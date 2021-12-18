Goatally, Dude!

The best parts about road trip drives are:

Singing at the top of your lungs without a care in the world Watching Microsoft screensaver sceneries come to life Finding rogue mountain goats by the side of the road

On the drive home, le beau spotted vista point overlooking the hills. His head swiveled around – “what’s that?” – then made a quick U-turn on the highway. We drove closer. I hopped out of the car, thinking that the most I’d see was shrubbery and vines.

Instead, I found a peaceful horde of goats munching on grass. Divided by a wire fence, I moved on closer, careful of not losing my footing. A cute tan goat spotted me and walked on over. When he realized I didn’t have any food, he wandered away.

As he walked away, though, an adorable black goat sashayed on over, curious about the happenings. We’d just stopped by McDonalds for lunch to fulfill our road trip tradition, so there were unfinished nuggets and fries in the truck. I quickly googled whether goats could have nuggets or fries.

Apparently, potatoes are something of a delicacy for goats. Clearly. This goat gobbled up our fries with delight. Afraid he’d mistake my finger for a fry, I lifted my hand to pop the remainder of our fries into his mouth. I tossed the last one, which he immediately sniffed out. When we returned to the car, it was teeming with flies, who were just as interested in the fries. Our goat friend will be be dreaming about those fries for the rest of his life, I can guarantee it.

12/13/21