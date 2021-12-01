December Diaries

December 1st, 2021

Last night, I dreamt I was making horchata, crushing up the rice and melting it in sugar and cinnamon and milk, because

And as Ezra would sing:

Think I’ll always associate Vampire Weekend (and Modest Mouse and Franz Ferdinand) with the happiest time period of my life. They’re a good band, so I have no qualms about them sticking around.

Woke up to 100+ upvotes on my Reddit post! It looks like my drawing resonated with a subreddit. People were really nice, and their comments made me smile, from “keep up the good work, man!” to “understood the assignment.” Reddit, by far, is my favorite social media platform. On Reddit, people are anonymous, funny, honest, mostly nice, sometimes snarky, and helpful. It’s been interesting watching it creep into mainstream media, as people harp on /WallStreetBets and /AntiWork. In past years, these were fringe subs that occasionally made it on the front page, but lately – especially /AntiWork – they have been daily features. Again. No qualms.

As expected, however, I also received something that immediately made my blood pressure rise. I ignored it. I wondered: does it make sense to make drastic changes in your life because you dislike someone/something? And then I reframed it. Does it make sense to make drastic changes in your life because your blood pressure is rising? A lot? The answer is yes. Curious, I found psychological studies that supported my hypothesis that interacting with people you dislike can and will destroy your blood pressure. This feeling is familiar: when I had friendships in my life that made me want to sing and rip out my hair at the same time. They’re called ambivalent friendships, and we’re all better off without them.

I don’t think I’ve ever regretted walking away from people and situations that made me feel dread, anger, and constant irritation. Probably because of the dread, anger, and constant irritation part. Eventually, like a thermometer, it rises until it breaks. I then reach the empowering territory of 1/4 fucks given. I say 1/4 fucks given, because I care a little bit, but not enough to bend over backwards the way that I normally would. One day, I just wake up, and I’m done. And finally, le liberación: to live in accordance with 1/4 fucks given, just enough to get out of bed, but never enough to become a rug for other people.