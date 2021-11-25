Happy Thanksgiving! This month, I practiced thankfulness by making a Gratitude Tree. Every day, I added a leaf that listed out what I was grateful for. As I generated leaves, I tacked them onto the empty branches – now that it’s Thanksgiving, I have my very own Gratitude Tree:
Hope everyone is having a festive, fun, food-filled Thanksgiving!
5 thoughts on “Gratitude Tree”
Such a gracious enterprise!
LikeLiked by 1 person
c: aw, thank you! a gratitude leaf for you: 🍁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Creative, nice idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww what a creative way to write about the things you’re grateful for. And the first part about your best friend made me think of my best friend, who I haven’t seen in ages! Thinking of calling her now, I do miss her.
LikeLiked by 1 person
thanks rica!! 🙂 having a lot of fun decorating my tiny gratitude tree. you should defo reach out to your friend! i messaged my best friend on a whim and now i’ll be seeing her for the first time in years
LikeLike