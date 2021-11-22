November Diaries

November 22nd, 2021

365 days ago, I was finalizing my report at NASA, working on a weekend, excited about the 35 pages of hullaboo I would later be sharing with my team. 365 days later, I’m sitting on the carpet with 1 week off, devising a way to maximize additional time away from co-workers. I think I will take my week off before they take their week off, so when I’m in the office, they’re not, and when I’m out of the office, they’re in. Is it a little devious? Probably. But I’m teetering on my last thread of patience, buoyed only by last Friday’s cooperative response.

As it is, I already don’t interact that much with my co-workers. The team dynamic has only become more this past year, fracturing to the point of individual silos. It’s kind of sad, seeing how motivated I was just one year ago, and how utterly demotivated I’d become this past year. I read a diary entry from May, where I vowed, furious at recent events, to undercut in subtle ways. My disengagement became apparent; others noticed. The response was subpar. See. The worst way to try and engage a disengaged employee is to try and force engagement – to call them at all hours, to drag them into minuscule tasks, to monitor their moves and berate their attempts at autonomy. I already have a tendency to hold years-long grudges, so this incident, while months old, feels fresh in my mind.

It makes me feel a twinge of sadness, seeing my NASA update, remembering how genuinely interested I used to be in the work, the intrinsic drive I now lack.

But this insight might be useful in the future. I study the psychology of employees, and since I’m not privy to the psychology of other’s, I can at least analyze mine. Experiences like this, however short-lived, make me wonder, as I sit outside the Barnes and Nobles, shoving salad in my face, jotting down hypotheses. I wonder about the potentially causal relationship between micromanagement and counterproductive work behavior. I wonder about generational differences (if they even exist) in /antiwork sentiment. I wonder about the possible correlation between back-to-office attitudes and /antiwork sentiment. Eventually, I think it’d be really cool to get into research, because all I want to do is turn the workplace into a laboratory and people into variables. Maybe one day.

November 21st, 2021

Drinking cinnamon hot cocoa and sitting on the couch with my grey blanket, watching the pigs munch on fresh grass.

One of the boys escaped twice today. I was getting a glass of water from the fridge, ignoring their desperate squeaks (the sound of the fridge opening is music to their ears.) Then I looked up to see my tan-colored fur son scurrying on the living room carpet. Exasperated, I prepared some bell peppers, then spent the next 30 minutes sweating though my shirt, trying to capture him. Do you know how impossible it is to outsmart a guinea pig? Very. I tried grabbing him, luring him into a basket, progressively bringing the bell pepper closer. But the moment he sensed movement, he bolted away. It only takes one pignapping for him to know danger.

In the evening, I was… what was I even doing? Grabbing a carton of milk when le beau yelled, “he did it again!” There he was, again, my pig gone rogue. But I know how he is: he gets jealous. He gets jealous when he sees me paying attention to his brother, feeding his brother. So I placed grass inside the cage, where his brother was. Sensing rogue pig’s nervousness, I gently pulled the cage wall down, where he climbed over, back into the cage. Barely any convincing needed.

Today was surprisingly unfulfilling. Le beau wanted to visit PC Parts Galore in the city. Everywhere else was stocked with people, people, people. The primary demographic seemed to be people in their 40’s, 50’s, fathers who could afford PC gaming parts, as opposed to kids.

I saw an old Atari and arcade machine. God, if I had money to blow. I eyed the miniature Pac Man games, the Smithsonian planetary displays, the arcade machines, all of which weren’t cheap. Not unlike with antiques, if I had the money and means, I’d probably buy up a bunch of eclectic knick knacks and games and furniture parts and shove it into an underground den, where I’d hibernate all seasons of the year.

Afterwards, we went to the art museum. The art museum was interesting, but slightly underwhelming. Luckily, I secured tickets online for free. We drove around the campus (it was a university art museum) and through one of the richest suburbs in the country. God, the people there are so wealthy. I’d love for an algorithm to comb through the public records to find the top 3 homeowner occupation. What does it take to live in these massive, million dollar mansions, a Christmas tree facing every window? Who are these people? (I mean, I think we all know what kind of person lives there.) Sometimes I wonder if they get lost in all their rooms.

