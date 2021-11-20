Dreamless Synchronicities

Yesterday, at the art museum, I read a story about arranged marriages in Bengali culture. I thought about how it is common among some Pakistani Americans to arrange marriages for their children. I remembered MH from high school, who had liked AN, whose families were acquainted. I wondered if it had ever crossed her mind for the families to set them up. Even though I haven’t spoken to MH or AN in a decade, my mind clasped onto a fleeting image of her in math, always in the navy polo.

Today, I jumped onto Instagram and saw her story at the top of my suggested stories. Remembering yesterday’s musing, I opened the story to see her and now-fiancé at their engagement announcement. Yesterday. There they were. Twirling at the banister. Posing in their chairs. It seemed arranged, picture perfect, kept under wraps until this huge announcement: they were getting married.

Feeling like I was going crazy, I racked my mind as to whether I had checked Instagram yesterday. Was I even on Instagram yesterday? I had come straight home from the art museum, dawdled at the kitchen counter, thought of her and moved on with my day. I know I hadn’t checked Instagram, because I limit the app to my iPad. And if I had checked Instagram, and known of this sudden engagement, I would have immediately divulged the deets. Before then, there were no indicators of a relationship. No signs. No stories, no posts. No. Nothing. Her last post was from August 2020, a neutral family photo. What were the odds that I’d think of her getting married on the day she announced she was getting married?

Huh.

It doesn’t stop there. Today, I was thinking of my friend in medical school, living on the West Coast. I wondered if she’d maybe want to visit, let’s say Boston, with me, since I harbored a small itch to go. But what would we even do? Who would we even see? Boston seemed too random, too unlikely, too far; we had never gone before, never visited a city together, so I dismissed the idea.

In the evening, I opened up Instagram to see my best friend. In Boston. There she was, in the thick of it all, basking in a city that I had been ruminating about. On the same day. I haven’t spoken to her in weeks, she’s never mentioned this trip, and there were no online indications of her traveling. What were the odds that my specific rumination would coincide with her specific trip? I thought she was on the West Coast. I thought she was in her dorm. I thought she couldn’t travel, that she had finals this week. I commented that she and her friend looked pretty, and immediately considered deactivating Instagram.

Huh.

Once again, I have no idea what to do with this information. I know there’s a name for it: synchronicity. As to the meaning behind these coincidences, I am not so sure. And can I even outwardly verify this? Would it be wise to write down every single one of my thoughts and time stamp them to prove to myself that I’m not losing it? Do I take synchronicity and approach it like a science project, like Jung when he set up a bunch of dense experiments and wrote about it? Is it because I think so many specific and odd things that there is some statistical probability that they will occasionally be true? I am not sure how to approach this, particularly when the synchronicities are 1) happening in real time, as I mused about a high school acquaintance’s marital prospects during her engagement announcement and 2) not within my control. I say this because this type of thing would be most useful if it 1) referred to future events, such as tragedies or disasters or situations or 2) were events I could exert control over, so as to make this insight useful.

At the same time, there’s something fun and magical about it, albeit a little disturbing. A message, a wink, from the universe. Like the time someone’s relative came in the throes of hypnogogia with a firm message. I brushed it off, scared but alert. When I brought it up the next day, my friend’s eyeballs bugged out – I asked about this relative’s personality, if they’d been a sort of tough-love type of person. My person had prayed to the same relative that afternoon. At this point, both of us were scared. I heeded the warning, lest the relative chastise me again, but they did not. Sometimes synchronicities come in the form of dreams; other times, like in these instances, they do not. They happen when I’m conscious, awake, and freaked out. What a bizarre thing to experience, dreamless synchronicities.