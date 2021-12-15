December Diaries

December 15th, 2021

Applying, applying, applying. My vacation begins now and ends in January, but the timeline for work has changed. So I’ll be spending the next few weeks applying, applying, applying.

A few leads. I started on Friday, and it’s Tuesday (what is it with me reiterating the dates? I guess it’s because I’ve just been losing track since 2020.) I got a message from Bloomberg; they asked if I was willing to relocate to NY, since they were hybrid. I politely declined (not in this world, no ma’am) but said that I had once visited their office, and how it was a great experience (it was.)

A call from JPMorgan in DE, but after a quick perusal on the Internet, I realized how pushy they’ve been on the back-to-office forcefulness. All that tells me is that they don’t give a shit about employees or their health. I ignored the call.

And a screening interview from FedEx on Friday. Another call tomorrow, as well, albeit mostly for networking purposes. I messaged an old recruiter from my company – she’s at a bigger and better place now, and I genuinely liked her, and applied to a role at her company. Tomorrow I’ll be talking to her on the phone, where I will mention that I am seeking new opportunities.

Now is the time to do better professionally ASAP. I don’t remember the last time the workforce had any sort of leverage over organizations – it’s always been the latter exploiting the former in some form or fashion. Somehow, though, how the turns tide. With the fleeting Great Reshuffle or Great Resignation of Great No-Longer-Taking-The-Shit-We-Used-To, there’s no better time than now to try and do better. To find a better position, a better company, a better boss, a better salary, a better lifestyle.

I will only consider full work-from-home positions. I refuse to ever step foot in an office again, if I can help it. It’s ironic: several years ago, I would have been salivating at the thought of these recruiters reaching out. I’d have hopped on the phone, slobbered all over the interview, and prayed to all the Gods and Goddesses to please give me the job. Now all I can see is work-from-home, work-from-home, work-from-home. And if they don’t offer it, I just highlight their Excel box red and move on.

I guess some people don’t realize that the same raw energy powering blind motivational drive is also the same raw energy powering wily combativeness. My mom says that, when I was a baby, people would comment that I’d either turn out really good or really bad (but nothing in between.) With the first 15 years of my life indicating the latter, I was a constant headache for my family, teachers, administrators, caretakers, etc. I’d get kicked out of school, suspended, banned. I’d bring other kids into the wild shenanigans, speak on behalf of friends when we got caught, and we’d get punished. I will always remember writing hundreds of lines, like Bart Simpson at the blackboard. Around age 16, though, the same raw energy behind the rebelliousness was funneled into something else – something acceptable, something laudable, something to now mention in resumes. But it’s still there, the raw energy. In the end, it goes both ways.

December 14th, 2021

WordPress is getting on my nerves, but what’s new? I miss Tumblr, but Tumblr’s dead.

Now that I have properly gorged myself on food, and am no longer hangry, I am ready to blog about the tiny minutiae of the day.

Without making a note of the day, I end up forgetting.

What day is it?

Yesterday was Monday. We got back home on Sunday. I didn’t do a whole lot yesterday – I remember craving pho; sending out job applications at the library; and brightly fending off questions about being avoidant, etc. I realized the other day that if I could be a bug, I’d be a stinkbug, so I could toot and repel people immediately as opposed to resorting to bizarre social tactics.

In the evening, we got ramen, which satisfied my sudden need for pho.

Today is Tuesday. Last night I was watching an IG reel video of a man brushing his guinea pig’s belly with coconut oil because the piggie had dry skin. I found this so incredibly endearing – a man caring for his guinea pig – and immediately showed this to le beau, who was busy in virtual Afghanistan on his new gaming PC.

I’m not interested in being the Girlfriend Who’s Upset About How Much Her Boyfriend Plays Video Games but am I a little jealous of the attention Ms. PC gets? Yes. I am very a little jealous. Yesterday I busied myself with my iPad, splayed across the room. Le beau saw me and started laughing, said I was a cat with an iPad.

What kind of cat? I pressed.

A grey and white one, he responded.

I found this response unsatisfying: I was thinking of something like a little black cat, like this:

I used to not like black cats – the superstition and whatnot – until I had a student with a small black cat. There’s a whole other backstory about the student, whose larger-than-life Internet presence immediately intimidated me. When she greeted me, with her round glasses on, no makeup, I noticed how small she was, and decided that I liked her. I liked her cat even more, though.

So anyways, I said this part out loud, about wanting to be a black cat and he agreed. But he said that he didn’t want to upset me by saying I’d be a black cat.

And this is going somewhere, I promise.

In the morning, I went to visit my boys, who stole a bell pepper from behind my back. In an effort to lure le beau away from Ms. PC, I invited him (only slightly sulkily) on a drive around town. This was when I brought us to…. the animal shelter.

Where the only awake cat was a small, black cat named Timothy.

