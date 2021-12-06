December Art Challenge 2020 Posted on December 6, 2021December 5, 2021 by lu Last year, I created a set of December Drawing prompts, which skyrocketed on Reddit. Eventually, someone made a subreddit dedicated to the prompts!. Every day of December, I – and other Redditors – shared one holiday-themed piece of artwork. Although the 2020 holiday season looked different from others, I was excited to share a bit of Christmas cheer through art. Here are last year’s paintings, which I completed digitally on Procreate. Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 thoughts on “December Art Challenge 2020”
Beautiful! You have been on my mind a lot recently. I hope that you are well. 🙂
thank you! ❤️ aw kendall – you as well.
