The pigs are chittering contentedly in the corner while le beau naps away. Later, we are leaving for a steak dinner (not in a restaurant -) to celebrate le beau, who completed his Master’s degree today. His vacation also begins today. Even though it was a quiet start for both of us, it’s nice, not having any obligations. There’s also the relief and happiness of being done, of him finishing school.

So now our educations are wrapped up in tidy little bows, finished Master’s degrees. I check off ‘Yes’ to ‘Have you completed this degree’ on job applications. I had an interview today; an hour later, the recruiter called back, set up a meeting with the hiring manager on Monday. (Is it a bad idea, from a privacy perspective, to spit out these generic companies? I was rethinking whether I should share the names, but I guess I’m the equivalent of a germ in these domineering organizations.)

The organization was FedEx. Right afterwards, I received interview requests from Gartner and Blackstone. I was excited about the former – it’s a role that I’m genuinely interested in – but not so much for the latter. I don’t know what the company is, but they seem like those big stodgy finance/money places that force people back into office. I felt that way about Chase, which called two days ago, and slightly about Bloomberg, which is ‘hybrid.’ I don’t believe in either hybrid or in-office. I think it’s overkill. I will prioritize remote only. Also. Since I’m picky, I pray I have a new job by the new year, because if I don’t, my blood pressure might explode.

I have sort of been reflecting on the year, but not really. For one, it doesn’t feel like it’s almost over, even though it is. I mostly keep thinking back to Eckhart Tolle’s book, which had some real nuggets of wisdom. It was also filled with insights that I needed to hear during the start of this year. Since I’m not very good at ignoring the past or the future, I tried to absorb his advice while accommodating my tendency to fret/ruminate. That was vague, but I’m too hungry to elaborate.

Have also been reflecting the connections forged here, and how real of an impact they have, and how incredible that is sometimes. Years of tenuous online bread-trail of comments, likes, and lurks, as we read about each other’s lives and watch each other grow. I feel grateful for it. It’s almost like a public-but-personally-special space. Everything in real life feels marred by superficiality, as my general misanthropy deepens around this time of year. I always hate people a little extra in December, and it’s annoying on both ends.

Another thing is that I am checking out books on Libby. Lots of fiction and colorful titles. The world is too depressing to consume nonfiction anymore. Nonfiction is everywhere: embedded in the news, the headlines, the tweets, the snaps. This disaster, that crime, this disease, that death. I used to like nonfiction when I was younger – Psychology or Politics or History or Economics – but I would finish the books feeling angsty. With so much to be angsty about nowadays, I’ve started tailoring my angsty book consumption. It’s not always bad to read about bad things, but it can be depressing. Hopefully these new books are interesting. And if they are angsty, hopefully they’re angsty in a good way. (Like Pachinko.)