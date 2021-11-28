We are driving home on country backroads, Beatles blaring. It is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, perhaps the single worst day to drive home. I am watching the orangey amber fall foliage pass us by, flickers of warmth and shadow.

We drive by grazing cows, trailer parks, rebuilt homes, abandoned houses. The town’s Main Street is a dilapidated strip featuring two stray cats and faded brick buildings. The library is a beige, nondescript, squarish building the size of three classrooms squashed together. The parking lot is empty, but traffic ahead of us stretches miles and miles and miles.

The sun sets. We leave country roads. Traffic’s stop-and-go nightmares on I85. Estimated time of arrival’s stretched by two hours, then three. When I look at other cars, I see tired expressions and families packed in SUV’s.

There are phantom accidents every 50 miles – when we drive past, there’s no crash, only a long stretch of terrible drivers and terrible traffic, contracting like a bad Chinese finger trap. It seems that every bad driver in the state has crawled out the woodwork. When I crane my neck to see the license plate – “they must be from out of state, I’ve never seen someone merge a 80 mph road at 10 mph,” I reason – they’re invariably from the same state.

When we finally enter city limits, the nightmare continues. Lights dot the horizon, angry red and orange. Instead of feeling relief, I feel exhaustion. Our driver is quiet and furious, and I’m absorbing it. 70 mph creeps to 40 mph, then 10 mph, then we’re stuck. Another accident.

I roll down the windows for air. The highway is loud. The skyscrapers look more depressing than usual, geometric hives of light beckoning employees back in a day. It smells smoky outside. 7 hours after hitting the road, our fury unfurls at our (completely unnecessary, easily avoidable) Thanksgiving travel nightmare. The moment my toes touch solid ground, I utter my first words in hours:

“Never again.”