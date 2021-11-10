The One Where the Neighbors Maybe Got Evicted

Um, did we get our neighbors evicted? I passed by them today carrying boxes to their car. And then, this evening, when we drove back from the mall, we saw them with a mattress in the trunk. We parked far away, though, and avoided eye contact, although the neighbors seemed indifferent. This afternoon, one of them even smiled brightly at me in the hall, carrying boxes.

I felt a flash of guilt smiling back at him, but then it subsided. I wondered about the boxes. I mean. I’d hoped they would change their behavior. But leaving? My god. It’s been less than 2 weeks. Is this a Taylor concert? I hissed to le beau in the bathroom. Because that was Swift.

I will note that this is the third set of neighbors, in less than a year, whose behavior I’ve had to do something about. I think I’ve mentioned this before, but this must be some sort of perverse life lesson in loving thy neighbor, because I fucking hate them. By the grace of God – or Cody from management – some greater force has intervened on my behalf, three times this year. Of the three, two straight up left or, at least, seem to be leaving soon.

Well hot diggity damn. I guess I’ll keep my blog posted on how things unfold.

Aside from that drama, I spent my first of five days off very pleasantly. After writing out my bucket list, I drew on my iPad, and set out to the bookstore. I shoveled salad into my face, wrote a bit about some research questions I had (exploring a possible causal relationship between micromanagement and counterproductive work behaviors) and finished a book of poetry. I felt all sorts of ways reading that book, pausing between poems to digest, alternating between that and a comic depiction of 1984. Le beau called the moment I finished my book, and I agreed to return home soon.

After the thunder and rain subsided, I drove home, where I doodled some more in my room. Le beau was cat-like beside me. He has been busy at work, something to do with clouds and Githubs and repos and terabytes not being enough, stayed up until 3 AM to resolve some bugs. I, on the other hand, fell into a deep slumber so deep that I forgot all my dreams, except the one where I was shocked about buying a 4 knobbed coat hanger. 4 knobs? I thought in shock. That can’t be enough! So thus I have decided to buy the 6 knobbed coat hanger from IKEA instead. Oftentimes, when I cannot make a decision, I let my dreams resolve it instead, as I trust my subconscious more than my conscious mind.

The sun set. We went for a drive, ended up at the mall. We got free Aunty Anne’s; bought sushi and teriyaki; ate it outside in the garden; passed by one of my childhood friends and his brother on the escalator. I immediately turned my back to them so they wouldn’t recognize me. In real life, I mention this person a lot, to the point that le beau teases me. He made a heavy impression on me growing up, and I’d loved him as a friend. That being said, I had no desire whatsoever to be seen or recognized, so I whispered to le beau that that was him, the one with the dyed blonde hair. He and his brother had been the most popular kids in school: all the girls loved them, flocked to them, flirted with them. They were trend-setters, hair-flippers, that type. For a few years, the youngest had been my best friend/mortal enemy, because we were at that age. I was surprised to see him, because I’d been feeling deja vu earlier, too, since in November 2011, I had come to this exact same mall with my two best friends.