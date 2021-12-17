December Diaries

December 18th, 2021

The other day, I realized I hadn’t eaten inside a restaurant since 2019. With COVID precautions – all of which I have relished in – I have not been sick in 2 years.

The last time I was sick – because of a person – was the tail end of 2019. I suspect a student had gotten me sick; I remember how she sneezed, and how I kept rubbing my eyes. The last time I was sick – not because of a person – was the beginning of 2020, when I had had food poisoning. I think it was the spinach tucked away in the salad. Now I never eat uncooked leafy greens. I subject them to an arduous bake-and-chill process in order to exterminate all the bacteria.

I’m memeing, but I’m completely serious.

Before then, socializing and trying not to get sick was a nightmare. At school, at work, at home, I’d always be on high alert for coughs and sneezes. I’d narrow my eyes at friends who had unseasonal ‘allergies.’ I’d feel bitter at students who showed up with a sore throat, whom I couldn’t exactly turn away. I’d avoid family whose sneezes were a ‘one time thing.’ During those free-nostril years, my only defense was my collar, which I’d often pull up to hide 3/4 of my face. Obviously, I looked like an idiot doing this during statistics lab – as well as conspicuously trading seats with Michaela since Josh was coughing up a lung – but I refused to get sick.

This meant I was subject to plenty of criticism and ridicule among my tiny circles, from family berating me to friends teasing me. On the vacation before COVID, I was horrified to stand in line with 5 coughing children – so horrified that I left the line completely, and after an hour of waiting, refused to step on the same ride as them. I hid under my collar for the rest of the trip. I returned home virus-free: the people around me, who had chastised me for my behavior, (“Don’t you study psychology? Clearly you need a psychologist!”) were not so lucky, as the next two weeks were filled with throaty coughs and feverish temperatures.

When I think of my germaphobia, I try to trace it back to its origins. I didn’t always care this intensely about disease. I used to be like all the other middle school assholes who’d cough and think nothing of it and go to school anyways. The shift occurred a few years ago, when I nearly died from a common cold. Always the butt of immune system jokes (“who has the weakest immune system here? Lu does!”) I decided I had had enough. I tunneled my way through research, explanations on the intricacies of illness.

I returned back to freshman biology – how awed and disgusted I was to learn that a virus was neither dead nor alive. Rather, it existed as an invisible, zombie-like specimen that simply sought to replicate. Its intention, surprisingly, was not malicious, could not be malicious, because it was not alive. It just wanted to do what the rest of us wanted to do: make it out in this big, bad world.

But we all do it differently. Just as humans lean towards destroying the environment, virus lean towards destroying the host. This was when I learned that virus travel through airborne transmission. Like people riding a train, they needed a vehicle to hop onto. This was the watery mucus membranes lining our eyes, our nostrils, our mouths. Once they caught a free ride, if we were lucky, our immune systems would kick into gear, ramping up heat and inflammation to ward off invasion. Immunocompromised people did not have this luxury. In a perverse way, a cough and fever are a blessing – a sign of a functioning immune system.

If it weren’t for an excessive amount of studies detailing this nonsense, and years of science, I’d call bullshit. I would at least applaud the science fiction writer for coming up with this, though. It sounds wild as hell. “Tiny microorganisms that are not dead or alive are coming to get you, and will ride down your wet nostril linings to destroy your body from the inside out.” Thus, I don’t blame people for discounting germ theory. I don’t blame people for laughing at the doctor who pioneered washing hands before delivering babies. I don’t blame people for raising brows at the man who linked cholera to the wells to the water. When you think about disease, really think about bacteria and viruses, it’s practically absurd. It’s unbelievable. And in a sense, I don’t blame people who don’t believe in the tiny invisible virus zombie-specimen nowadays, either.

Enter COVID. We have all heard of airborne transmission by now. But unlike diseases like cholera, ebola, the flu, we have not had the luxury of time to properly experiment and draw lasting conclusions. (See omicron, the viral equivalent of a crush and a flower: ‘he loves me, he loves me not. He loves me! Wait, he loves me not.’) There have been several things marinating in my brain regarding COVID. And this is where I’m grateful for my daily diary entries. And this blog, where I can dump all of this.