Finally, we ended the evening with a sudden jaunt through the shopping center. I slathered myself in Bath & Body lotion samples and we wrung our hands over the cost of an Ulta pimple serum. In Bath & Body Works, he’d removed his mask briefly, where the showroom lighting highlighted a small but growing blemish. I cried out loudly, “my God! Tilt your head in the lighting again,” I said. Later, outside, I belted gruffly to Christmas tunes. Then we drove back home, where I am now drinking cinnamon hot cocoa and sitting on the couch with my grey blanket, watching the pigs munch on fresh grass.

November 20th, 2021

5 PM

It’s my first day of my 10 day break. (I took the week off work.) In the morning, we ate brunch – Spanish chilaquiles – by the canal and boardwalk. The canal was beautiful but oddly abandoned, interspersed with photographers and subjects. The golden architecture and yawning trees contrasted against the cold, outdated, empty buildings. We peeked into the abandoned offices, stared at darkened corner stains, noticed an outdated radio poster ad from the early 00’s. The only business left in the sprawling boardwalk was a mom & pop sandwich shop, which faced the street. Everything else was empty.

On the drive to buy boba, we blabbered about how we would theoretically revive and repopulate the area, tiny dreamer developers.

I said I would populate it with an Apple store, a Starbucks, a Fogo de Chao, an Olive Garden, and a small sushi diner with a single chef. He added that he would add an indie cafe and a Panera. I pushed back on the Panera idea, in my “I just think it’s funny that” voice, and started with, “- have you ever seen an empty Apple?” We went back and forth on the indie cafe vs. Starbucks idea, until we agreed that they would merge into a two-story function where they would sell books and vinyl records on the bottom location. I added that there should be a Qdoba as well, one facing the street.

I decided that the location would be advertised and marketed as a place for both locals and tourists. Because we live by an airport, and this city is perhaps one of the boringest in the country, I would convert this underutilized space into a bustling tourist destination. Since there is already a large hotel across the street, I’d go for something smaller and cozier by the canal. I’d convert one of the Italian villa style sides into a bed and breakfast, so visitors could see the restaurants and stores and canal from their balcony. I’d include one of the biggest tourist gift chains in the state, with wild gifts, borderline-satirical, for tourists to buy their postcards and keychains.

We secured the boba, and I drove us 35 minutes north to pick up his new PC. I felt exhausted on the drive back, so I let him drive. He’s spent the better part of our relationship being a bit of a car-litist, but once he started driving, he couldn’t stop raving. I kept urging him to slow down – he was 10 miles over the speed limit again – and as he did, he asked did you hear that? That was the turbo engine taking in air. So now he’s aware that when I drive like an indecisive grandma, my toe is barely grazing the accelerator, because I drive the soccer mom equivalent of a race car.

Hey. At least he drove the hour home. We passed by a Holiday Haul Headquarters. I pointed it out. He asked if I wanted to go, and I said yes, and we went inside. It was teeming with shoppers. More importantly, it was teeming with massive Christmas decorations of all colors and textures, life-size Santas and Mrs. Claus, a working wooden Ferris Wheel, a marble statue posing on a tree, gold-flecked reindeer, animatronic polar bears, huge candy mushrooms, shelves filled with elves. These photos don’t do it justice, but I’ll leave them here anyways.