We played with Timothy. While he and Timothy shared an instant connection, I found that ours was lacking. Timothy was a feisty hunter who was still learning limb placement, as he frequently got stuck in the carpet tunnels and tumbled over backwards. I said I couldn’t see us adopting Timothy (and in a cruel twist of events, I am allergic to cats) so we left, feeling a little guilty.

We went to get boba, and afterwards to the lake, where we bumbled around in the nice weather. I drove to an old friend’s house – we got into a heated argument about politics and never spoke again – and finally took us to a dolled up library on the other side of town. There, we sat in the Harry Potter section, by a small fireplace and books of spells, while he did work assignments about ‘private servers’ and I applied aggressively to jobs. When I heard the 3rd co-worker resigned in a month, my immediate reaction was envy.

I forgot to eat lunch, a terrible mistake on my part, so the savagery was waiting to be unleashed. I tossed every bag of food into our cart and hurried home. I attacked the food with such blind hunger that I forget how I prepared the food or what I even ate, except that I kept saying, “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Crack!” in reference to the carne asada burrito. I also discovered that salads are better eaten with tongs, and that everyone’s been missing out with their forks.

Taking a 1 week hiatus from WordPress. Think it’s healthy to step away every now and then, especially since I have been feeling frenetic. (I won’t stress you out, said no hobby ever) Mostly I want to divert energy to other projects – looking at you, December Lofi Art Challenge. I will see you in a week, WP!

December 6th, 2021

The day passed by quickly. I was unbothered, for the most part, which always makes for a happy Lu. In the afternoon, I offered to take le beau on a boba and sandwich run. On the drive back, I blasted Big Energy on the radio, which we then danced to.

In the evening, we raced around town, first to a COVID test site (“Congratulations! You have been randomly selected to take a COVID test right before you graduate.”) – that wasn’t open, then to a Christmas-decorated house 45 minutes away. Apparently the house had competed on national television for a Christmas decoration cash prize.

When I say there were millions of lights, believe that there were millions of lights. The spazztastical array of decor was unbelievable. I wish I had enough words in my brain to describe it. If I could taste the decorations, they would probably light up in my mouth like illegally good gumdrops. Instead of licking the house, however, I took photos and videos, which I’ll share at another time. We oohed and we aahed. We walked up to the winning display – their garage converted into a miniature, animatronic Christmas village, featuring hundreds of tiny decorative pieces, jibing and spinning and flashing.

Afterwards, we drove to an underwhelming Christmas display, then a cordoned off Christmas field, and finally went home. As we neared the apartment, I had a hankering for marinara.

“Pizza?”

“What? No way. I’ve been craving pizza.”

“Yeah.”

“Yeah.”

“Yeah.” Brow waggle.

So we got pizza. Now I am sitting in bed, drinking my usual glass of red wine plus IKEA Christmas juice, deciding if I should go on a weeklong blog hiatus. I probably will.

December 4th, 2021

It’s almost 1 in the morning and way past my bedtime, but I thought I’d stay up because I was hyper. At midnight we were eating Chex Mix and butter pastries (like corn bread) and yapping at each other like the 8 year olds we are and there was a brief moment as I yelled “punch my rock hard abs!” that we realized what we were doing. A flicker of realization across both of our faces and then the maniacal laughing resumed (Since I never tighten the caps of things and place objects on the cusp of surfaces – this is why I accidentally knocked a container of glue across the living room, and why our remote control now crunches with hardened glue.)

Now I am no longer hyper, I am perusing WordPress Reader for blogs. First of all, let me bless WordPress’s feed with something that made me LoL! this morning. I know what I want for Christmas.

Second of all, whoever invented sriracha deserves an award. I am currently dousing all of my dumplings in hot sauce.

I just got back from the mall, which was, as expected, teeming with humans. I am ready to burn my COVID-infested clothes now. It was a poor choice, honestly, going to the mall, but I like to go to this specific mall during the holidays. Usually, it feels so magical, the decor and liveliness, but it felt a lot less magical today, mostly because I was dodging people. I ended up in the corners of department stores, studying fabrics and clothes, wondering why people would spend $80 on a sweater when they could spend $12. The only highlight of the trip was seeing the same piano man year after year, and watching him play from the second story. I saw other people join, but on other sides of the railing, as we all listened and watched.

Earlier, I went to see the boys. I have been dreaming of my pigs recently – they’re with the pigsitters, due to pigstody rights. If you cannot tell, dear diary, I have been having incredibly vivid dreams. My most recent one featured my boys running loose and accidentally eating a screw. For the rest of the dream, I was plagued with mom guilt. As soon as I woke up, I rushed over to spoil them with toys and carrots.

