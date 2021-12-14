Miles Away From Home

Posted on by lu

And once again, we have taken a spontaneous road trip with 2 days’ notice – our 5th this year. Tickled to move, I spent Tuesday morning scouring Airbnb listings across the country. Then the phone call came in. Then the opportunity arose. Two days later, the AirBnb’s been booked and we’re sailing on the freeway. Now it’s midnight and we’re miles away from home.

12/9/21

One thought on “Miles Away From Home

