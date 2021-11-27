In the guest room, hiding from people. Mostly being a weird cat: lounging in corners, staring at ceilings, wandering around quietly.

Spent the entire day in bed. It felt like a sleepover, but during the daytime, as we watched our separate shows on our separate tablets on our separate sides and occasionally greeted the other person. After yesterday – 3 hours on the road and 6 hours at Santa’s (vast, electricity-hungry, magical) North Pole – I was more than happy to remain firmly in checkered PJ’s all damn day.

The only reason I left the room was to secure sustenance. They ordered fried chicken for lunch. In the afternoon, I toddled into kitchen and back into bed with three banana muffins, water bottles, and black bean noodles. I ran into the kiddos around 7, which cued up an hour of spiked ‘nog (me, not them) and karaoke (them, not me.) We migrated to the game room, as I played two rounds of Overcooked and drew.

Dreading work even though I’ve been away for 10 cozy days. The 10 days have helped, though. Hopefully they will help temper my annoyance from previous weeks. I’ll look forward to the next long break, and start networking/applying/being professionally alive on the Internet. To compensate reviving my professional online persona, I deactivated my Instagram and Facebook a few weeks ago. (“Hey! Can you check to see if my Facebook’s deactivated?” “…’tis the season to deactivate…”) Not that anyone will care or notice, but I derive unusual pleasure from hiding. See current state.

We’ll see how it goes, the professional revival. I’ll need a wind of motivation, which I currently lack. And I’m so picky, too, which may mean more time applying. I need to be patient. I need to be left alone is what I need. All I’ve wanted to do is just this: lie around, lounge all day, watch cartoons, draw on my iPad, snack excessively, sleep in, sleep late, read, drive around. It’s like college without the school part, college without the people part, college without the social obligations and pressure and interpersonal drama. And I have medical insurance and a good excuse to avoid people.

Since everything is temporary, and this lifestyle is bound to end, I will squeeze every morsel of gratitude I possibly can. Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm. That is me squeezing my gratitude.