11 PM The boys ate the roof off their house. They’ve been nibbling at it ever since we brought it home (a gift from le beau) but they waited until our dinner party to demonstrate, with one full yank, how they were intent on destroying the ceiling. Now they have a ceiling-less home. Do they know how much roofing costs these days? I’m not fixing it. I’ll just stare at them from above. Le beau is setting up his new gamer PC, and I am feeling wholly abandoned. There is an angelic chorus sound coming from his room – guessing it’s Halo. I won’t lie, I’m a little jealous of the brand new shiny rainbow colored glass box that sparkles in his room. “Hey! Can you hear that? That’s Halo.” Comes bursting from his room towards mine, except I’m in the living room, arms crossed. Started this new Netflix show called Hellbound. I was initially going to watch cartoons after some virtual interior design, but I saw a buff and gruff monster splayed across the home page. I love monsters. Always have. Then I saw some Korean characters and it clicked: a Korean horror. After watching the preview, I confirmed the buff and gruff Korean monsters. I immediately began watching the show. I checked, of course, Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s 100% for critics (whom I do not trust) and 86% for audience (whom I do.) I don’t know how Korean media consistently rocks at horror, but they fuckin’ do. Not even horror, but monsters, straight up. Like, these shows and movies nail every. single. monster. category. Zombie monsters. Tongue-monsters. Goo monsters. We binged Kingdom; I watched Train to Busan; I doodled Sweet Home, and now I am watching Hellbound. Is there some sort of Monster Media school that these writers attend? And if so, where can I sign up? I always pause and rewind on the monsters so I can study them in detail. Here’s Buff ‘n’ Gruff. There was something bothering me, but I forgot. Oh. Wait. No, it’s there. I feel sort of listless. I could feel myself slipping into a funk about two or three hours ago. I wonder if it was because I was on social media for a few minutes. I’ve noticed how detrimental a few minutes on social media is to my mood – the times I’m not watching memes, that is. Memes elevate my mood, whereas seeing what other people are doing (in this case, dressing as scantily clad football cheerleaders) depresses my mood. I’m not sure why – it is most likely social comparison, and I contentedly hunker down for-what-I-hope is the rest of my life, as the world snorts saliva mask-less. Just let me be a loser in peace, thx. Well, that settles it. I’m going to order us free tickets to the university art museum tomorrow. This is the museum with the mean, evilish presence. I still remember how heavy my chest felt, the dread and weight of being in that room. And all I wanted to do was look at some art. Then I left the room and felt a lot better, but then I realized that there was probably some pissed off presence in there that did not like me. For the record, I didn’t like it either, but don’t tell it I said that.

November 19th, 2021

Pim Kardavidson is official. I love it. Ariana said ‘thank u next’ and then Pete snagged Kim. Go Pim. I ship them. We were talking about Kim the other day like we knew her, and I gabbed about how she probably feels like she can be herself and let her hair down and laugh around Pete, whereas with other men, she was probably trying to uphold an image (and hold herself together) She can be goofy. And Kim is probably a total goof.

There is definitely something about Pete, from a human quality perspective, that makes people want to be themselves, and I think superstar celebrities find that attractive, because for the most part, they’re not really allowed to be themselves. I wonder why celebrity couples don’t last, though – I woke up to news that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes split after 2 years – and have been pondering Adele’s most recent divorce.

Also, can we just appreciate the young Asian American woman in the bottom left corner of that People snapshot? She looks like she’s having the time of her life. If I were her, I would print and frame that photo and hang it in my living room. To be in the presence of legends!

November 18th, 2021

I know I said I was taking a 1 week hiatus, but I couldn’t hold back. So six days later,

Because I did not journal the past 6 days, they now represent a Blank Space (Hello there, Swift) in my head. That was an added benefit of journaling every day: it helped me remember things. Connect details with the days. Memories of the week are foggy snippets instead. The setting sun, the strolling stork, the falling leaves.

Things that come to mind: I went into a Christmas frenzy and set up the 8 ft tree in our 9 ft tall apartment. It looks absolutely fucking outrageous. There is no longer a walkway: the tree’s eaten it up. In addition, I put a Santa Claus projector on the ceiling; made a decorative wreath; hung three stockings (2 for the guinea pigs and 1 for us); tacked two wooden decorations; placed one silver tree and glittery reindeer on our shelf; and secured an old radio to play constant Christmas tunes. Detailed post with photos incoming.

My predominant emotion was anger, flickers of realization. I simmered in my frustration, had an animated call with CL, who is off to do bigger and better things. I wasted a lot of time and energy on this, as I have over the past few months. The most marked time that I felt this way was in late May, when every day, I was absolutely furious. I was so furious that it catalyzed my abrupt decision for us to go to Colorado, which ended up being slightly life-changing. My anger has been seeping out, unfortunately. I’ve noticed this pattern, that when my irritation comes to fever pitch, it starts to leak, others start to notice, and they become apologetic and kind. I need to be more forgiving and compassionate: it’s admittedly hard when anger turns off the empathy switch. I need to be better at this.