The first is the longevity of the pandemic – how the disease has not only persisted, but worsened. Last summer, 4 months into the disease, always the pessimist, I was skeptical of the proposed 2021 light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel date. Socially distanced, 12 feet apart by the lake, masked, and with giant Clorox sprays, we hedged bets. Le beau’s an optimistic. He said December 2020. I said at least a year. Maybe in summer 2021 we’d begin venturing into normalcy.

August 17, 2020 By the lake yesterday, our backs facing the scorching setting sun, I said, I’m hedging my bets on July 2021: a nationwide, tentative entry into normalcy (for all of us, not just people with their heads in the sand.) Le beau was more optimistic. He said December 2020, January 2021. But with so much hope hinging on a vaccine–we’ll have to drug our way out of this, the States–there are risks involved, too. It’s doubtful that 2021 will usher in anything other than an impressively large wave.

Venture into normalcy we did. Oh, we did. The summer prediction was close – around May. CDC even said we could travel, whip off our masks, and make out with everyone on the street once again. Not only was the news screaming this in my face, but so was everyone else, from co-workers to strangers to relatives.

“Are you vaccinated?” they’d innocuously ask, seeing our double masks.

“Yes, but-” I’d stutter to explain -“breakthrough infections.”

The response was invariable, “oh, the chances of that are .00000001%!”

And then I’d smize with my eyes, and keep my mask on. The pressure was there, though. The pressure to just be Normal, listen to the CDC, and Take That Dang Mask Off.

May 6th, 2021 Something that annoys me is how readily people are spittling back into each others’ faces because of this purportedly 99.9999% successful vaccine. Maybe we will go to a Starbucks together! Oh, maybe we will all go to a restaurant together! Hell to the no. I am not going to a restaurant with anyone–not even my boyfriend or family–let alone these semi-strangers, whom I don’t even know that well. It’s absurd. I’m deeply skeptical of massive hordes of people spitting and spatting into each other’s faces because they think they won’t be the 5% that contract it, despite the vaccine […] May 13th, 2021 Horrified at this new CDC nonsense swirling around about not wearing masks. There’s so much wrong with it, from people lying about being vaccinated to those who are vaccinated and become diseased anyways and the poor vaccinated folk who will come to pass. […] I’m sure to face even more backlash if I express my hesitation in person, that the disease is far from over, that man has always been arrogant as hell about these things, and we should exercise caution. Not that people would listen or care, but I’ll be annoyed to awkwardly decline corporate lunches come Fall.

After being vaccinated, I was – as per usual – deeply skeptical of the 1) overall efficacy of the vaccine and 2) unwarranted side effects for those with unique health complications. Not because I think Scientists Are Out To Get Us or The Institution Is A 5G Bill Gates Microchip Farce. But because the beauty of science is that it takes time. And when you tell me the odds of breakthrough infection are 1%, and there are no side effects for anybody, they’re so rare, my questions are varied: what was the sample size – how diverse was the sample size – how long did the study run for?

The moment I read that the CDC was no longer publicly reporting breakthrough infections if they didn’t result in hospitalization – I stopped following them completely. Weren’t they once a heralded, respected institution? Weren’t they once the bastion of progress and science and caution and health? And now, here they were, fumbling in the dark like everyone else. Except they had megaphones, which told us to take off our masks. And they had the data, the breakthrough cases, and they weren’t publicly reporting it.

I found this bizarre. And I think to myself: someone has to be keeping tabs on this. Somebody will research and publish this. The hypotheses spiraling out of my nostrils are insane. What about – not just the individuals’ long term effect – but the long long term effects? As in, the kids of people who have survived COVID? The kids of those kids? The kids of those kids of those kids? Are we, as a whole, genetically untouched? We won’t be. We can’t be. Will my offspring’s offspring’s offspring be at a biological disadvantage because their paranoid ancestors did not weather the 8th iteration of COVID? That will remain to be seen. I remember reading somewhere about how the black plague altered some aspects DNA of the European population. The Black Death shaped the genome.

