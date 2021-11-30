Dreamt about an old crush last night: for some reason, his entire family was nervously watching him ace a music recital, even though he did not, to my knowledge, play music. Apparently, he had grown up to become a musician, and now we were all here, in this empty restaurant, biting our nails.

Out of curiosity, I looked him up on Google. Typical Lu move. He came from a family of doctors – I was friends with his younger brother, since we were the same age, who went on to medical school. Per Google, OC – old crush – went the investment banking route. My only memory of him was playing basketball (squeaks of basketball shoes and boys yelling at each other) and talking to our mutual friend. They were all 3 years older, a significant difference in middle school/high school. So there was a definite social divide. I sometimes finagled my way in, though, just for the tea. 10 years later, I ran into JA, one of the guys in their lil’ crew, at a meet up. I think he went to art school in Chicago.

Anyways. No idea why I dreamt about OC. To be fair, he probably doesn’t even know I exist. It’s kind of a weird thought when I reverse it- what if someone, who I don’t know exists, dreamt of me failing my music recital?