Food-wise, I am making ribs and pork loin and mashed tonight; I made spaghetti and meatballs yesterday (tomato craving like clockwork); I bought chocolate chip cookies; we went to IKEA for the second time and I came home with three bottles of Christmas cheer. Before we went into IKEA, we ate fat fresh cookies in the bed of the trunk under the stars. It’s been getting dark a lot earlier nowadays.

On Tuesday (or Wednesday? Or Monday?) I went to the art museum alone and read my book in the garden alone and remembered, for the first time in a long time, what it feels like to be alone. I could feel myself gasping for aloneness, because as reclusive as I am, I sometimes feel like I still don’t have enough solitude. I also made a few trips to the library, where I brought stacks of Russian history and Russian literature back to my table. But I was too hungry to finish the books, and I stopped at the Mongol invasion. I did pick up a book in Libby called Best Russian Short Stories.

Three COVID nightmares later, the last featuring a room full of COVID-positive people and a murder case, I decided, sadly, to cancel my East Coast trip. The nightmarish image of a coughing COVID-positive Delta ++++++++ (I hate to say this, but wasn’t I just morbidly joking about the mutation mutating into a mutant mutational mutation three months ago? At this rate, mutations will start looking like Frathouse Row with Delta Phi Omega Chi Chi Nu Plus Lambda.) sitting next to me on the plane has resulted in flashes of dread and disgust. As sad as it makes me, I think it’s the wisest thing to do: I can’t imagine her family forgiving me if I do, god forbid, bring anything to their home. And up until now – knock on wood – I’ve never gotten a COVID test, and I do not plan to anytime soon.

And, last but not least, over the past week, I’ve tentatively decided to

Move across the country

Find a new remote job opportunity

…Ideally within the next 6 months. This is contingent on various factors: health, finances, family, the economy, and freak instances that tend to occur around this time of year. But there’s been a convergence of desire and opportunity from many different directions that have led me to wonder if I should sell my bed before I go.

So all in all, I had a decent week. I had time to myself, had a few good conversations, had a revelation or two. I spent last night on the couch cuddling one of my boys and watching cartoons.

There’s a blogging category called “Silent Sundays” where people post a single photo without any caption or context. I have been considering “Silent Son Days” where, on Sunday, I post a single photo of my sons without any caption or context. They don’t need any context: they’re so cute.

November 11st, 2021

Back in college, I was what some might call a F3: Free Food Fiend. The math checks out. I was all about the goodies. I would show up to junctions and events with absolutely no idea of what was going on, except that they’d advertised excellent queso, and I was making a beeline for it. Tonight, my primal tendency to hoard food, coupled with this opportunity to collect a massive amount of free food, merged as a giant lightbulb.

So please don’t ask me how or why we secured $150+ worth of free food this evening. We hauled bags and bags and bags of free food. Grilled salmon. Burgers. Fries. Smoothies. Sandwiches. Wings. On Maps, because I exhausted the number of search functions, I had to open a new tab. I meticulously mapped it all out. We’d go north, then east, then south, then back north. According to this plan, we hopped from one place to another within the 15 mile radius, skittered out of restaurants in glee, paper bags and plastic drinks in hand. 10 restaurants done, 2 more to go, I snapped my friends, delirious.

For the most part, it all went smoothly, except for the few times that the people on the phone lied to us. Not one to be stopped by others’ lies, I suggested we barrel on anyways. When the person on the phone said they didn’t take to-go orders, we promptly used the other person’s phone to place a to-go order. When the person on the phone said they weren’t accepting phone order and hung up on me, I dialed back 30 minutes later and made a phone order. By restaurant #7, the realization of what we’d done was slowly descending upon us. This is how I know I’m not being properly utilized at work or in my personal life, I said. Because right now, I feel alive.