Now, breakthrough infections are abound; fortunately, many will survive. But many, who believed the booster and vaccine would protect them, will not. Every bit of public advice has changed with the tides – people are simply ignoring it now. In less than a year, we’ve gone from an idealized single vaccine to a triple vaccine. There are variants on variants, lining up to be named on frathouse row. Apathy’s expanded as quickly as the testing lines have.

Two years into the pandemic, I remain a highly germaphobic anti-social girl on her computer, a speck of dust in this massive world. My conclusion remains unpopular: the only thing I can do is to protect myself. I can’t even protect those around me: their free will allows them to go to clubs, bars, work parties, and more. I can’t make other people social distance – and I’m not going to; I can’t make people wear masks – and I’m not going to; I can’t make people get vaccinated – and I’m not going to. I didn’t go into public health, I didn’t go into science, I didn’t go into education, I didn’t go into politics. My voice will always be drowned out by the divisiveness. There’s nothing to say that hasn’t been said. The virus exploited- and continues to exploit-an easy entry point: not our bodies, but our minds. And it’s not even alive.

December 17th, 2021

Me: Did you see what North West posted on TikTok?

-looks up video on Celebrity Gossip-

Him: Imagine your entire life revolves around gossiping about other people.

Me: Coming from a guy who watches xoxo gossip girl-

Him: But I don’t get paid to do that.

Me: That’s the worst part.

The pigs are chittering contentedly in the corner while le beau naps away. Later, we are leaving for a steak dinner (not in a restaurant -) to celebrate le beau, who completed his Master’s degree today. His vacation also begins today. Even though it was a quiet start for both of us, it’s nice, not having any obligations. There’s also the relief and happiness of being done, of him finishing school.

So now our educations are wrapped up in tidy little bows, finished Master’s degrees. I check off ‘Yes’ to ‘Have you completed this degree’ on job applications. I had an interview today; an hour later, the recruiter called back, set up a meeting with the hiring manager on Monday. (Is it a bad idea, from a privacy perspective, to spit out these generic companies? I was rethinking whether I should share the names, but I guess I’m the equivalent of a germ in these domineering organizations.)

The organization was FedEx. Right afterwards, I received interview requests from Gartner and Blackstone. I was excited about the former – it’s a role that I’m genuinely interested in – but not so much for the latter. I don’t know what the company is, but they seem like those big stodgy finance/money places that force people back into office. I felt that way about Chase, which called two days ago, and slightly about Bloomberg, which is ‘hybrid.’ I don’t believe in either hybrid or in-office. I think it’s overkill. I will prioritize remote only. Also. Since I’m picky, I pray I have a new job by the new year, because if I don’t, my blood pressure might explode.

I have sort of been reflecting on the year, but not really. For one, it doesn’t feel like it’s almost over, even though it is. I mostly keep thinking back to Eckhart Tolle’s book, which had some real nuggets of wisdom. It was also filled with insights that I needed to hear during the start of this year. Since I’m not very good at ignoring the past or the future, I tried to absorb his advice while accommodating my tendency to fret/ruminate. That was vague, but I’m too hungry to elaborate.

Have also been reflecting the connections forged here, and how real of an impact they have, and how incredible that is sometimes. Years of tenuous online bread-trail of comments, likes, and lurks, as we read about each other’s lives and watch each other grow. I feel grateful for it. It’s almost like a public-but-personally-special space. Everything in real life feels marred by superficiality, as my general misanthropy deepens around this time of year. I always hate people a little extra in December, and it’s annoying on both ends.

Another thing is that I am checking out books on Libby. Lots of fiction and colorful titles. The world is too depressing to consume nonfiction anymore. Nonfiction is everywhere: embedded in the news, the headlines, the tweets, the snaps. This disaster, that crime, this disease, that death. I used to like nonfiction when I was younger – Psychology or Politics or History or Economics – but I would finish the books feeling angsty. With so much to be angsty about nowadays, I’ve started tailoring my angsty book consumption. It’s not always bad to read about bad things, but it can be depressing. Hopefully these new books are interesting. And if they are angsty, hopefully they’re angsty in a good way. (Like Pachinko.)

December 16th, 2021

It’s my first day of holiday vacation, basically for the rest of the year! Hurrah! That’s 19 days of being blissfully uninterrupted.

