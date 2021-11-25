Gratitude Tree

Posted on by lu

Happy Thanksgiving! This month, I practiced thankfulness by making a Gratitude Tree. Every day, I added a leaf that listed out what I was grateful for. As I generated leaves, I tacked them onto the empty branches – now that it’s Thanksgiving, I have my very own Gratitude Tree:

Gratitude Tree

Hope everyone is having a festive, fun, food-filled Thanksgiving!

Screen Shot 2021-11-24 at 8.30.58 PM
Screen Shot 2021-11-24 at 8.31.11 PM
Screen Shot 2021-11-24 at 8.31.24 PM

leaf4

leaf3

leaf2

leaf

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 9.40.53 PM

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 9.40.35 PM

Screen Shot 2021-11-08 at 8.54.08 AM

5 thoughts on “Gratitude Tree

  3. Aww what a creative way to write about the things you’re grateful for. And the first part about your best friend made me think of my best friend, who I haven’t seen in ages! Thinking of calling her now, I do miss her.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. thanks rica!! 🙂 having a lot of fun decorating my tiny gratitude tree. you should defo reach out to your friend! i messaged my best friend on a whim and now i’ll be seeing her for the first time in years

      Like

      Reply

