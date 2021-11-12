We were at the bookstore yesterday, in the corner by the back of the tables, where I read Unaccustomed Earth by Jhumpa Lahiri by a little thing of chai. I was surprised by how drawn I was to the story, situated in Boston, and I was surprised by how vivid the scenes were. They reminded me of Pennsylvania, the suburbs on the East Coast, how the leaves change bright color and how everyone moves around on foot. The homes are old and sort of towering, and there’s an impersonal bent to social interactions. It made me nostalgic for a life I’ve never lived as I lived vicariously through Lahiri. (And then I painted it.)

Like this: Like Loading... Related