Went for a walk around the lake this morning to commemorate my next two weeks of quiet free time. I sat on the rocks, listening to music. I calmed down. For some reason, water gives me perspective? and when I stare at a lake or a pond or an ocean, my mind becomes blank, and I feel very small. Everything bothersome seems trivial in comparison.

In the afternoon, I suggested we go to the bookstore. Mostly I wanted a BLT, since there was a sandwich shop near it. I drove us 45 minutes to the bookstore, made a beeline for the sandwich shop, and saw that it was closed. I. Was. Crestfallen. I had spent hours this morning talking about BLT’s. (It’s that time of month again…where I need tomatoes.) Le beau, sensing that I had come all this way not for the books, but for the bacon, found another sandwich shop on Google Maps.

We ended up sitting in the car, in the parking lot of the bookstore, eating croissant BLT’s and breakfast sandwiches and a root beer float. I kept asking him to order us a root beer float, and he kept asking me if I wanted ice cream, which I promptly ignored. Clearly he had never had a root beer float in his life. Later I explained why I was ignoring him (“There are only two ingredients in a root beer float, and one of them is vanilla ice cream.”) The Root Beer Float Association may be happy to hear that I have converted a follower. Speaking of followers, as we scarfed down our food, croissant crumbs spilling, we watched two Mormon boys in uniforms skid by on bicycles.

Then we drifted into the mall to buy pretzels at Auntie Ann’s: one salty (with the tiny hot dogs) and one sweet (the cinnamon-dusted ones.) I discreetly people-watched as he made his order. We munched on pretzels at the perfume and soap store – in the department store – as I became increasingly hyper. This escalated into me playing a game where I would only walk while facing one direction, which eventually led me down a set of stairs backwards and grapevining past H&M.

December 15th, 2021

This evening was tender, warm. Dinner and family, interesting topics abound, like Colorado, real estate, goats I fed potatoes by the road, Linux (?), new pig tricks. They were playing catch, playing basketball, twirling in circles, jumping through hoops, etc. They’re natural showpigs, brilliant and destined for greatness.

For a weird, brief moment during the night, I felt a wave of sadness. It came very abruptly – I had no idea why I felt so sad, the atmosphere was happy and warm. But it settled there, in my chest, waiting to dissipate. I have no real reason to be sad, surrounded by the ones I love, all of us healthy and happy, but I don’t know. It came out of nowhere, and it left out of nowhere. I eventually forgot about it until I just jotted it down.

Another thing that coursed through my veins was guilt. It’s not the first time I’ve felt this way. I have to remind myself that just because someone is not a bad person does not mean they are not bad for you. I’ve been in similar situations, where I harbored both anxiety and anger towards someone who was kind, but suffering- pleasant some of the time and unpleasant a lot of the time. There’s always something tying me to that person, maybe social obligation or proximity or circumstance. But, like I wrote above, I repeat to myself: just because someone is not a bad person does not mean they are not bad for you. And vice versa. If I cause someone dread and anxiety, walk away. I get it.

Back to my stinkbug wish, though – I wish I were a stinkbug sometimes so I could repel people at will. I cannot understand why sometimes people clasp on tighter when I loosen their grip. I understand it when it’s coming from someone close to me in my life. It’s also a necessary dynamic to become close to people, because, almost subconsciously, people who don’t clasp on tighter seem like they weren’t that invested to begin with. At the same time, I don’t understand the behavior when it comes from people I don’t want to be close to, people I don’t like anymore. It’s like I go, ‘back off, bruv,’ and they clasp on tighter. Maybe I’m reading too much into it, but it’s frustrating when I’m genuinely trying to stinkbug my way out, but I can’t.

Sometimes I am very much in the wrong. Sometimes I am not. Sometimes, in the latter case, it’s an uncomfortable dynamic involving insecurities and clashing egos and need for/defiance of control. From a selfish perspective, in those situations, I don’t exist as a sounding board for other people’s issues. I am not a carpet for people to stomp all over because I feel too guilty to leave. Just as it’s nobody else’s job to fix me and my issues, it’s not my job to fix other people’s issues. It sounds kind of bad, but when people are consistently having a negative impact on others – psychologically or physiologically – nobody is obligated to stay and weather it. Although they can… if they want to, or are willing to.