November 10th, 2021

Spent my first of five days off very pleasantly. After writing out my bucket list, I drew on my iPad, and set out to the bookstore. I shoveled salad into my face, wrote a bit about some research questions I had (exploring a possible causal relationship between micromanagement and counterproductive work behaviors) and finished a book of poetry. I felt all sorts of ways reading that book, pausing between poems to digest, alternating between that and a comic depiction of 1984. Le beau called the moment I finished my book, and I agreed to return home soon.

After the thunder and rain subsided, I drove home, where I doodled some more in my room. Le beau was cat-like beside me. He has been busy at work, something to do with clouds and Githubs and repos and terabytes not being enough, stayed up until 3 AM to resolve some bugs. I, on the other hand, fell into a deep slumber so deep that I forgot all my dreams, except the one where I was shocked about buying a 4 knobbed coat hanger. 4 knobs? I thought in shock. That can’t be enough! So thus I have decided to buy the 6 knobbed coat hanger from IKEA instead. Oftentimes, when I cannot make a decision, I let my dreams resolve it instead, as I trust my subconscious more than my conscious mind.

The sun set. We went for a drive, ended up at the mall. We got free Aunty Anne’s; bought sushi and teriyaki; ate it outside in the garden; passed by one of my childhood friends and his brother on the escalator. I immediately turned my back to them so they wouldn’t recognize me. In real life, I mention this person a lot, to the point that le beau teases me. He made a heavy impression on me growing up, and I’d loved him as a friend. That being said, I had no desire whatsoever to be seen or recognized, so I whispered to le beau that that was him, the one with the dyed blonde hair. He and his brother had been the most popular kids in school: all the girls loved them, flocked to them, flirted with them. They were trend-setters, hair-flippers, that type. For a few years, the youngest had been my best friend/mortal enemy, because we were at that age. I was surprised to see him, because I’d been feeling deja vu earlier, too, since in November 2011, I had come to this exact same mall with my two best friends.

November 9th, 2021

I am drinking liquid Christmas in a cup. We went to IKEA today, because I wanted to study how the experts fill up space. We fell in love with a room designed for twin children – excitedly pointing out how I could live on the left side and he would live on the right side – before actual children began running into the room. I couldn’t decide between the two coat hanging racks. I ended up coming home with a mulled winter drink, a gingerbread house, and 10 frames instead. I plan to print out my Christmas drawings and to place them in the frames and to hang them, because Christmas cheer. I have also been working on digital watercolors for this December’s art project. And finally, I plan to bring home my giant Christmas tree tomorrow. Everything Christmas-related is 1000% marked up, so I am going to be clever and cheap and make my own ornament wreath this week.

November 7th, 2021

In the middle of the night, I woke up feeling empty, dreamt about a giant party I hosted in the side of my backyard, where everyone slept on cots or in the car. I wandered into the two-story home, searching for somebody. I felt scatterbrained this morning. Not unlike the dream, I wandered from one room to another until I realized it wasn’t productive. I saw our morning meeting cancelled.

They announced the company switch today, the one headlining a few days ago. Not unlike the domino effect, the employee effect has kicked into gear, and I find myself balancing strategy with frustration.

Despite studying organizational psychology, I see the individual’s mindset, within an organization, as fundamentally fend-for-yourself. It almost reminds me of studying about selfishness in the population, when I was taking that class on – wait for it – philosophy of biology, my Science credit in college. Both selfish genes and altruistic genes offer evolutionary benefits. I forget which was more ‘beneficial’ than the other. But my conclusion was that selfish genes are around for a reason.

Something a friend told me, when we were 13 and IM’ing on AOL, rattled my view on altruism. What if people are only good and altruistic because it makes them feel good and altruistic, and the driver for altruism is ultimately selfish? he asked. My blood ran cold. Afterwards, when I opened doors for people or graciously thanked people or handed over five dollars to people, I wondered if that act of kindness had been driven by true kindness or the selfish desire to feel kind. Then I would spiral into a sort of self-conscious selfish descent, even though, to the observers, I had just done a very small, albeit nice, thing.

