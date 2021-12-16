In the morning, my first instinct is to fling open the curtains and watch the sun rise. As it is, it’s overcast. But the view from up here is beautiful. From the Airbnb balcony, we can see past miles of hills and valleys. The home sits on the edge of a small cliff. Trees dot the mountainside. Below, there’s an empty red shed on stilts. Even though there are three other homes in this villa-esque square, we are the only people here. All I can hear are chimes and running water.

Inside, the decor is vivid and idiosyncratic. Like a salad with seemingly incongruous ingredients, nothing matches, yet everything goes together. There are skateboards tacked on the wall – a painted Day of the Dead skull – an orange lava lamp that doesn’t turn on. The theme, it seems, is Andy Warhol meets Aztec Sacrifice. Everything is colorful: teal doors and and violets walls and lime doors. There’s a Banksy-esque painting by the sink; an abstract portrait above the toilet. Books litter the room, with titles like “The World of Bats” and “The Book of Bunny Suicides.” There’s something faintly voodoo-esque about it all, too, from the hanging crystals to the woven skulls to the ancient black leather chest that bleeds soot when I wipe it.

We spend the morning talking on the balcony, ricocheting from one topic to another, from US politics to WWII to Japanese war crimes and socialism. Later, we explore the area. The city reminds me of Colorado, with its winding roads and ‘FALLING ROCK SIGNS’ and yawning lakes and careening valleys. We find food truck parks for lunch and dinner. When we arrive back at the AirBnb, it’s dark, and we settle in, where I edit the photos from the past day.

12/10/21