christmas tree, but I’ll be damned if I go this holiday season without a full blown Christmas tree.

Also: remember how I mentioned how headquarters sold? Well. The organization has truly outdone itself. I’ll explain. Early on, I noticed the organization had a penchant for getting rid of everything – people, products, and buildings. Now, the company itself has sold. I’ll be clear. When it realized it had sold its employees, its products, and its buildings, it asked itself: what’s next? Me. I will sell myself. Of course it has. And I didn’t even hear this from the company, or my co-workers, or my boss. I heard it from my parents, who skimmed it on the news. I couldn’t roll my eyes harder. It’s hard to take anything seriously around here sometimes.

The most interesting part of today was perhaps stepping foot in a real office for the first time in years. Not my office, mind you, because, remember, it sold, but someone else’s. Like a curious pseudo-anthropologist dressed like a high schooler, I scampered around, running from one end to another, relishing in the cool sterile space that smelled like fresh carpet. I took photos of everything, too, evidence of a traditional work-style that, hopefully, will eventually go defunct, extinct in its uselessness. I will say, however, that if I had to go into the office for one day a week to hang out with my friends in the cafeteria, I probably would. That’s about it, though. Do it for the culture? Sure, I’ll do it for the culture.

-British voice- Spotted in the corporate wild, a lone black stapler-

November 4th, 2021

9 AM

I’ve been so subconsciously consumed by decorating that, last night, I dreamt of plants. I dreamt of house plants adorning a space, presumably mine. I dreamt of big plants, little plants, tall plants, small plants. I almost bought a rug yesterday, but decided against it, because our takeout in the car was getting cold. I need to fill up the apartment with things, light things, warm things, soft things, planty things. Cluttered homes are a nuisance in the summer and a joy in the winter because of how full the space feels, and how warm and cozy it all seems.

So, now that I’ve publicly announced this, I will come home with some house plants and paintings and maybe order new fairy lights online. Or maybe I’ll ransack old cardboard boxes for Christmas lights and Christmas decorations, which will soon descend upon us. I love personality tests as much as the next person, even with a healthy dose of skepticism, but the skepticism was quickly dissolved when I read, in the Enneagram 4, that Average 4’s

Take an artistic, romantic orientation to life, creating a beautiful, aesthetic environment to cultivate and prolong personal feelings.

And you, sir, would be correct.

10:33 PM

The ancient Chinese have figured it all out. Whenever I stumble on some sort of nebulous realization, some hair of wisdom on how the world works, one – or both – of my parents will chime in with a proverb that sums it up perfectly.

In this case:

此地無銀三百兩,隔壁王二不曾偷

“It is said to come from a story about a man named Zhang San. According to the story, he buried 300 taels of silver in the ground with the banner “There are no 300 taels of silver (buried) here.””

I’m starting to realize that when someone has to specifically say they are something, they probably aren’t. And when someone has to specifically say they aren’t something, they probably are. When the realtor stresses Incredible Curb Appeal, you best believe it’s going to be the ugliest curb you’ve ever seen. When the applicant says he Is An Honest, Honest Man Filled with Integrity, you best believe he is the least integritous man you’ve ever laid eyes on and he is, in fact, cooking meth, in the kitchen, right now, and there are cops lined up outside the street, because of all the crack cocaine he’s making. And when the boss says he Just Does Not Micromanage, It Is Just Not His Style, you best believe he’ll be pinging you 4 minutes into your morning poo, innocently asking why aren’t you at the department party? because he needs to know where you are, what you’re doing, and when you’re doing it.

Not unlike Zhang San, with his 300 taels of silver buried in the ground and the banner declaring that there are absolutely not 300 taels of silver in the ground, when people have to go above and beyond to claim that they aren’t something, they probably are. It’s like when people bring up unusually specific examples, as I did above, that raise a few eyebrows on how utterly specific they are, indicating that this is probably from personal experience. I remember being fifteen and in high school and laughing about this with my friends, about a hypothetical person exposing themselves by going, “you know when you fart so hard, the toilet lid flies up? No? Oh. Me neither.”

My point is that anyone who has to stress a good trait should never be taken at face value. In fact, if anything, it should be a big, red flag, an indication of unusual specificity. Nobody said you had 300 taels of silver in the ground, Zhang San. And nobody said your house lacked curb appeal. And nobody said you weren’t integritous, Stephen. And nobody said you were a micromanager. But now that you mention it, I’m starting to think otherwise. I’m starting to see otherwise.

As somebody who already has difficulty trusting people in general, this has only heightened my wariness. But I suppose it should increase my trust in people, knowing the ways we all unwittingly expose ourselves, even when we’re trying to flatter ourselves. We want to tell ourselves the lies that everyone sees through, and we tell these lies to others as well. But other people aren’t that dumb. According to the proverb Zhang San’s neighbor stole his 300 taels of silver, later leaving the sign, “Zhang San’s neighbor did not steal 300 tales of silver.”

November 3rd, 2021

For the most part, today was an okay day. It started off a bit – how should I put it – annoying, but then it slowly improved as the day went on. It was like one of those Sour candies where it starts off really sour and bitter but then you stick through it, your eyes watering, and then it gets sweeter.