November 6th, 2021

The morning felt ripe for wild living room redecoration and a healthy dose of Vampire Weekend. I rearranged the living room deco and decided to put the fairy lights back up, two weeks after I took them down.

Le beau has been trying to help me become a bolder, more decisive person by presenting me with options. What he doesn’t realize is that the more options there are, the faster I crumple. Analysis paralysis is real, which is probably why I only make and recommend huge decisions on split-second whim. I say this because the whole fairy light debacle had been a 3 week long, 23 man debate going on in my head, comprised of small, invisible men all bickering over each other about 1) sticking with the small lights on the window 2) taking down the small lights, getting more small lights, and putting them over the doors 3) buying big lights and replacing the small lights around the window. Instead, I 4) took down my small lights and put them back up.

Speaking of bickering over each other, we played a few rounds of Super Mario Bros while eating Goldfish. It was, as usual, an emotionally riled up journey, as each of us took turns being Petty Wap. I was miffed about Luigi staying behind, he was miffed I kept taking the mushrooms; as a result, we ran out of time against Baby Bowser. Even in moments of cooperation, we find ourselves trying not to compete. I remember, on one of our first dates, we’d gone to the mall. We approached a set of stairs, hand in hand, and all of a sudden, without word or indication, we began sprinting up the three flights, racing each other. I still think I won (because I did)

November 5th, 2021

It’s Friday night, the boys are back in town, and there’s a dead cockroach lying antenna down, legs up in the dust pan. Too disgusted to discard it, I’ve left it in the dust pan. Now I’m debating if I should bring my home decorations in from the car.

Several things – and I’m glad this blog keeps me honest. Remember when I said I was thinking of plants so much, I began to dream about them? The same day, I secured two house plants, one painting, three rugs, three baskets, one blue pillow, one oversized clock, two cream pillows, and several stylish decorative pieces that I have no idea how to use. They’re scattered, some in the apartment, some in my car, but I’m determined to fill this apartment up with something jolly. Speaking of jolly, our apartment is too small for a full sized Christmas tree, but I’ll be damned if I go this holiday season without a full blown Christmas tree.

Also: remember how I mentioned how headquarters sold? Well. The organization has truly outdone itself. I’ll explain. Early on, I noticed the organization had a penchant for getting rid of everything – people, products, and buildings. Now, the company itself has sold. I’ll be clear. When it realized it had sold its employees, its products, and its buildings, it asked itself: what’s next? Me. I will sell myself. Of course it has. And I didn’t even hear this from the company, or my co-workers, or my boss. I heard it from my parents, who skimmed it on the news. I couldn’t roll my eyes harder. It’s hard to take anything seriously around here sometimes.

The most interesting part of today was perhaps stepping foot in a real office for the first time in years. Not my office, mind you, because, remember, it sold, but someone else’s. Like a curious pseudo-anthropologist dressed like a high schooler, I scampered around, running from one end to another, relishing in the cool sterile space that smelled like fresh carpet. I took photos of everything, too, evidence of a traditional work-style that, hopefully, will eventually go defunct, extinct in its uselessness. I will say, however, that if I had to go into the office for one day a week to hang out with my friends in the cafeteria, I probably would. That’s about it, though. Do it for the culture? Sure, I’ll do it for the culture.

-British voice- Spotted in the corporate wild, a lone black stapler-

November 4th, 2021

9 AM

I’ve been so subconsciously consumed by decorating that, last night, I dreamt of plants. I dreamt of house plants adorning a space, presumably mine. I dreamt of big plants, little plants, tall plants, small plants. I almost bought a rug yesterday, but decided against it, because our takeout in the car was getting cold. I need to fill up the apartment with things, light things, warm things, soft things, planty things. Cluttered homes are a nuisance in the summer and a joy in the winter because of how full the space feels, and how warm and cozy it all seems.

So, now that I’ve publicly announced this, I will come home with some house plants and paintings and maybe order new fairy lights online. Or maybe I’ll ransack old cardboard boxes for Christmas lights and Christmas decorations, which will soon descend upon us. I love personality tests as much as the next person, even with a healthy dose of skepticism, but the skepticism was quickly dissolved when I read, in the Enneagram 4, that Average 4’s

Take an artistic, romantic orientation to life, creating a beautiful, aesthetic environment to cultivate and prolong personal feelings.

