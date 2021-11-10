She be munchin

Shoveling salad into my face outside the bookstore. With the pandemic, I’ve come to realize the many things I once felt inclined to do in a civilized manner, and how quickly I shedded those. Eating without breathing is one of those things.

I’ve always hated getting food with people, because it meant talking while eating and thus not focusing on the food. It’s like braiding hair while using a calculator. I have one mouth. Singular. But I’ve always hated talking to people (and wanting to leave but not knowing how to) more than talking-while-eating. For years, I settled with uncomfortable politely consumed meals as a form of socializing. Fortunately, both le beau and my best friend were perfectly fine with eating in silence during our first meals together, which made me like them a lot more.

I digress.

Sitting here and trying not to think about work, but thinking about work anyways. I’m wondering about the link between micromanagement and motivation, motivation and counterproductive work behavior. Could it be that there is a causal relationship between micromanagement behaviors and counterproductive work behaviors? That is, a micromanager can directly cause an employee to intentionally do harm towards the company? Research highlights the negative impact of micromanagement on employee motivation, but motivation isn’t always measurable – immediately, at least. Researchers often look to turnover. But what happens when employees don’t simply leave, but act out?

Could it be that … micromanagement plays a part? That it directly relates to organizational citizenship behaviors (Being on your best employee behavior) and counterproductive work behavior? (Being on your not-so-best employee behavior) I wonder if anyone has explored this, and if so, I wonder what the effects were. I have some of my own hypotheses, but I won’t go too in depth. I think it’s obvious what I’m leaning towards.

I think it’d be really cool to do research in the field. Sometimes I feel like one of those observers in naturalistic studies, watching myself and others behave and interact, jotting down notes and questions and hypotheses. Maybe one day I’ll formally go down that path. It’s still too early to say.