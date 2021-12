It’s Friday morning; it rained last night. My room felt cozy. I lit the apple cinnamon candle, made a cup of coffee, finished Lahiri’s short story – still nursing the book- and doodled on my iPad. Frank Ocean was stuck in my head (In the wake of a hurricane/dark skin of a summer shade/nosedive into flood lines/tall tower of milk crates) so I played Pink + White, feeling nostalgic.

