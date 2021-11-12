Free Food Fiends

Please don’t ask me how or why we secured $150+ worth of free food this evening. We hauled bags and bags and bags of free food. Grilled salmon. Burgers. Fries. Smoothies. Sandwiches. Wings. On Maps, because I exhausted the number of search functions, I had to open a new tab. I meticulously mapped it all out. We’d go north, then east, then south, then back north. According to this plan, we hopped from one place to another within the 15 mile radius, skittered out of restaurants in glee, paper bags and plastic drinks in hand. 10 restaurants done, 2 more to go, I snapped my friends, delirious.

Overall, the 3 hour drive was filled with ups and downs. It started with an up – a free smoothie – and cascaded into a down – the bizarrely slow woman at the burger joint who forgot to place our order, then took 35 minutes to get the order wrong. I was feeling a little sour, and the wings place wasn’t picking up. To avoid similar mishaps, we called the restaurants an hour ahead of time, so we wouldn’t have to wait when we rolled up.

For the most part, it all went smoothly, except for the few times that the people on the phone lied to us. Not one to be stopped by others’ lies, I suggested we barrel on anyways. When the person on the phone said they didn’t take to-go orders, we promptly used the other person’s phone to place a to-go order. When the person on the phone said they weren’t accepting phone order and hung up on me, I dialed back 30 minutes later and made a phone order. By restaurant #7, the realization of what we’d done was slowly descending upon us. This, I said aloud, is how I know I’m not being utilized at work or in my personal life. Because right now, I feel alive.

Back in college, I was what some might call a F3: Free Food Fiend. I mean. The math checks out. I was all about the goodies. Honestly, I would show up to junctions and events with absolutely no idea of what was going on, except that they’d advertised excellent queso, and I was making a beeline for it. Tonight, my primal tendency to hoard food, coupled with this opportunity to collect a massive amount of free food, merged as a giant lightbulb. Ironically, I had also been thinking of AE in the afternoon while skimming the Slytherin profile, characterized by their “ambition, resourcefulness, determination, and cleverness.” In May, I had been mildly embarrassed that AE quickly guessed I was Slytherin. But being sorted in the same house as Voldemort is nothing to be ashamed of. This is all to say that I think our Free Food Fiendery was ambitious, resourceful, determined, and rather clever, if I do say so myself. Which I do.

Aside from making wild decisions that skirt the lines of sanity, I did basically nothing today. It was my 2nd of 5 days off. I did draw, read, drink coffee, fry dumplings, play with my guinea pigs, shop for non-toxic eyeshadow and a floral wallet and retinol, sip wine, listen to throwback R&B, and…. spend 3 hours securing free food. The best part is that we were no longer hungry by the time we got home, we were so tired. I have no ragrets.