Sunday seems as good a day as ever to end a blogging hiatus, so hello world.

My coffee steam is blowing directly into my face. The sun has risen – a change from overcast mornings we’ve been having – so I can’t look directly into the forestry. I am sitting on the balcony.

We leave the AirBnb today. For context:

So here we are. Another one of our impromptu let’s-pack-our-bags-tomorrow-and-go trips. After a small mishap with the AirBnb, which wasn’t lying about the panoramic views ,the owners offered us a free stay. As usual, I’ve been spending hours every morning on the balcony, staring at the hills and drinking coffee and listening to running water.

Last night we debated whether we should go on another trip to end the year. There’s this trip – then next week’s Christmas trip – and maybe, if we’re meant to – a last trip at the end of the year. Because they’re all back-to-back road trips, though, I wonder if it’d be wise, if we’ll be tired, if my bank account with groan. Speaking of which, I need to solidify what and where I want to invest my money – I’m usually not very attentive to my finances, but I know enough to know that the money will shrink if I let it stay still.

Unable to deal with social maneuvering and rising blood pressure, I decided to take my own holiday break from the 16th onwards. Next Wednesday will be my last real day before we collectively return on January 3rd. I don’t anticipate the week of the 27th being busy, either.

I counted, and I think I finagled over 30 days of paid time off – holidays and personal time included – this year. At first I was shy about vacation. “Oh, but what will people think of me?” Now I map PTO months in advance to combine as much holiday as possible. If we have this Friday off, then the next Wednesday to Friday off, I’ll take Thursday, Monday and Tuesday off. So even though I’ve technically taken 3 days, that’s 11 days of not having to talk to anybody. Similarly, I chose to take an ‘off’ week for PTO, so there’s misalignment of our holidays.

At the same time, if the best part of my job is not showing up, it might be best to set my sights elsewhere. I applied to 15 jobs the past 2 days, resurrected my LinkedIn, and messaged hordes of professional acquaintances to say hi and catch up. Networking for introverts: the Internet. Where I don’t have to dress up and be physically around people and blubber some awkward nonsense before making a social faux pas.

Le beau is now joining me on the balcony with his own coffee: our last day of enjoying the view before returning home to ours. We chose a beautiful city this time. Despite taking a hiatus, I was still jotting things down. Journal entries and photos to come, but most likely once we have gotten home.