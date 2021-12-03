December Diaries

December 3rd, 2021

12 AM

Tonight I finished Unaccustomed Earth by Jhumpa Lahiri. I have been nursing this book for weeks, drawing out the stories like I’m a cow munching cud. After every story, I feel exasperated, moved – I exhale dramatically and think something along the lines of she’s done it again hot diggity damn Jhumpa. I don’t know how she does it. She just weaves tales of the human heart and spins prosey gold. It’s just all so depressing and romantic. Her stories of Italy make me want to gallop away to the ruins of Rome – waste my days away eating tiny tomatoes and drinking bitter espresso.

Maybe I will go to the Italian market tomorrow. Maybe I will go to the mall. Maybe I will go to the art museum. Maybe I will do none of the above. However, it is midnight, and I most definitely will be going to bed. Off to the closet sanctuary.

7 PM

Buried my face in Procreate and drew for so long (6 hours) that I forgot to eat. Oh, yippee, another wave of sudden hobby-inspired obsession. This time around, it’s Lofi art.

Think I bit off more than I can chew with this December art challenge. 31 lofi animations in 31 days? I don’t know. At the same time, I feel determined to complete the challenge, even though a single drawing will take me hours and hours and hours.

We went grocery shopping in the afternoon and munched on Wendy’s. We’ve been eating out a lot more, which meant we needed to grocery shop. I kept saying and doing things that le beau was thinking about. He kept saying I was suss for reading his mind, and I joked that I was the aliens I often refer to.

Going to make pasta and watch cartoons now.

December 2nd, 2021

As we were leaving the boba store, I saw a guy looking at me, which led me to look behind me, which led me to see his girlfriend at the counter. He did not seem threatening (just a hair unfaithful) so I scampered behind le beau and hopped into the truck.

In the car, le beau went

I have noticed a very specific subset of people who -insert description- and don’t wear masks and they all seem like -insert insult-

I asked him if he was describing the guy who just walked in.

He said he was. As we teased out the details, it turns out, in a brief millisecond, the four of us had all unwittingly formed an eyeball trapezoid, during which le beau was looking at this guy who was looking at me who was looking at his girlfriend.

We mentioned the old man yesterday whom I caught looking at my posterior. I was calculating the cost of different brands of green onion pancakes when I turned around and saw him. After he walked by, again, I stared directly at him, which made him uncomfortable. He left.

At first, I felt disgusted, and then amused. It’s just those weird, subtle, unsaid interactions that go on between strangers that only really makes sense in a pulsating club. Sort of gross, but sort of funny, too.

After our boba run, we drove by the house construction lots. Thanks to fate, we weren’t able to buy a single one. We were squashed out of the housing market at the single worst possible time to join. It all seemed like threads of fate, though, guiding us with stop signs. I remember how, when we walked up to the office, deciding we would get Lot 44, a woman burst out the door. She had just secured Lot 44. How we wanted apartment 705 and in a span of 5 hours, it was snatched up.

The rest of our evening was spent at a massive furniture store. Browsing interior design stories is one of my favorite pastimes. I like looking at couches and rugs and desks and lamps, mentally mapping out dream homes. I was intrigued by the arcades, the children’s bunk beds, the dark velvety sectionals. I fell for the boring beige-and-blue trend trap in April, so our apartment was dull as an eraser this summer. Then I realized how much I like colors and patterns and 8 ft Christmas trees, so our space is much fuller and warmer now.

December 1st, 2021

Last night, I dreamt I was making horchata, crushing up the rice and melting it in sugar and cinnamon and milk, because

And as Ezra would sing:

Think I’ll always associate Vampire Weekend (and Modest Mouse and Franz Ferdinand) with the happiest time period of my life. They’re a good band, so I have no qualms about them sticking around.

Woke up to 100+ upvotes on my Reddit post! It looks like my drawing resonated with a subreddit. People were really nice, and their comments made me smile, from “keep up the good work, man!” to “understood the assignment.” Reddit, by far, is my favorite social media platform. On Reddit, people are anonymous, funny, honest, mostly nice, sometimes snarky, and helpful. It’s been interesting watching it creep into mainstream media, as people harp on /WallStreetBets and /AntiWork. In past years, these were fringe subs that occasionally made it on the front page, but lately – especially /AntiWork – they have been daily features. Again. No qualms.

As expected, however, I also received something that immediately made my blood pressure rise. I ignored it. I wondered: does it make sense to make drastic changes in your life because you dislike someone/something? And then I reframed it. Does it make sense to make drastic changes in your life because your blood pressure is rising? A lot? The answer is yes. Curious, I found psychological studies that supported my hypothesis that interacting with people you dislike can and will destroy your blood pressure. This feeling is familiar: when I had friendships in my life that made me want to sing and rip out my hair at the same time. They’re called ambivalent friendships, and we’re all better off without them.

I don’t think I’ve ever regretted walking away from people and situations that made me feel dread, anger, and constant irritation. Probably because of the dread, anger, and constant irritation part. Eventually, like a thermometer, it rises until it breaks. I then reach the empowering territory of 1/4 fucks given. I say 1/4 fucks given, because I care a little bit, but not enough to bend over backwards the way that I normally would. One day, I just wake up, and I’m done. And finally, le liberación: to live in accordance with 1/4 fucks given, just enough to get out of bed, but never enough to become a rug for other people.