As I reflect, I realize that this is my way of explaining, to myself, the guilt I have repeatedly felt in pulling away, but also the necessity of doing so. It’s important to know when to stay and when to leave. It’s important to know when and where to draw the line. It is important to know that I can extend sympathy for others while protecting my sanity. It’s not worth losing my shit because other people have their own issues. This is probably why the best psychologists have an air of detachment about them. In the face of outburst spillover, they remain removed but caring. They understand others’ pathologies but do not absorb others’ pathologies.

So these are my psychological boundaries. And these are my relational boundaries. If I could go back in the past, I would have tried to realize these sooner. There isn’t always one guide, one rubric, one barometer. It’s nuanced – knowing when to stay and when to go. But these are, and have been, situations where I must go.

December 14th, 2021

Without making a note of the day, I end up forgetting.

What day is it?

Yesterday was Monday. We got back home on Sunday. I didn’t do a whole lot yesterday – I remember craving pho; sending out job applications at the library; and brightly fending off questions about being avoidant, etc. I realized the other day that if I could be a bug, I’d be a stinkbug, so I could toot and repel people immediately as opposed to resorting to bizarre social tactics.

In the evening, we got ramen, which satisfied my sudden need for pho.

Today is Tuesday. Last night I was watching an IG reel video of a man brushing his guinea pig’s belly with coconut oil because the piggie had dry skin. I found this so incredibly endearing – a man caring for his guinea pig – and immediately showed this to le beau, who was busy in virtual Afghanistan on his new gaming PC.

I’m not interested in being the Girlfriend Who’s Upset About How Much Her Boyfriend Plays Video Games but am I a little jealous of the attention Ms. PC gets? Yes. I am very a little jealous. Yesterday I busied myself with my iPad, splayed across the room. Le beau saw me and started laughing, said I was a cat with an iPad.

What kind of cat? I pressed.

A grey and white one, he responded.

I found this response unsatisfying: I was thinking of something like a little black cat, like this:

I used to not like black cats – the superstition and whatnot – until I had a student with a small black cat. There’s a whole other backstory about the student, whose larger-than-life Internet presence immediately intimidated me. When she greeted me, with her round glasses on, no makeup, I noticed how small she was, and decided that I liked her. I liked her cat even more, though.

So anyways, I said this part out loud, about wanting to be a black cat and he agreed. But he said that he didn’t want to upset me by saying I’d be a black cat.

And this is going somewhere, I promise.

In the morning, I went to visit my boys, who stole a bell pepper from behind my back. In an effort to lure le beau away from Ms. PC, I invited him (only slightly sulkily) on a drive around town. This was when I brought us to…. the animal shelter.

Where the only awake cat was a small, black cat named Timothy.

We played with Timothy. While he and Timothy shared an instant connection, I found that ours was lacking. Timothy was a feisty hunter who was still learning limb placement, as he frequently got stuck in the carpet tunnels and tumbled over backwards. I said I couldn’t see us adopting Timothy (and in a cruel twist of events, I am allergic to cats) so we left, feeling a little guilty.

We went to get boba, and afterwards to the lake, where we bumbled around in the nice weather. I drove to an old friend’s house – we got into a heated argument about politics and never spoke again – and finally took us to a dolled up library on the other side of town. There, we sat in the Harry Potter section, by a small fireplace and books of spells, while he did work assignments about ‘private servers’ and I applied aggressively to jobs. When I heard the 3rd co-worker resigned in a month, my immediate reaction was envy.

I forgot to eat lunch, a terrible mistake on my part, so the savagery was waiting to be unleashed. I tossed every bag of food into our cart and hurried home. I attacked the food with such blind hunger that I forget how I prepared the food or what I even ate, except that I kept saying, “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Crack!” in reference to the carne asada burrito. I also discovered that salads are better eaten with tongs, and that everyone’s been missing out with their forks.

December 6th, 2021

Taking a 1 week hiatus from WordPress. Think it’s healthy to step away every now and then, especially since I have been feeling frenetic. (I won’t stress you out, said no hobby ever) Mostly I want to divert energy to other projects – looking at you, December Lofi Art Challenge. I will see you in a week, WP!