I have a headache and I feel nauseous, and I think it’s because I spent the past few hours with my fatass iPad mere inches from my face. We hung out in my ultra top secret but-not-really closet-turned-bedroom, which is the warmest and coziest place in the apartment. I memed for maybe too long while le beau played his Switch.

Then we watched videos from October. Most of them featured me bumpkining around, making pancakes shaped like eggs, eating slices of cheese tucked into olives, claiming I saw the cord-cutting woman at my own birth. The truth is that I am actually perfectly (okay, half) serious in those videos, from my perspective, but then they come out like, very wild when we watch them. He is right: I am but a delicate goofball.

Oh, I started this book on Libby, too. I forgot the title, but it features an unfaithful middle aged woman. It reminds me of that show that le beau watched this summer – Apple Tree Yard, which similarly featured an unfaithful middle aged woman. The only part I really remember about that show was when he was like, “she’s poppin’ off,” as she angrily berated people at a dinner party.

I didn’t see any repeating numbers today. Yesterday, I thought I heard an alarm in the faint distance, and I begrudgingly got out of bed. It was 5:54 am. Then it hit me: was this some sort of sick 555 joke? I went back, screenshot it, and promptly fell back asleep. The day before, on 11/1, I saw 1:11, not once, but twice. First on my regular phone, and then on the inaccurate car clock. I patiently waited for my prize – 111’s made a frequent appearance this year, almost to the point of harassment, and I pieced together the 1:11 on 11/1 coincidence. But when the prize did not arrive, and I was instead harassed by an imaginary alarm at 5:55 AM, I was kind of miffed.

Also, I have been peeking at the news more, because I have fewer and fewer outlets of mindless entertainment. It’s depressing, as usual. I want to say I read something interesting, but not today.

November 2nd, 2021

“Why are you making pancakes at 6:30 PM?”

“Why not make pancakes at 6:30 PM?”

So I made us fluffy lite pancakes in stolen pajamas and swiveled around while they cooked. Later I ate them like the finger-burning sandwiches they were, burning through my fingers. The batter was initially thiccc – the instructions lied – but I diluted it with water, and made a platter of fluffy goodness.

I must be making pancakes because I subconsciously miss my best friend. We used to have sleepovers in November. Our first sleepover was in November. I was tasked with slicing potatoes the next morning, and in that moment, as she casually handed me a sharp object, I understood in my heart that we had only met three months prior. Then, as expected, I cut myself.

10 PM

….Am I…. about to buy…. flight… tickets… to…. see… my best…. friend… and her family…whom… I haven’t… seen…. in…. years???????

12 AM

…Did I just impulsively buy plane tickets to see my best friend in 2 weeks? After several years of not seeing her? After we talked on the phone for almost 3 hours, after not hearing each other’s voices in months? After I inadvertently began tearing up just seeing her face, older, somehow, more chiseled, her baby hairs matured into toddler hairs?

It seems, again, like one of those serendipitous things that I had to go for. Yesterday, I thought of airports, wrote about le beau as my metaphorical travel companion. Last week, I read about Boston, wrote about the leaves and how it reminded me of the East Coast. Today, I thought of how we made pancakes on November 8th. Subconsciously recalling the moment, I made pancakes again this evening. Once I made the connection, I texted her, “still miss you,” a follow up from our last exchange.

And then she called me, suddenly, something she hasn’t done since April or May 2020. I don’t think we’ve spoken on video since April 2020. I hadn’t forgotten what she’d looked like, per se, but I sort of had. She looked different. Older. When I saw her, my nose pulled a straight Rudolph and I got teary eyed. And then she got teary eyed. And we were briefly teary eyed on the phone.

Am I going to see her, really?

I’m going to see her.

I’m going to see her. Oh, my god. I’m going to see her. It seems surreal. I’ll be layered in ungodly amounts of PPE, granted, and I’ll have to somehow maneuver meals, but we’ll be present, in the same space, which we haven’t been in years.

November 1st, 2021

There’s this scene in Portlandia where Nina suddenly wakes up and asks, in her red wig and falsetto desperation, “do you know what day it is?”

Fred goes, “it’s, uh, Tuesday.”

Nina’s eyes widen. “It’s 3 weeks before my birthday.”

She whips out her well-earmarked birthday magazine and goes down a list of extravagant birthday ideas (Gwen Stefani’s hubbo did what?) before Fred tiredly suggests maybe a thing with a friend or whatever and she responds with well in that case they could just not get out of bed and laze around the house and why even bother living at all and being in a relationship.

When we watched this, we didn’t get too far into the skit before the fingers came flying at me because I’m apparently Nina, sans red bob, with the dramatic antics. Ironically, I did spend yesterday musing about upcoming holiday celebrations and becoming distraught when they weren’t mapped out. (We also spent the end of spooky season in the most unspooky of ways, unless you consider eating bacon and massive pancakes and watching Shrek’s Spooky Stories as ‘spooky.’)

The real reason I shared this Portlandia snippet, though, on a fresh Monday morning, was because I wanted to ask you:

Guess what day it is, WordPress?

(A distant ‘what?’)

It’s 54 days before Christmas!