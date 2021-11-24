It’s one thing for me to reflect on a happy childhood. It’s another for someone else…to …reflect on it… while looking over my shoulder. I have always had a past-positive bias. When I look back at memories, I like to wear not only one pair of rose-hued glasses, but also nine more. At the same time, I am aware of how truly wild, rambunctious, and happy of a life it has been. Because I documented every moment, as dumb and hilarious and silly as it always was, I have physical evidence of it all. They are building in the 500 GB drive my Dad gave me as a kid. Every now and then, I whip out my hard drive and click through photos, the way I did today, as I built out 14 digital scrapbook pages.

Le beau asked if it was weird that he was peering over my shoulder. I said I didn’t mind. Which I didn’t. But the objective weirdness of some videos and photos quickly became apparent. One video included me spraying a friend directly in the back with a hose. Like, directly. Full blast. Another video featured a 3 year old giggling and shrieking and sticking her tongue out at me like a rock star. (She’s waving her arms, she’s so happy.) Yet another showed me and 3 friends hurling ourselves off amphitheater bricks to All American Rejects, holding hands as we sprinted down a hill. Every day after class, we either 1) rolled down hills and danced maniacally or 2) went swimming at the apartment complex across the street. Were we allowed in the pool? Probably not. Did we care? We did not. We just wanted to be Young, Wild and Free.

There are rotating casts in every year’s folder. He says he can tell who was my best friend and when. I often tell le beau about the different best friend I had every year. For a while, he didn’t believe me. He thought I was exaggerating, because at some point, I shriveled up into an angry, bitter, anti-social skeleton. Before that, though, I had some fanfuckintastic friendships. Namely, a new best friend every year. And these friendships were genuine, too. Like, we’d crack wild jokes, save each other’s seat, keep each other’s secrets, celebrate birthdays together, be there for each other, etc. These were all documented in pictures, videos, quotes, and old Tumblr blogs that have since been deleted.

These old friends are no longer around. We are no longer in each other’s lives. We’re all different people now. Different to each other, different in ourselves. Sometimes I wonder if it’s strange that I still go back to preserve old memories, press ghostly moments into pixelated amber. How would I feel if someone else, unbeknownst to me, were pasting crusty images of my prepubescent face into a scrapbook? I guess it would depend on the person. (And if I were the only person in the image. Is this a Joe Goldberg situation, and should I be concerned?) But if it were, like, a group photo at camp, I think that would be fine, sentimental even.

Maybe, in the past, I would be sad that these old friends were not around anymore. But the truth is that, in our current lives, we do not have the same place for each other the way that we once did. There’s nothing wrong with that. We all play some purpose, however big or small, in the time we are in each other’s lives. Sometimes we are around to learn lessons or impart lessons or settle ancient beef or trigger each other or keep each other company or offer support and comfort, etc. In the end, though, I think it is about learning. I am sure that I have learned something (if not many things) from every single person in every one of these photos. And you know what? I think that is super cool.

Tomorrow I am going to print out my scrapbook collages and slot them in my book. Good night now.