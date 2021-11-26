Vintage Style, Thanksgiving Morning

It’s Thanksgiving night. In the morning, I flipped through old film photos of my family. China was beautiful: the mountains, the parks, the lakes. Mom looks as beautiful as ever; grandma looks strict and it shows. Grandpa’s smile beams through the frame, and even though I’ve never met him, I can feel the heartiness of his laughter bursting through the photo.

Now let’s turn the focus to my father. The older I get, the more of a enigma my father is to me. The seemingly simple and quiet man is far more complex and good-humored (and stylish?) than I could have ever imagined. Growing up, my father and I bonded over two things: cartoons and math. Two nights ago, while scrapbooking, I sent my dad an old photo of our daily math sessions in high school. Every day, my dad taught me math. In this photo, he’s standing at the white board, motioning towards me. I’m looking at the board, in my uniform, either a) catching on or b) about to burst into tears. I can’t count the number of times I became so distraught and overwhelmed at some abstract mathemathiccal concept that I simply raised my chin and wailed, “I DON’T GET IT!” Knowing how stubborn I can be, how utterly fulfilled in my ignorance I am, le beau commented that my dad was a saint.

And, apparently, a vintage fashionista. In the morning, my Ma and I sat on her bright pink yoga mat, flipping through hundreds of old photos. I wasn’t interested in my elementary photos: I look like a dude in half of them, and a diva in the other. (The diva dude personality endures.) I was primarily intrigued by my parents’ old photos. Particularly my dad’s great sense of style. My dad, who has always worn a rotating cast of identical polos and jeans, was once apparently… a fashionista at my age? In these photos, he’s rocking pea green short shorts, white button-ups rolled at the cuffs, wiry round bifocals that darkened in the sun.

“There he goes again,” I say, pointing, this time to his white socks in reddish leather Birkenstock’s (before Birkenstock’s were Birkenstock’s!)

My dad, tall and thin and calm, beams coolly into the camera, staring off into the distance. My dad might seem a little reserved and awkward, but he’s a fundamentally cool and interesting person. I remember his stories of Tiananmen Square, of the protests, how the guy across the hall never got his diploma because he was being punished. How they listened to Ronald Reagan on the radio while hiding under covers, tuned into tales of gold-paved democracy. They were immigrants who believed in the American Dream and never looked back.

Eventually, I enter the scene. Subsequent photos feature them, and now me, looking like – let’s be real – a chubby dude baby. Not only that, but chubby dude baby eats like a llama (Who photographed 7 year old me eating a cupcake? This had to be malicious) and ice skates with one eye open. Not only do I look dumb as fuck skating on one leg, but I look dumb as fuck with one eye fully shut, the other fluttered open. Oh, and I’m brushing my teeth with my hair sticking up in one photo, and posing with my hamster on my shoulder in another.

Somehow, my beautiful, graceful, brilliant, patient, kind, caring, loving, determined, diligent and gentle parents welcomed a stubborn, destructive, obnoxious man-baby – aka me – into the world. As I flip through more and more photos, I realize, in dismay, that destructive man baby took every photo opportunity as one to ruin. Thus, every single photo I am in features me trolling the cameraman hard: eyes shut, nose contorted, while scowling or smiling too hard for the occasion.

My eyes drift to my weary looking parents. My dad’s style has mellowed out. He’s wearing his quintessential polo and jeans. My mother remains stunning and graceful. Her beauty remained, remains. I tell her that the type of pretty where all her gal pals would mindlessly go, “oh, you’re so pretty!” and she’d blush and disagree. I know this from experience, too. I grew up with people telling me how pretty my mom was, and I’d gruffly relay the message to her after school, smelling like B.O. while scrolling Neopets.

As kids, it’s like we only ever thought our parents were our parents and never people before that. They are just Parents. Always have been, always will be. But can you see how absurd that is? I imagine my future kid not knowing that I had a life before future kid was born, whereas I’m here, having difficulty imagining a life after having future kid. That was worded poorly, but it’s funny, the thought of hypothetical offspring viewing me the way I once viewed my parents. That they struggled and suffered before my existence was once bizarre to little me. You mean we didn’t always have Spongebob and Barbies and Coca Cola around, Mom and Dad?

It’s sobering. Obviously, I love my parents. It’s like I get to know and understand them better as an adult. If I’m ever a parent, I only hope to be a fraction as good of a parent as they were and are to me. (And to maybe have a fraction of my dad’s vintage style.) I mean it when I say God bless their souls for having to deal with me, for raising me. Destructive dude baby appreciates it, from the bottom of her llama-chewing heart on a cold Thanksgiving morning.