And you, sir, would be correct.

10:33 PM

The ancient Chinese have figured it all out. Whenever I stumble on some sort of nebulous realization, some hair of wisdom on how the world works, one – or both – of my parents will chime in with a proverb that sums it up perfectly.

In this case:

此地無銀三百兩，隔壁王二不曾偷

“It is said to come from a story about a man named Zhang San. According to the story, he buried 300 taels of silver in the ground with the banner “There are no 300 taels of silver (buried) here.””

I’m starting to realize that when someone has to specifically say they are something, they probably aren’t. And when someone has to specifically say they aren’t something, they probably are. When the realtor stresses Incredible Curb Appeal, you best believe it’s going to be the ugliest curb you’ve ever seen. When the applicant says he Is An Honest, Honest Man Filled with Integrity, you best believe he is the least integritous man you’ve ever laid eyes on and he is, in fact, cooking meth, in the kitchen, right now, and there are cops lined up outside the street, because of all the crack cocaine he’s making. And when the boss says he Just Does Not Micromanage, It Is Just Not His Style, you best believe he’ll be pinging you 4 minutes into your morning poo, innocently asking why aren’t you at the department party? because he needs to know where you are, what you’re doing, and when you’re doing it.

Not unlike Zhang San, with his 300 taels of silver buried in the ground and the banner declaring that there are absolutely not 300 taels of silver in the ground, when people have to go above and beyond to claim that they aren’t something, they probably are. It’s like when people bring up unusually specific examples, as I did above, that raise a few eyebrows on how utterly specific they are, indicating that this is probably from personal experience. I remember being fifteen and in high school and laughing about this with my friends, about a hypothetical person exposing themselves by going, “you know when you fart so hard, the toilet lid flies up? No? Oh. Me neither.”

My point is that anyone who has to stress a good trait should never be taken at face value. In fact, if anything, it should be a big, red flag, an indication of unusual specificity. Nobody said you had 300 taels of silver in the ground, Zhang San. And nobody said your house lacked curb appeal. And nobody said you weren’t integritous, Stephen. And nobody said you were a micromanager. But now that you mention it, I’m starting to think otherwise. I’m starting to see otherwise.

As somebody who already has difficulty trusting people in general, this has only heightened my wariness. But I suppose it should increase my trust in people, knowing the ways we all unwittingly expose ourselves, even when we’re trying to flatter ourselves. We want to tell ourselves the lies that everyone sees through, and we tell these lies to others as well. But other people aren’t that dumb. According to the proverb Zhang San’s neighbor stole his 300 taels of silver, later leaving the sign, “Zhang San’s neighbor did not steal 300 tales of silver.”

November 3rd, 2021

For the most part, today was an okay day. It started off a bit – how should I put it – annoying, but then it slowly improved as the day went on. It was like one of those Sour candies where it starts off really sour and bitter but then you stick through it, your eyes watering, and then it gets sweeter.

I have a headache and I feel nauseous, and I think it’s because I spent the past few hours with my fatass iPad mere inches from my face. We hung out in my ultra top secret but-not-really closet-turned-bedroom, which is the warmest and coziest place in the apartment. I memed for maybe too long while le beau played his Switch.

Then we watched videos from October. Most of them featured me bumpkining around, making pancakes shaped like eggs, eating slices of cheese tucked into olives, claiming I saw the cord-cutting woman at my own birth. The truth is that I am actually perfectly (okay, half) serious in those videos, from my perspective, but then they come out like, very wild when we watch them. He is right: I am but a delicate goofball.

Oh, I started this book on Libby, too. I forgot the title, but it features an unfaithful middle aged woman. It reminds me of that show that le beau watched this summer – Apple Tree Yard, which similarly featured an unfaithful middle aged woman. The only part I really remember about that show was when he was like, “she’s poppin’ off,” as she angrily berated people at a dinner party.