December 3rd, 2021

Tonight I finished Unaccustomed Earth by Jhumpa Lahiri. I have been drawing out the stories for weeks, like I’m a cow munching cud. After every story, I feel exasperated, moved – I exhale dramatically and think something along the lines of she’s done it again hot diggity damn Jhumpa. I don’t know how she does it. She just weaves tales of the human heart and spins prosey gold. It’s just all so depressing and romantic. Her stories of Italy make me want to gallop away to the ruins of Rome – waste my days away eating tiny tomatoes and drinking bitter espresso.

In the morning, I buried my face in Procreate and drew for so long (6 hours) that I forgot to eat. Oh, yippee, another wave of sudden hobby-inspired obsession. This time around, it’s Lofi art. I think I bit off more than I can chew with this December art challenge. 31 Lofi animations in 31 days? I don’t know. At the same time, I feel determined to complete the challenge, even though a single drawing will take me hours and hours and hours.

We went grocery shopping in the afternoon and grabbed Wendy’s. We’ve been eating out a lot more, which meant we needed to grocery shop. I kept saying and doing things that le beau was thinking about. He kept saying I was sus for reading his mind, and I joked that I was the aliens I often refer to.

December 2nd, 2021

As we were leaving the boba store, I saw a guy looking at me, which led me to look behind me, which led me to see his girlfriend at the counter. He did not seem threatening (just a hair unfaithful) so I scampered behind le beau and hopped into the truck.

In the car, le beau went

I have noticed a very specific subset of people who -insert description- and don’t wear masks and they all seem like -insert insult-

I asked him if he was describing the guy who just walked in.

He said he was. As we teased out the details, it turns out, in a brief millisecond, the four of us had all unwittingly formed an eyeball trapezoid, during which le beau was looking at this guy who was looking at me who was looking at his girlfriend.

We mentioned the old man yesterday whom I caught looking at my posterior. I was calculating the cost of different brands of green onion pancakes when I turned around and saw him. After he walked by, again, I stared directly at him, which made him uncomfortable. He left.

At first, I felt disgusted, and then amused. It’s just those weird, subtle, unsaid interactions that go on between strangers that only really makes sense in a pulsating club. Sort of gross, but sort of funny, too.

After our boba run, we drove by the house construction lots. Thanks to fate, we weren’t able to buy a single one. We were squashed out of the housing market at the single worst possible time to join. It all seemed like threads of fate, though, guiding us with stop signs. I remember how, when we walked up to the office, deciding we would get Lot 44, a woman burst out the door. She had just secured Lot 44. How we wanted apartment 705 and in a span of 5 hours, it was snatched up.

The rest of our evening was spent at a massive furniture store. Browsing interior design stories is one of my favorite pastimes. I like looking at couches and rugs and desks and lamps, mentally mapping out dream homes. I was intrigued by the arcades, the children’s bunk beds, the dark velvety sectionals. I fell for the boring beige-and-blue trend trap in April, so our apartment was dull as an eraser this summer. Then I realized how much I like colors and patterns and 8 ft Christmas trees, so our space is much fuller and warmer now.

December 1st, 2021

Last night, I dreamt I was making horchata, crushing up the rice and melting it in sugar and cinnamon and milk, because

And as Ezra would sing:

Think I’ll always associate Vampire Weekend (and Modest Mouse and Franz Ferdinand) with the happiest time period of my life. They’re a good band, so I have no qualms about them sticking around.

Woke up to 100+ upvotes on my Reddit post! It looks like my drawing resonated with a subreddit. People were really nice, and their comments made me smile, from “keep up the good work, man!” to “understood the assignment.” Reddit, by far, is my favorite social media platform. On Reddit, people are anonymous, funny, honest, mostly nice, sometimes snarky, and helpful. It’s been interesting watching it creep into mainstream media, as people harp on /WallStreetBets and /AntiWork. In past years, these were fringe subs that occasionally made it on the front page, but lately – especially /AntiWork – they have been daily features. Again. No qualms.

As expected, however, I also received something that immediately made my blood pressure rise. I ignored it. I wondered: does it make sense to make drastic changes in your life because you dislike someone/something? And then I reframed it. Does it make sense to make drastic changes in your life because your blood pressure is rising? A lot? The answer is yes. Curious, I found psychological studies that supported my hypothesis that interacting with people you dislike can and will destroy your blood pressure. This feeling is familiar: when I had friendships in my life that made me want to sing and rip out my hair at the same time. They’re called ambivalent friendships, and we’re all better off without them.

I don’t think I’ve ever regretted walking away from people and situations that made me feel dread, anger, and constant irritation. Probably because of the dread, anger, and constant irritation part. Eventually, like a thermometer, it rises until it breaks. I then reach the empowering territory of 1/4 fucks given. I say 1/4 fucks given, because I care a little bit, but not enough to bend over backwards the way that I normally would. One day, I just wake up, and I’m done. And finally, le liberación: to live in accordance with 1/4 fucks given, just enough to get out of bed, but never enough to become a rug for other people.