8 PM

The day passed by quickly. I was unbothered, for the most part, which always makes for a happy Lu. In the afternoon, I offered to take le beau on a boba and sandwich run. On the drive back, I blasted Big Energy on the radio, which we then danced to.

In the evening, we raced around town, first to a COVID test site (“Congratulations! You have been randomly selected to take a COVID test right before you graduate.”) – that wasn’t open, then to a Christmas-decorated house 45 minutes away. Apparently the house had competed on national television for a Christmas decoration cash prize.

When I say there were millions of lights, believe that there were millions of lights. The spazztastical array of decor was unbelievable. I wish I had enough words in my brain to describe it. If I could taste the decorations, they would probably light up in my mouth like illegally good gumdrops. Instead of licking the house, however, I took photos and videos, which I’ll share at another time. We oohed and we aahed. We walked up to the winning display – their garage converted into a miniature, animatronic Christmas village, featuring hundreds of tiny decorative pieces, jibing and spinning and flashing.

Afterwards, we drove to an underwhelming Christmas display, then a cordoned off Christmas field, and finally went home. As we neared the apartment, I had a hankering for marinara.

“Pizza?”

“What? No way. I’ve been craving pizza.”

“Yeah.”

“Yeah.”

“Yeah.” Brow waggle.

So we got pizza. Now I am sitting in bed, drinking my usual glass of red wine plus IKEA Christmas juice, deciding if I should go on a weeklong blog hiatus. I probably will.

December 4th, 2021

It’s almost 1 in the morning and way past my bedtime, but I thought I’d stay up because I was hyper. At midnight we were eating Chex Mix and butter pastries (like corn bread) and yapping at each other like the 8 year olds we are and there was a brief moment as I yelled “punch my rock hard abs!” that we realized what we were doing. A flicker of realization across both of our faces and then the maniacal laughing resumed (Since I never tighten the caps of things and place objects on the cusp of surfaces – this is why I accidentally knocked a container of glue across the living room, and why our remote control now crunches with hardened glue.)

Now I am no longer hyper, I am perusing WordPress Reader for blogs. First of all, let me bless WordPress’s feed with something that made me LoL! this morning. I know what I want for Christmas.

Second of all, whoever invented sriracha deserves an award. I am currently dousing all of my dumplings in hot sauce.

I just got back from the mall, which was, as expected, teeming with humans. I am ready to burn my COVID-infested clothes now. It was a poor choice, honestly, going to the mall, but I like to go to this specific mall during the holidays. Usually, it feels so magical, the decor and liveliness, but it felt a lot less magical today, mostly because I was dodging people. I ended up in the corners of department stores, studying fabrics and clothes, wondering why people would spend $80 on a sweater when they could spend $12. The only highlight of the trip was seeing the same piano man year after year, and watching him play from the second story. I saw other people join, but on other sides of the railing, as we all listened and watched.

Earlier, I went to see the boys. I have been dreaming of my pigs recently – they’re with the pigsitters, due to pigstody rights. If you cannot tell, dear diary, I have been having incredibly vivid dreams. My most recent one featured my boys running loose and accidentally eating a screw. For the rest of the dream, I was plagued with mom guilt. As soon as I woke up, I rushed over to spoil them with toys and carrots.

December 3rd, 2021

Tonight I finished Unaccustomed Earth by Jhumpa Lahiri. I have been drawing out the stories for weeks, like I’m a cow munching cud. After every story, I feel exasperated, moved – I exhale dramatically and think something along the lines of she’s done it again hot diggity damn Jhumpa. I don’t know how she does it. She just weaves tales of the human heart and spins prosey gold. It’s just all so depressing and romantic. Her stories of Italy make me want to gallop away to the ruins of Rome – waste my days away eating tiny tomatoes and drinking bitter espresso.

In the morning, I buried my face in Procreate and drew for so long (6 hours) that I forgot to eat. Oh, yippee, another wave of sudden hobby-inspired obsession. This time around, it’s Lofi art. I think I bit off more than I can chew with this December art challenge. 31 Lofi animations in 31 days? I don’t know. At the same time, I feel determined to complete the challenge, even though a single drawing will take me hours and hours and hours.