I didn’t see any repeating numbers today. Yesterday, I thought I heard an alarm in the faint distance, and I begrudgingly got out of bed. It was 5:54 am. Then it hit me: was this some sort of sick 555 joke? I went back, screenshot it, and promptly fell back asleep. The day before, on 11/1, I saw 1:11, not once, but twice. First on my regular phone, and then on the inaccurate car clock. I patiently waited for my prize – 111’s made a frequent appearance this year, almost to the point of harassment, and I pieced together the 1:11 on 11/1 coincidence. But when the prize did not arrive, and I was instead harassed by an imaginary alarm at 5:55 AM, I was kind of miffed.

Also, I have been peeking at the news more, because I have fewer and fewer outlets of mindless entertainment. It’s depressing, as usual. I want to say I read something interesting, but not today.

November 2nd, 2021

“Why are you making pancakes at 6:30 PM?”

“Why not make pancakes at 6:30 PM?”

So I made us fluffy lite pancakes in stolen pajamas and swiveled around while they cooked. Later I ate them like the finger-burning sandwiches they were, burning through my fingers. The batter was initially thiccc – the instructions lied – but I diluted it with water, and made a platter of fluffy goodness.

I must be making pancakes because I subconsciously miss my best friend. We used to have sleepovers in November. Our first sleepover was in November. I was tasked with slicing potatoes the next morning, and in that moment, as she casually handed me a sharp object, I understood in my heart that we had only met three months prior. Then, as expected, I cut myself.

10 PM

….Am I…. about to buy…. flight… tickets… to…. see… my best…. friend… and her family…whom… I haven’t… seen…. in…. years???????

12 AM

…Did I just impulsively buy plane tickets to see my best friend in 2 weeks? After several years of not seeing her? After we talked on the phone for almost 3 hours, after not hearing each other’s voices in months? After I inadvertently began tearing up just seeing her face, older, somehow, more chiseled, her baby hairs matured into toddler hairs?

It seems, again, like one of those serendipitous things that I had to go for. Yesterday, I thought of airports, wrote about le beau as my metaphorical travel companion. Last week, I read about Boston, wrote about the leaves and how it reminded me of the East Coast. Today, I thought of how we made pancakes on November 8th. Subconsciously recalling the moment, I made pancakes again this evening. Once I made the connection, I texted her, “still miss you,” a follow up from our last exchange.

And then she called me, suddenly, something she hasn’t done since April or May 2020. I don’t think we’ve spoken on video since April 2020. I hadn’t forgotten what she’d looked like, per se, but I sort of had. She looked different. Older. When I saw her, my nose pulled a straight Rudolph and I got teary eyed. And then she got teary eyed. And we were briefly teary eyed on the phone.

Am I going to see her, really?

I’m going to see her.

I’m going to see her. Oh, my god. I’m going to see her. It seems surreal. I’ll be layered in ungodly amounts of PPE, granted, and I’ll have to somehow maneuver meals, but we’ll be present, in the same space, which we haven’t been in years.

November 1st, 2021

There’s this scene in Portlandia where Nina suddenly wakes up and asks, in her red wig and falsetto desperation, “do you know what day it is?”

Fred goes, “it’s, uh, Tuesday.”

Nina’s eyes widen. “It’s 3 weeks before my birthday.”

She whips out her well-earmarked birthday magazine and goes down a list of extravagant birthday ideas (Gwen Stefani’s hubbo did what?) before Fred tiredly suggests maybe a thing with a friend or whatever and she responds with well in that case they could just not get out of bed and laze around the house and why even bother living at all and being in a relationship.

When we watched this, we didn’t get too far into the skit before the fingers came flying at me because I’m apparently Nina, sans red bob, with the dramatic antics. Ironically, I did spend yesterday musing about upcoming holiday celebrations and becoming distraught when they weren’t mapped out. (We also spent the end of spooky season in the most unspooky of ways, unless you consider eating bacon and massive pancakes and watching Shrek’s Spooky Stories as ‘spooky.’)

The real reason I shared this Portlandia snippet, though, on a fresh Monday morning, was because I wanted to ask you:

Guess what day it is, WordPress?

(A distant ‘what?’)

It’s 54 days before Christmas!