Fall at the Farm [35mm Film]

This time last year, I stumbled upon a farm, my parents’ vintage film camera in tow.

Despite always having lived in a semi-rural-but-mostly-suburban area, it never occurred to me that there’d be a real, live, operating farm twenty minutes away. And it was free to explore, because the city had designated the 6 acres as historic and educational and open to the public. The land, according to the descriptive purple plate, had been bought in the mid 1800’s, before the Civil War, spanning over 500 acres. The original owners were from Kentucky, settlers looking for land. They built a log cabin, then the current home. A little over a hundred years ago, the last living owner died, and the property was sold, proceeds split among the family.

And so they left a small agrarian gem for curious people like me, who have only known farms from textbook photos and history documentaries. I walked around the farm, past the white picket fence and working well. The farm, I concluded, was indeed a farm. It had chickens. It had lambs. It had rams. It had tractors. It had a corn field. It had carriages. It housed the farmers’ home and it housed the farmers’ ashes, with a two story home and graveyard lying in the plot. As a stunned, classic millennial, I snapped the lambs bleating and jogging around in circles. I’m on a farm! I captioned.

Several weeks later, I brought le beau to the farm, excited to share my bucolic discovery. Weeks away from Thanksgiving, the turkeys were grazing, out and about, a cluster of suspicious looking birds. One was bigger than the others, and every time we stepped closer, he waved his feathers. We misinterpreted his threat as a friendly gesture.

We were wrong.

Not long after, we were being chased across the 6 acre field (for context, “it takes 4.53 football fields to fill up 5 acres of land”) by the surprisingly quick-footed, squawking, indignant horde of turkeys.

Clever and shrewd, the turkeys had mentally mapped out the farm. So when we tried to secretly exit from another opening, they came trotting at us, full force. One of the smallest ones alerted the team with a shrill caw. Covers blown, we ended up jumping a fence, breathless from screaming. We drove home, traumatized. Usually an animal lover, I declared that I didn’t care if they were getting eaten for the holidays.

