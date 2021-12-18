Weekend Roadtrip

Goatally, Dude! | Day 4

The best parts about road trip drives are:

Singing at the top of your lungs without a care in the world Watching Microsoft screensaver sceneries come to life Finding rogue mountain goats by the side of the road

On the drive home, le beau spotted vista point overlooking the hills. His head swiveled around – “what’s that?” – then made a quick U-turn on the highway. We drove closer. I hopped out of the car, thinking that the most I’d see was shrubbery and vines.

Instead, I found a peaceful horde of goats munching on grass. Divided by a wire fence, I moved on closer, careful of not losing my footing. A cute tan goat spotted me and walked on over. When he realized I didn’t have any food, he wandered away.

As he walked away, though, an adorable black goat sashayed on over, curious about the happenings. We’d just stopped by McDonalds for lunch to fulfill our road trip tradition, so there were unfinished nuggets and fries in the truck. I quickly googled whether goats could have nuggets or fries.

Apparently, potatoes are something of a delicacy for goats. Clearly. This goat gobbled up our fries with delight. Afraid he’d mistake my finger for a fry, I lifted my hand to pop the remainder of our fries into his mouth. I tossed the last one, which he immediately sniffed out. When we returned to the car, it was teeming with flies, who were just as interested in the fries. Our goat friend will be be dreaming about those fries for the rest of his life, I can guarantee it.

Last Day | Day 4

My coffee steam is blowing directly into my face. The sun has risen – a change from overcast mornings we’ve been having – so I can’t look directly into the forestry. I am sitting on the balcony.

We leave the AirBnb today. For context:

So here we are. Another one of our impromptu let’s-pack-our-bags-tomorrow-and-go trips. After a small mishap with the AirBnb, which wasn’t lying about the panoramic views, the owners offered us a free stay.

As usual, I’ve been spending hours every morning on the balcony, staring at the hills and drinking coffee and listening to running water. Le beau is now joining me on the balcony with his own coffee: our last day of enjoying the view before returning home to ours. We chose a beautiful city this time.

The View From Up Here | Day 2

In the morning, my first instinct is to fling open the curtains and watch the sun rise. As it is, it’s overcast. But the view from up here is beautiful. From the Airbnb balcony, we can see past miles of hills and valleys. The home sits on the edge of a small cliff. Trees dot the mountainside. Below, there’s an empty red shed on stilts. Even though there are three other homes in this villa-esque square, we are the only people here. All I can hear are chimes and running water.

Inside, the decor is vivid and idiosyncratic. Like a salad with seemingly incongruous ingredients, nothing matches, yet everything goes together. There are skateboards tacked on the wall – a painted Day of the Dead skull – an orange lava lamp that doesn’t turn on. The theme, it seems, is Andy Warhol meets Aztec Sacrifice. Everything is colorful: teal doors and and violets walls and lime doors. There’s a Banksy-esque painting by the sink; an abstract portrait above the toilet. Books litter the room, with titles like “The World of Bats” and “The Book of Bunny Suicides.” There’s something faintly voodoo-esque about it all, too, from the hanging crystals to the woven skulls to the ancient black leather chest that bleeds soot when I wipe it.

We spend the morning talking on the balcony, ricocheting from one topic to another, from US politics to WWII to Japanese war crimes and socialism. Later, we explore the area. The city reminds me of Colorado, with its winding roads and ‘FALLING ROCK SIGNS’ and yawning lakes and careening valleys. We find food truck parks for lunch and dinner. When we arrive back at the AirBnb, it’s dark, and we settle in, where I edit the photos from the past day.

Miles Away | Day 1

And once again, we have taken a spontaneous road trip with 2 days’ notice – our 5th this year. Tickled to move, I spent Tuesday morning scouring Airbnb listings across the country. Then the phone call came in. Then the opportunity arose. Two days later, the AirBnb’s been booked and we’re sailing on the freeway. Now it’s midnight and we’re miles away from home.