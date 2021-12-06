Le Marriage Norms

Everyone on Instagram, it seems, is getting engaged. Everyone on Facebook, it seems, is getting married. I don’t know why it surprises me that people are getting married. We’re about that age, and nobody’s getting any younger. If we’re fortunate, it’s the usual progression of things for many people.

Despite this social norm being ingrained in me, it’s still sort of surprising, that we, this next generational cohort, are embarking on this collective journey. It shouldn’t be that surprising, though. Because when I say this social norm has been ingrained in me, I mean ingrained. I remember, at 18, how shocked I was to learn that my boss’s boss, who was 31, was not married. It never occurred to me, naïve as ever, that women over 30 were not married. That marriage before 30 wasn’t Just The Way Things Were. It makes me cringe even thinking about it, especially as I write it down, because it really is so politically incorrect, and so wrong for so many reasons. But it goes to show how hauntingly pervasive these beliefs are. And it gives me an idea of the type of pressure unmarried women over 30 experience.

Things are changing, though. The age of marriage is slowly getting pushed back. At this age, two decades ago, I’d be seen as a – what’s the word? it starts with an s – a spinster. A 剩女, shèngnǚ: a woman, in Chinese, who has quite literally been left behind, like social remains (god, it makes me shudder even saying this.) Nowadays, however, I am not out of the ordinary. A lot of people my age are not yet married. But. A lot of people my age are starting to get married. And they’re sharing it on social media. And they’re flaunting their rings. And they’re eating at nice restaurants, finger arched. And they’re posing in flowing dresses with their to-be-fiancé. And they’re posting with heart emoji captions and the comments section is littered with all-caps CONGRATS and AH YOU LOOK SO GOOD, JEN!

I don’t know why the institution of marriage makes me as apprehensive as it does – I’ve been exposed to nothing but solid marriages and kind parents and nuclear families. At the same time, I feel like an alien observing something bizarre – this human binding ritual of expensive blood diamonds, of one man handing off a woman to another man, of articles of clothing being ripped off from one partner and thrown to other participants as an auspicious predictor of their upcoming binding ritual. (Also known as a garter.) Overall, I think it’s weird. Not marriage itself, but the convoluted dance that surrounds it.

If you can’t tell, I am not particularly keen on either a wedding or a ring. From a practical standpoint, I do not wear jewelry, and knowing me, I will probably lose it. From a personality standpoint, I do not like social gatherings, so I see no point of having one. At the same time, I guess it is all symbolic and traditional. The right way to go about doing things. And if I don’t do most of it, it’ll be weird. In my defense, I think everybody else is weird.

To be frank, I probably just have a healthy dose of commitment phobia. Coupled with the walls of time (and norms) closing in, these Instagram posts are making me preemptively nervous. But I have a negative – as in -1,000 – amount of things to be nervous about. I have witnessed nothing but love and trust and patience throughout my entire life. So this isn’t to say that I think love is dead or marriage is doomed or anything cynical of that nature. I don’t believe either of those things. I think love is well and alive, and that marriage can be a wonderful venture – studies have highlighted how marriage offers countless health and psychological benefits. Also, it seems fun, albeit challenging. Like competing in those two-person sack races with someone you love on Field Day, except for the rest of your life.