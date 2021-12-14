Taking a break from applying to jobs. Hours after my mini-rant yesterday, I found out that another one of my co-workers quit. That’s a total of 3 employees resigning over a single month, all of whom have only been with the company for <12 months. None of them had hit a year. All of them seemed fine. It was after the first co-worker quit that it hit me: I wasn’t imagining things.

And so I’m applying to a ridiculous number of jobs (44 on my list since Friday) and pushing back. I have begun to adopt a new ‘…and then what?’ philosophy. It goes like this. I consider something that makes me afraid or uncomfortable, maybe something as small as a social obligation or public speaking. And then, I wonder to myself, “then what?” It’s a mental exercise. I keep asking “and then what?” with progressive consequences until I either reach the ‘so what?’ or it becomes obviously absurd. For instance: I am afraid of public speaking, because I will make a mistake. And then what? People will notice my mistake and laugh. And then what? I’ll become the laughingstock of the town. And then what? I’ll never be able to face my peers again and I’ll have to transfer school districts because I said something dumb. That last statement is absurd. I’ll probably survive.

In a more relevant example, it’s been going like this. Someone is trying to get all up in my business and call me incessantly. I feel obligated to pick up the phone, although I do not want to: I will not pick up the phone. And then what? If I don’t pick up the phone, they will be mad. And then what? I will feel guilty for not picking up the phone and letting them get all up in my business. And then what? They might become so angry, over time, that they retaliate and kick me out. And then what? I might have to go elsewhere and find another opportunity. So what? I piss people off, they kick me out, I find something better. I’ll probably survive.

Back to the quarter fucks given approach to making decisions in life. It’s good to be somewhat attached to outcomes, but not too attached to outcomes. Unless the outcomes are wildly dire and result in multiple injuries. But for the most part, a lot of consequences that seem daunting, in my head, really aren’t. Like getting an F in college, it seems like the end of the world when you get the test back, but nobody gives an – an anything – after the fact. Or getting turned down by that cute girl/guy – it feels like horse shit for a moment, but then you find someone better for you. Ultimately, it’s like perspective, but on consequential steroids. However. If I’m unwilling to handle the consequences – that is, regularly pissing people off and getting pissed myself – I should at least seek some form of change. So I am seeking some form of change. Because I can’t “so what?” myself out of the lasting effects of high blood pressure, and I’m also not about to.