We went grocery shopping in the afternoon and grabbed Wendy’s. We’ve been eating out a lot more, which meant we needed to grocery shop. I kept saying and doing things that le beau was thinking about. He kept saying I was sus for reading his mind, and I joked that I was the aliens I often refer to.

December 2nd, 2021

As we were leaving the boba store, I saw a guy looking at me, which led me to look behind me, which led me to see his girlfriend at the counter. He did not seem threatening (just a hair unfaithful) so I scampered behind le beau and hopped into the truck.

In the car, le beau went

I have noticed a very specific subset of people who -insert description- and don’t wear masks and they all seem like -insert insult-

I asked him if he was describing the guy who just walked in.

He said he was. As we teased out the details, it turns out, in a brief millisecond, the four of us had all unwittingly formed an eyeball trapezoid, during which le beau was looking at this guy who was looking at me who was looking at his girlfriend.

We mentioned the old man yesterday whom I caught looking at my posterior. I was calculating the cost of different brands of green onion pancakes when I turned around and saw him. After he walked by, again, I stared directly at him, which made him uncomfortable. He left.

At first, I felt disgusted, and then amused. It’s just those weird, subtle, unsaid interactions that go on between strangers that only really makes sense in a pulsating club. Sort of gross, but sort of funny, too.

After our boba run, we drove by the house construction lots. Thanks to fate, we weren’t able to buy a single one. We were squashed out of the housing market at the single worst possible time to join. It all seemed like threads of fate, though, guiding us with stop signs. I remember how, when we walked up to the office, deciding we would get Lot 44, a woman burst out the door. She had just secured Lot 44. How we wanted apartment 705 and in a span of 5 hours, it was snatched up.

The rest of our evening was spent at a massive furniture store. Browsing interior design stories is one of my favorite pastimes. I like looking at couches and rugs and desks and lamps, mentally mapping out dream homes. I was intrigued by the arcades, the children’s bunk beds, the dark velvety sectionals. I fell for the boring beige-and-blue trend trap in April, so our apartment was dull as an eraser this summer. Then I realized how much I like colors and patterns and 8 ft Christmas trees, so our space is much fuller and warmer now.

December 1st, 2021

Last night, I dreamt I was making horchata, crushing up the rice and melting it in sugar and cinnamon and milk, because

And as Ezra would sing:

Think I’ll always associate Vampire Weekend (and Modest Mouse and Franz Ferdinand) with the happiest time period of my life. They’re a good band, so I have no qualms about them sticking around.

Woke up to 100+ upvotes on my Reddit post! It looks like my drawing resonated with a subreddit. People were really nice, and their comments made me smile, from “keep up the good work, man!” to “understood the assignment.” Reddit, by far, is my favorite social media platform. On Reddit, people are anonymous, funny, honest, mostly nice, sometimes snarky, and helpful. It’s been interesting watching it creep into mainstream media, as people harp on /WallStreetBets and /AntiWork. In past years, these were fringe subs that occasionally made it on the front page, but lately – especially /AntiWork – they have been daily features. Again. No qualms.

As expected, however, I also received something that immediately made my blood pressure rise. I ignored it. I wondered: does it make sense to make drastic changes in your life because you dislike someone/something? And then I reframed it. Does it make sense to make drastic changes in your life because your blood pressure is rising? A lot? The answer is yes. Curious, I found psychological studies that supported my hypothesis that interacting with people you dislike can and will destroy your blood pressure. This feeling is familiar: when I had friendships in my life that made me want to sing and rip out my hair at the same time. They’re called ambivalent friendships, and we’re all better off without them.

I don’t think I’ve ever regretted walking away from people and situations that made me feel dread, anger, and constant irritation. Probably because of the dread, anger, and constant irritation part. Eventually, like a thermometer, it rises until it breaks. I then reach the empowering territory of 1/4 fucks given. I say 1/4 fucks given, because I care a little bit, but not enough to bend over backwards the way that I normally would. One day, I just wake up, and I’m done. And finally, le liberación: to live in accordance with 1/4 fucks given, just enough to get out of bed, but never enough to become a rug for other people.