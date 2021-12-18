Weekend Roadtrip

Goatally, Dude! | Day 4
- Singing at the top of your lungs without a care in the world
- Watching Microsoft screensaver sceneries come to life
- Finding rogue mountain goats by the side of the road
On the drive home, le beau spotted vista point overlooking the hills. His head swiveled around – “what’s that?” – then made a quick U-turn on the highway. We drove closer. I hopped out of the car, thinking that the most I’d see was shrubbery and vines.
Instead, I found a peaceful horde of goats munching on grass. Divided by a wire fence, I moved on closer, careful of not losing my footing. A cute tan goat spotted me and walked on over. When he realized I didn’t have any food, he wandered away.
As he walked away, though, an adorable black goat sashayed on over, curious about the happenings. We’d just stopped by McDonalds for lunch to fulfill our road trip tradition, so there were unfinished nuggets and fries in the truck. I quickly googled whether goats could have nuggets or fries.
Last Day | Day 4
My coffee steam is blowing directly into my face. The sun has risen – a change from overcast mornings we’ve been having – so I can’t look directly into the forestry. I am sitting on the balcony.
We leave the AirBnb today. For context:
So here we are. Another one of our impromptu let’s-pack-our-bags-tomorrow-and-go trips. After a small mishap with the AirBnb, which wasn’t lying about the panoramic views, the owners offered us a free stay.
As usual, I’ve been spending hours every morning on the balcony, staring at the hills and drinking coffee and listening to running water. Le beau is now joining me on the balcony with his own coffee: our last day of enjoying the view before returning home to ours. We chose a beautiful city this time.
The View From Up Here | Day 2
In the morning, my first instinct is to fling open the curtains and watch the sun rise. As it is, it’s overcast. But the view from up here is beautiful. From the Airbnb balcony, we can see past miles of hills and valleys. The home sits on the edge of a small cliff. Trees dot the mountainside. Below, there’s an empty red shed on stilts. Even though there are three other homes in this villa-esque square, we are the only people here. All I can hear are chimes and running water.
And once again, we have taken a spontaneous road trip with 2 days’ notice – our 5th this year. Tickled to move, I spent Tuesday morning scouring Airbnb listings across the country. Then the phone call came in. Then the opportunity arose. Two days later, the AirBnb’s been booked and we’re sailing on the freeway. Now it’s midnight and we’re miles away from home.
stunning viewww!!!! what a beautiful place! i hope your lovely trips go fantastically❤︎!!
